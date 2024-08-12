'Shaping a better future': UAE President posts inspiring message for International Youth Day

Published: Mon 12 Aug 2024, 10:31 AM

President Sheikh Mohamed posted an inspiring message for the youth for International Youth Day, expressing trust in them to create a better tomorrow.

In a social media post, Sheikh Mohamed said: "On International Youth Day, we celebrate the important role of youth in shaping a better future for our nation and world."

He also added, "through their ambition and determination, youth are essential in accelerating progress towards a more sustainable and prosperous future for all, and the UAE is committed to investing in youth and empowering them to transform our nation’s growth."

This International Youth Day, the UAE has also launched a new initiative to help its youth take on additional responsibilities and fulfil their aspirations. The Federal Authority for Government Human Resources (FAHR) has launched the formation of the Youth Council for Government Talents in the Federal Government, in cooperation with the Federal Youth Authority.