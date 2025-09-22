UAE: Seven-year-old survives severe burns after social media stunt goes wrong

What began as a playful attempt to recreate a trick she had seen online ended in tragedy for young Mouza Kaseb, on her seventh birthday. The Ras Al Khaimah child suffered severe burns from her chest down to her belly after her dress caught fire during an experiment with her cousins.

“They saw a video on social media of fire coming out of dolls’ eyes, so they brought a doll and wanted to light it on fire,” explained her mother, Um Mouza. “We wanted to play the ‘evil dolls’ game,” added Mouza enthusiastically.

“Mouza was wearing a kandoura mkhawara (traditional jalabiya with beads and artwork) which lights up quickly. When it caught fire, she ran outside instead of coming to us, and the midday sun made it worse,” explained her mother.

The accident happened on April 24 — the same day Mouza turned seven. “Everybody heard her scream. Her brother was driving in and saw her kandoura completely on fire, so he tore it open and rushed her to the hospital,” added Um Mouza.

Mouza was transferred by ambulance from Sheikh Khalifa Specialty Hospital in Ras Al Khaimah to Sheikh Shakhbout Medical City (SSMC) in Abu Dhabi. “She was severely crying through the two hours, but as soon as we arrived, she calmed down,” her mother recalled. “Immediately, they admitted us in a room and started treatment. All her chest to above the belly button, shoulders, back and even some of her hair were affected.”

At SSMC’s Burn Centre, Mouza underwent several weeks of sophisticated procedures including biodegradable temporising matrix (BTM) therapy and Meek grafting. “We stayed here for 66 days. It was so new for me; I had no idea how burns are treated. The medical team briefed us on every step and even used tools and methods to avoid imposing extra pain on her,” her mother said.

Despite the ordeal, Mouza adapted quickly. “She even made so many friends, exchanged gifts, and used to motivate the kids to play. She decided she wants to become a physiotherapist.”

Today, Mouza is back at school, walking and playing like other children and sharing her story. “Now no more pain. The doctors said the scars will eventually heal with time,” her mother said. “I’m slightly afraid of flames now. I will not play with fire again,” concluded the seven-year-old.