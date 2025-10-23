‘Set-Jetting’ from UAE: Travellers choose destinations seen in movie, series for holidays

More UAE residents are now turning their favourite movies and TV shows into travel inspiration, visiting the places they’ve seen on screen.

According to Expedia Group’s new study, Unpack 2026: The Trends in Travel, 81 per cent of UAE travellers said their desire to take a screen-inspired trip has grown over the past year, making 'Set-Jetting' one of the hottest travel trends for 2026.

The report highlights that destinations such as Tuscany (from a Netflix series), Greece, and Palawan in the Philippines are attracting global interest. Expedia estimates that Set-Jetting could grow into an $8-billion industry, reshaping how people choose their next getaway.

Subair Thekepurathvalappil, senior manager at Wisefox Tourism, said the trend is easy to spot among UAE travellers. “Many people prefer locations where movies or series were shot,” he said.

“Far-East destinations are gaining traction because they’re affordable and visa-friendly, while European locations such as Ireland and Scotland, famous for Game of Thrones, and Spain, popular for Money Heist, are among the top choices.”

He added that streaming platforms are directly influencing travel habits. “Social media and OTT content have made faraway places instantly familiar,” he said. “People want to see the castles, cafes, and coastlines they have watched on screen. It’s no longer about sightseeing, it’s about being in the story.”

Beyond Set-Jetting, Expedia’s report also reveals other major trends shaping UAE travellers choices. About 86 per cent are eager to attend local sporting events, from sumo wrestling in Japan to Muay Thai in Thailand, as part of a growing interest in cultural experiences.

The report further notes that 81 per cent of UAE travellers are embracing the Hotel Hop concept, booking multiple hotels within a single destination to explore new neighbourhoods or balance luxury and budget stays. Interest in literary retreats and farm stays is also on the rise, with 84 per cent seeking peaceful getaways to reconnect with nature.

Pavan Poojary, travel consultant at Luxury Travels said travellers are moving away from one-size-fits-all itineraries. “Many UAE travellers are slowing prefering to experience a destination through multiple stays rather than sticking to one hotel,” he said.

“They want to explore different areas, enjoy varied price points, and get a taste of both luxury and local life all in one trip.”

“We’re also seeing more people drawn to calm, nature-based holidays,” Pavan added.

“Countryside stays, farm retreats, and book-themed getaways are becoming popular with travellers who want to disconnect from city life and recharge. It’s less about rushing through attractions and more about slowing down and finding peace.”