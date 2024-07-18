Senior Emiratis recall life in 1971 when UAE was being born

Photo: Wam

Published: Thu 18 Jul 2024, 8:37 PM Last updated: Thu 18 Jul 2024, 9:28 PM

“We were searching for stability and safety, and that’s what we found after the Union.” These were the poignant words by senior Emiratis as they recalled life before 1971, before the United Arab Emirates was born.

Khaleej Times spoke to some of them on Thursday, July 18, the day declared by President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed as Union Pledge Day to commemorate the day the rulers met which set the stage for the establishment of the UAE on December 2, 1971.

Maryam Salem, an 80-year-old from Ras Al Khaimah, shared her memories before the country was formed. She said: "Before the Union, our life was just about getting a bite to eat. Life was hard, and our goal was only to settle in a place that provided us with food and safety.”

Living in a remote area, news of the signing of the Union document did not reach them immediately. "We learned about it only after the Union was announced, as we lived in a remote area where news did not spread quickly at the time," Maryam explained.

But the changes brought by the Union were immense and significant, added Maryam, noting: "We were searching for stability and safety, and that’s what we found after the Union. Everything became better thanks to our rulers and the wisdom of Sheikh Zayed, may he rest in peace."

‘We moved into homes’

Abdalla Hussain, 63, from the Al-Shuwaihean area, also reflected on the dramatic changes in the UAE over the years.

"In the early days, the UAE had no infrastructure," said Abdalla, adding: "People's loyalty then was to their tribe rather than to the country, and most were in poor financial condition. The main jobs were diving, fishing, and guarding."

After the establishment of the Union, Abdalla witnessed significant changes. "The economy flourished, jobs increased, and the financial situation gradually improved," he noted.

"Sheikh Zayed was generous with the residents, providing for those in need. Many people lived in tents, but after the Union, their conditions improved, and they moved into homes."

"Sheikh Zayed was able to transform people's belonging from a tribe to a complete homeland," Oil played a role in improving conditions, but it was Sheikh Zayed's wisdom and foresight that truly advanced the country and enhanced people's lives after the union,” Abdalla underscored.

Celebrated for days

Born in 1959, Aisha Ali, now 65 years old, also reminisced about her childhood in Dubai. She lived in Al Rafaah area before moving to Satwa, just before the formation of the UAE.