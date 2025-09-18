UAE: World's first personal self-driving robocar arrives in Dubai

Imagine cruising along Jumeirah Road with your hands off the steering wheel? This is not a far-off possibility as Tensor, a Silicon Valley agentic AI company, will debut its Tensor Robocar — marketed as “the world’s first personally owned Level 4 autonomous vehicle" — at the upcoming Dubai World Congress for Self-Driving Transport.

Tensor promises Level 4 autonomy, meaning the ‘Robocar’ can operate in self-driving mode in most circumstances. The human driver, however, still has the option to manually override. “In Level 4 mode, (Robocar) handles all driving within approved zones, no supervision needed. Outside those zones, just take the wheel or switch to assisted driving for a smooth handoff between autonomy and control,” Tensor advertises on its website.

In a statement sent to Khaleej Times on Thursday, Amy Luca, chief marketing officer at Tensor, said, “We are excited to bring Tensor to Dubai, a city that embodies innovation and forward thinking. This isn’t a concept—it is the world’s first real personal Robocar.”

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.

Tensor Robocar will debut at Dubai World Congress for Self-Driving Transport (organised by Roads and Transport Authority) happening on September 24 and 24 at Dubai World Trade Centre.

The futuristic Tensor Robocar is marketed as a “world-first, category-defining product.” It is the size of a large SUV—featuring a 124-inch wheelbase, 217.5 inches in overall length, 78.3 inches in height, and 79.9-in width (excluding side mirrors).

Customer deliveries are projected to be in the second half of 2026, Tensor noted.

“It is not your average car or EV. It is an agentic robot on wheels,” the company added, which means, Robocar “learns perception, prediction, and planning from vast real-world and simulated datasets”. Agentic AI is a class of artificial intelligence that focuses on autonomous systems that can make decisions and perform tasks with or without human intervention.

Safety specs

To eliminate single points of failure, Tensor noted, “Robocar features redundancy across sensors, compute, communications, drive-by-wire, power, and thermal management. Details such as washer systems for lidar and cameras, and intelligent sensor covers ensure uninterrupted visibility and resilience in Dubai’s climate—setting a new benchmark for automotive-grade autonomy."

Tensor added Robocar has more than 100 integrated sensors, including 37 cameras, 5 lidars, and 11 radars to deliver uncompromised visibility.

“At its core, Tensor’s advanced electrical and electronic architecture provides full-stack redundancy (duplication of critical systems) across power, communications, and control—ensuring fail-operational performance in any scenario,” the company noted, adding, “Radar-transparent materials, unobstructed lidar sightlines, and a low hood profile reflect a safety-first philosophy.”

Robocar can navigate desert glare, dust, night, fog, and heavy rain. Tensor’s dual-system AI mirrors human cognition, with System 1 delivering fast, reflexive responses; while System 2 uses a multimodal Visual Language Model for higher-order reasoning in rare and complex edge cases.

Stowable steering and pedals

Self-drive – check; self-parking – check. But here’s more: Robocar boasts of having “the world’s first folding steering wheel and retractable pedals.” When in autonomous mode, Robocar’s stowable steering wheel integrates with the autonomous driving feature so there are no moving parts in the driver’s seat while in L4 mode. Then, the centre screen slides over to the center view point of the driver seat, while pedals are folde, transforming the driver’s seat into a spacious lounging area.

Other features of Tensor’s ecosystem include Nvidia (onboard supercomputer, 8,000 TOPS), Sony (17-MP automotive-grade cameras), VinFast (advanced manufacturing), leading semiconductor partners, and Oracle (cloud). With Marsh, Tensor supports the world’s first insurance policy for Robocars.