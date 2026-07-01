Second UAE Lottery winner hits Dh30 million jackpot

The win comes over a month after Tayab Khan took home the grand prize with the operator for the first time in its history

  • PUBLISHED: Wed 1 Jul 2026, 10:10 PM UPDATED: Wed 1 Jul 2026, 10:34 PM
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One lucky participant won the Dh30 million jackpot in the latest UAE Lottery Lucky Day draw, over a month after a Nepali resident took home the grand prize for the first time.

The winning ticket matched all six 'Days' numbers and the 'Lucky Month' number in draw number 260701, held on Wednesday, July 1.

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The winning combination was:

Days: 1, 9, 15, 19, 20 and 25

Lucky Month: 6

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Lucky Chance winners

Three players also won Dh50,000 each through the Lucky Chance feature. The winning Lucky Chance IDs were:

  • BX4872387

  • BV4695094

  • BW4743599

The draw also created thousands of other winners across different prize tiers.

Two players won Dh100,000 each after matching five Days numbers and the Lucky Month. Another 45 players received Dh1,000 each, while 4,242 participants won Dh100 each.

Three more players also walked away with Dh50,000 each through the Lucky Chance feature, which guarantees cash prizes.

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