Six Dubai malls to become walking, running tracks for second year of Mallathon

Starting June 15, every morning, Dubai's popular malls will turn into walking and running tracks. On Sunday, Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Defence of the UAE, and Chairman of The Executive Council of Dubai, announced the launch of the second edition of Dubai Mallathon, the world’s first community sports initiative of its kind.

Dubai Mallathon forms part of efforts to promote physical activity, enhance public health and quality of life, and encourage sport as a sustainable daily practice for all members of society.

This year’s edition will run for three months until September 15, 2026 across six malls in Dubai, including: Dubai Mall, Mall of the Emirates, Mirdif City Centre, Dubai Festival City Mall, Deira City Centre and Dubai Hills Mall. The participating venues will provide safe, air-conditioned environments that encourage walking, running and other physical activities throughout the summer months.

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The second edition of Dubai Mallathon will take place daily from June 15 to September 15, between 6am and 10am, transforming participating malls into vibrant community destinations that welcome people of all ages and nationalities in a comfortable, climate-controlled environment.

Participants will have access to dedicated walking and running tracks, as well as a variety of sports activities and community programmes designed for different age groups and fitness levels.

Today, we directed the launch of the second edition of the Dubai Mallathon, the first initiative of its kind globally to transform Dubaiâs shopping malls into vibrant sports and community destinations throughout the summer.



From 15 June to 15 September 2026, malls across Dubaiâ¦ pic.twitter.com/RcMu8HCBws — Hamdan bin Mohammed (@HamdanMohammed) June 14, 2026

The initiative aligns with the Dubai Quality of Life Strategy 2033, which aims to further strengthen Dubai’s position as one of the world’s best cities for quality of life and enable everyone living in the emirate to enjoy a healthy and active lifestyle. It also supports the objectives of the UAE’s ‘Year of the Family’ 2026 by encouraging families to engage in sporting activities together and strengthen family bonds through positive community experiences.

Sheikh Hamdan said that Dubai, guided by the vision and directives of Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, will continue advancing a comprehensive quality-of-life model that enables everyone to adopt a healthy and active lifestyle throughout the year.

He said: “Health and quality of life are the foundation of thriving societies and essential to empowering people, enhancing their wellbeing, and enabling them to contribute, innovate and succeed.”

“Dubai is a city for everyone, and its facilities are designed to serve all members of society. We want every citizen, resident and visitor to feel supported and to have access to everything they need to lead a healthy, balanced and fulfilling life,” he said.

Sheikh Hamdan added: “What distinguishes Dubai is its strong sense of community. Dubai is one family united by the values of coexistence, tolerance and compassion. Sport embodies these values as a universal language that brings people together and channels their energy towards positive goals and shared values. That is why we continue to launch community sports initiatives that strengthen these bonds and translate them into everyday experiences.”

He invited people of all ages to participate in the initiative and encouraged government and semi-government entities, private sector organisations and youth councils to take part collectively and support their employees in adopting healthier lifestyles.

He said: “Leading by example remains one of the most effective ways to inspire positive change and build a more active and vibrant society.”

The programme will also feature activities for women at Dubai Mall and Mirdif City Centre, alongside dedicated initiatives for senior citizens and People of Determination, ensuring an inclusive experience for all.

The initiative will feature a packed calendar of activities, competitions and interactive events throughout the three-month period. Major weekend races will be organised across all participating malls, with valuable prizes, medals and gifts awarded to participants to encourage engagement and support the adoption of active lifestyles.

To enhance the experience, qualified fitness trainers will be available at all participating venues to lead warm-up sessions, provide guidance and help participants exercise safely according to their age and fitness levels.

Participation in Dubai Mallathon is free and requires no prior registration. Participants can simply visit any of the participating malls and collect the initiative wristband upon arrival.

The wristband provides access to a range of exclusive offers and benefits from participating stores, restaurants and cafés. Rewards, discounts and incentives increase based on participation levels and attendance frequency, encouraging continued engagement and regular physical activity throughout the initiative.

The second edition is organised in collaboration with the Dubai Sports Council following the success of the inaugural edition, which attracted thousands of participants and achieved a Guinness World Record for the largest mall running event of its kind. More than 1,300 participants took part in a single race held at Dubai Hills Mall, highlighting the strong community engagement generated by the initiative and reinforcing its position as one of Dubai’s leading community sports initiatives.