Watch: UAE intensifies search, rescue efforts in Nepal as flood death toll rises

The UAE continues its humanitarian efforts in Nepal, supporting search and rescue and humanitarian relief operations and delivering urgent assistance to those affected, in coordination with the relevant Nepalese authorities, as part of its response to the impact of the severe flooding that has hit the country.

The UAE Search and Rescue Team is carrying out field operations in Rasuwa District, using advanced search and surveying technologies, including drones for aerial imaging, surveys and three-dimensional mapping. The technology supports more efficient search and rescue operations and helps accelerate efforts to locate missing persons and access affected areas.

As part of its humanitarian relief efforts, the UAE has so far dispatched four relief aircraft to Nepal carrying a total of 186 tonnes of humanitarian and relief aid, including tents, food, shelter supplies, essential items, power generators and logistical equipment. This has been complemented by the procurement of essential supplies from the local Nepalese market to help accelerate the delivery of aid to those affected.

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Watch this video of rescure operations by the UAE team on the ground in Nepal:

The UAE has also deployed a specialised search and rescue team from Dubai Police, equipped with advanced devices, equipment and technologies, to support the Nepalese authorities in search and rescue operations, locating missing persons and assessing affected sites and areas.

Hammoud Al Afari, Director of UAE Relief Operations, said that UAE teams continue their missions in coordination with the relevant Nepalese authorities, deploying all available resources and technical capabilities to support search and rescue operations and humanitarian relief efforts amid challenging field conditions.

Relief shipment

In further assisstance, Dubai Humanitarian dispatched a relief shipment to Nepal following directions by Dubai Ruler Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum.

The shipment, comprising around 74 metric tonnes of relief supplies, arrived in Kathmandu on Tuesday, September 8, aboard a Boeing 777-F operated by Emirates SkyCargo, which departed from Dubai World Central (DWC).

Death toll rises

Death toll from Nepal's devastating flood rose to at least 1,357, with 5,326 people still missing, the country's disaster authority said nearly two weeks after the August 26 disaster.

In China, 43 people were confirmed dead and 519 missing, according to state media, bringing the overall toll to 1,400 dead and 5,845 missing. Authorities in Nepal have been trying to verify the numbers of missing people by collating data from across the country.

Rescue work continued for another day after the glacial and mountain collapse near the China-Nepal border swept away roads, bridges and homes. Nepali rescuers are focusing on three hydropower projects where they believe workers could still be trapped, the disaster agency said.

While the exact cause of the glacial collapse is unclear, climate change is accelerating glacial melt worldwide, increasing the risk of such disasters Nepal, a largely rural nation of 30 million people that has contributed little to the greenhouse gas emissions driving global warming, has said reconstruction could cost billions of dollars.

(With inputs from AFP)