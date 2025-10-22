UAE: New assessments for Arabic, English, Math in schools; weightings explained

UAE schools have stepped into the new academic year with a sharper focus on personalised learning—aiming to understand every student’s strengths and challenges right from the start.

Public and private schools following the Ministry of Education (MoE) curriculum have begun implementing a new diagnostic assessment system designed to identify learning gaps early and help teachers tailor lessons to individual needs.

The new system, now being introduced, combines classroom-based assessments in all subjects with centralised diagnostic exams in Arabic, English, and Mathematics. The first phase will include around 26,000 students in Grades 4 to 11.

New guidelines, weightings

Under the new framework, the assessment distribution and weighting will vary across grade levels:

Grades 1–2: 100 per cent school-based evaluation, reflecting the developmental needs of early learners.

Grade 3: 50 per cent school-based evaluation and 50 per cent centralised assessments. Term weightings: 35 per cent for the first and third terms; lower for the shorter second term.

Cycle 2: 50 per cent centralised assessments, 40 per cent formative assessments, and 10 per cent activity-based evaluation. Term weightings: 35 per cent for the first and third terms, 30 per cent for the second.

Cycle 3: 60 per cent centralised assessments, with term weightings of 40 per cent for the first and third terms, and 20 per cent for the second.

Clearer picture

Headteachers explained to Khaleej Times that the initiative aims to give teachers a clearer picture of each student’s learning level from the outset, rather than waiting for end-of-term results.

Shiny Davison, Principal of Woodlem Park School Hamidiya, said her school had been preparing to integrate the framework seamlessly into their academic schedule.

“We have undertaken steps in preparation to implement the Ministry of Education’s new diagnostic assessment guidelines,” she said. “The assessment schedule has been strategically embedded within the opening weeks of the academic year to ensure seamless execution alongside the teaching timetable.”

Davison explained that teachers have undergone training in assessment administration and data analysis to make the most of the results.

“Following the assessments, subject and grade-level teams will systematically review the diagnostic data to identify learning gaps and strengths. Based on these insights, differentiated instruction, targeted intervention programs, and remedial support sessions will be introduced to address individual student needs,” she said.

Parents, she added, will receive regular updates on their child’s progress.

“This structured approach ensures that teaching and learning are responsive, data-driven, and focused on improving overall student achievement."

Assessments embedded in school culture

For some schools, diagnostic testing is already an established part of their approach to teaching.

Natalia Svetenok, Principal of Woodlem British School, Ajman, said,

“The diagnostic assessments have always been part of our culture of reflective practice. This year, with the Ministry’s new framework, we’ve refined our process — aligning timelines, tools, and analysis with the national standards in Arabic, English, and Mathematics.”

She added that early insights are key to shaping instruction.

“Early diagnostic data helps guide teaching from day one, allowing teachers to identify learning gaps, personalise support, and stretch potential. Teachers collaborate to translate insights into action, ensuring that every learner starts the year seen, supported, and set up for success."