Schools, families must work together to shape UAE’s future generations, says official

Education must evolve alongside changing generations, with schools and families working together to equip students with the skills, values and resilience needed to navigate a rapidly changing world, Minister of Education Sarah Al Amiri said.

Speaking during a session titled 'Women Shaping Generations and Building the Future' on Emirati Women’s Day, Al Amiri highlighted the importance of preparing students not only academically, but also for the realities of a changing society and workplace.

She said the UAE’s approach to education has increasingly focused on giving students greater awareness of how to use emerging tools and technologies responsibly, while also helping teachers use these tools to support learning inside the classroom.

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.

“When we talk about social media, for example, we cannot simply say that children under a certain age should not use it and leave them without any awareness,” she said. “We also need to teach them how these tools can be used to enhance education.”

Al Amiri said teachers today face different demands in the classroom as each generation develops new ways to learn and interact.

Rather than describing the process as simply “raising teachers’ efficiency”, she said the focus should be on ensuring that teachers are equipped to respond to the changing needs of students and align educational outcomes with the requirements of the workplace.

She also highlighted the important role Emirati women play in education, particularly female teachers and school leaders.

“Emirati women have demonstrated their ability and competence in education,” she said, noting the strong role played by female teachers in the early years of students’ development and by female school leaders in managing schools.

She stressed that preparing students for the future requires a partnership between schools and families.

“The school should be a reflection of the home environment,” she said, explaining that values and principles taught at home should be reinforced at school, while schools should also contribute to the development of students’ character and identity.

Al Amiri said the UAE’s vision for its graduates extends beyond academic outcomes to include personal qualities, national identity and character.

Reflecting on the qualities she hopes to see in the Emirati woman of the future, she pointed to characteristics the UAE and its people demonstrated during times of crisis.

These include steadfastness, flexibility, compassion, resilience and positive thinking, she said.

Al Amiri noted that the UAE’s response to recent crises showed these qualities and strengthened the country’s international standing. She said a nation's character is reflected in its people's behaviour and the values instilled by its leadership.

“Identity is important, but so is our character, the way we interact with others and how we reflect the personality of our country,” she said.

Al Amiri concluded by stressing that continued investment in people, education and character development would remain central to building future generations capable of contributing to the UAE’s progress.