UAE schools reveal changes as new age cut-off takes effect this year

[Editor’s Note: This article is part of Khaleej Times’ Schools and Parents, a dedicated section designed to support families in the UAE as they explore educational choices. The section offers explainers, guidance from education leaders, expert advice and insights from parents to help readers make informed decisions about schools, curricula and communities.]

When schools reopen at the end of this month, institutes in the UAE will begin implementing a new age cut-off date of December 31 for admissions, replacing the previous August 31 deadline.

The change, announced by the Ministry of Education in December 2025 and now being rolled out across private schools in Dubai under Knowledge and Human Development Authority's (KHDA) guidance, has prompted schools to rethink admissions processes, expand classroom capacity, and engage in deeper conversations with parents about what it truly means for a child to be "ready" for school.

For parents of children born between September and December, the new rules mean their little ones may now be eligible for a different grade than they had originally planned — sparking both excitement and anxiety across the emirate.

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Schools adapt admissions processes

Schools across Dubai have been working diligently to update their admissions and registration systems to reflect the new age requirements.

Sarah O'Regan, Principal and CEO of GEMS Wellington Academy – Silicon Oasis, said her school has been closely involved with families to ensure a smooth transition. "We have worked closely with our admissions team to ensure the revised age requirements are reflected throughout our admissions and registration processes," she said.

"Applications are reviewed against the updated criteria, with Foundation Stage leaders involved where a child's readiness or placement requires further consideration."

She added that their priority was to provide families with clear guidance and ensure each child is placed appropriately to support a successful start or continuation of their learning journey.

Amy Falhi, Principal at Dubai British School Mira, said her team invited affected children to attend assessments in slightly smaller groups than usual to create a calm and supportive environment.

"We adapted our assessment approach to ensure that staff were considering age-appropriate developmental milestones and taking into account the children's younger age," she explained. "Our priority throughout has been to understand each child as an individual rather than applying a one-size-fits-all expectation."

Transitional placement

One of the most delicate aspects of the new policy involves children born between September 1 and December 31, 2022. These children may be eligible for either FS1 or FS2 under a one-time transitional arrangement.

Schools are handling these cases with great care, conducting developmental readiness assessments rather than making decisions based solely on birth dates.

Colin Gerrie, Principal at Uptown International School, which follows the IB curriculum and welcomes children from 45 days old through to Grade 12, emphasised the importance of looking at the whole child.

"Where appropriate, our placement discussions will consider factors such as previous Early Years experience, communication and language development, independence, social and emotional development, confidence and familiarity with a learning environment," he said. "This is particularly important in the Early Years, where developmental differences can be significant even between children of a similar age."

A spokesperson for Sunmarke School explained that each child undergoes a "developmentally appropriate readiness assessment, supported by observations, conversations with parents and any available information about the child's prior experiences and development."

The assessment considers personal, social and emotional development; communication and language; physical development; independence and self-regulation; and overall readiness for the learning environment.

Parents are partners

The new KHDA guidance makes clear that enrolment decisions should be based on a documented readiness assessment, the child's best interests, and educational considerations and not simply the availability of places. Parental agreement and proper documentation are also required.

Schools are taking this partnership seriously. At Dubai British School Mira, Amy said her team held a dedicated parent session with members of the Leadership Team to explain the changes and reassure families. Parents were invited to submit questions in advance through an online form, and a live Q&A session followed.

"We have also offered individual calls and meetings where parents have wanted to discuss their child's specific circumstances," she said. "Our aim throughout has been to ensure that parents have clear, accurate information alongside personalised guidance so that they feel confident in making the best decision for their child."

The Sunmarke School spokesperson echoed this approach. "Families affected by the change will receive clear information explaining the new KHDA requirements, what the change means for their child and, where applicable, the transitional options available to them. We will make a clear distinction between eligibility for a year group and readiness for a particular placement."

Readiness over birth date

The educators’ perspective was echoed by a medical expert as well. Dr Vishrut Singh, Specialist Paediatrician at Aster Clinic in Bur Dubai, said that chronological age is a poor proxy for school readiness.

"Before formal schooling, I look for four things: the ability to separate from a parent without prolonged distress; basic self-regulation like tolerating mild frustration without a meltdown; functional communication which includes an ability to express needs; and independence in toileting and basic self-care," he explained. "Readiness isn't about reciting the alphabet, it's about whether a child can function in a group setting away from a primary caregiver."

For parents of September–December-born children, Dr Vishrut advised against making decisions based on birth month alone.

"A useful question is: 'Is my child developmentally ready to participate, learn and cope comfortably in a classroom environment?'" he said. "Parents should discuss the child's communication, independence, social interaction, attention and emotional regulation with both their paediatrician and the school."

He added that there is no universal rule here. “If a child is thriving in preschool, communicating well, managing separation and participating appropriately with peers, there may be no reason to delay," he said.

He also highlighted warning signs that a child may not be ready for formal schooling, regardless of the official cut-off date:

Persistent, severe separation anxiety beyond what is typical for age

Limited expressive language or difficulty following simple multi-step instructions

Poor emotional regulation — frequent meltdowns that don't resolve with redirection

Not yet toilet-independent

Avoiding or struggling significantly in group play

Short attention span even for preferred activities

Fine motor delays that make basic classroom tasks frustrating

"None of these are disqualifying on their own, but a cluster of them is worth a formal developmental assessment before committing to a start date," he advised.

Supporting the youngest

With a wider age range now entering each year group, schools are placing particular emphasis on supporting younger children academically, socially and emotionally. Sarah said her school's approach to adaptive teaching enables staff to respond to children's individual starting points, regardless of age.

"Ongoing observation and assessment help teachers identify strengths and next steps, adapting teaching, provision and support accordingly," she explained. "For younger children, particular attention may be given to communication and language, personal and social development, independence, self-regulation and physical development."

At Sunmarke, the spokesperson said teachers continually observe, assess and adapt provision according to what individual children know, understand and can do.

"Our curriculum will continue to be personalised so that children are supported and challenged appropriately from their own starting points," they said. "Importantly, we will not lower expectations for younger children. We will adapt the pathway, not limit the destination."

Amy added that high-quality Early Years practice is inherently responsive to children's individual stages of development.

"Our focus will not be on accelerating younger children simply because they are in a particular year group, but on providing sufficient time, high-quality interactions, purposeful play and appropriately guided learning to allow them to develop secure foundations," she said.

As the new academic year begins, one message is clear from educators and doctors: a birth date is just a number. What truly matters is whether a child is happy, confident and ready to learn. With schools offering personalised assessments, parents being treated as partners, and paediatricians providing guidance, families across the UAE have more support than ever to make the right choice for their little ones.