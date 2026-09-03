UAE schools 2026-2027: Here's what's new on campus this year

[Editor’s Note: This article is part of Khaleej Times’ Schools and Parents, a dedicated section designed to support families in the UAE as they explore educational choices. The section offers explainers, guidance from education leaders, expert advice and insights from parents to help readers make informed decisions about schools, curricula and communities.]

The first school bell of the 2026-27 academic year has already rung, but for thousands of UAE students, this year’s return to school has brought something different: a new campus, a new classroom — and, for some, a school welcoming its first-ever cohort.

Across Dubai, 26 new private education institutions have opened or are being introduced during the academic year, including seven schools, 17 early childhood centres and two international higher education institutions, according to the Knowledge and Human Development Authority (KHDA).

The expansion comes as Dubai’s private education sector has recorded annual growth of 4.6 per cent across early childhood education, schools and higher education over the past three academic years, despite the exceptional circumstances during the 2025-26 academic year.

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The seven new schools alone are adding 16,846 places, while the new early childhood centres are providing more than 1,700 additional places.

The expansion comes against a backdrop of strong demand. For some operators, new schools are filling faster than expected, while established campuses are already operating at or close to capacity.

For parents, that means the education landscape is changing quickly — with more schools, more curricula and more places, but also continued competition for sought-after campuses and year groups.

New schools open with strong first cohorts

The new academic year has brought a particularly visible expansion of the UAE's British and IB school sectors.

Dubai's seven new schools include four UK curriculum schools and three International Baccalaureate schools, adding capacity at a time when families are increasingly looking beyond the traditional school choices.

Among the new campuses are Harrow International School Dubai, Queen Elizabeth's School in Dubai Sports City, Dubai International Academy Town Square, Ash Mount School in Mudon and Ambassador International Academy Mankhool.

Raffles World Academy Sharjah marks Innoventures Education's first school in the emirate, while Rugby School Dubai has arrived on the former Kent College Dubai campus.

For Taaleem, one of the biggest developments is the opening of Harrow International School Dubai, which has started the academic year with approximately 400 founding pupils — above its original business plan.

The school has capacity for up to 1,800 students, giving it significant room to grow as its year groups expand.

Taaleem CEO Alan Williamson said the wider demand picture was also being shaped by families already living in the UAE.

“Demand for school places has strengthened and remains broad-based. It is being driven both by population growth and by families already living in the UAE choosing to move their children to our schools.”

That demand is reflected in Taaleem's enrolment figures. The group's private-school enrolment is expected to rise from around 18,300 to 19,500 pupils this academic year — an increase of about 7 per cent.

The wider portfolio, including government-partnership schools, Dubai Schools and Kids First Group, is expected to grow by around 20 per cent.

New places — but waiting lists remain

The increase in supply does not mean every family is finding it easy to secure a place.

Williamson said nine of Taaleem’s 15 private schools have reached capacity, with places becoming increasingly limited in several parts of its portfolio.

“Waiting lists change daily, so a single group-wide figure would quickly become out of date; however, they show a strong continuing pipeline of families seeking places in our schools.”

The pressure is particularly evident at some rapidly growing campuses.

Dubai British School Mira, for example, has more than doubled its enrolment from approximately 600 pupils last academic year to more than 1,200, while Lycée Libanais Francophone Privé has recorded growth of around 10 per cent.

For parents still looking for a school, the practical picture is therefore highly localised. A new campus may create thousands of places across the city, but availability can still be tight depending on the school, curriculum, location and year group.

Nurseries expand as demand starts earlier

The growth is not confined to compulsory school years.

Dubai is also adding 17 new early childhood centres, creating more than 1,700 places for younger children.

For families with toddlers and preschoolers, the expansion means more options close to home and across different early-years approaches, including British EYFS, Montessori, French, Indian and Ontario provision.

Taaleem is adding to that capacity with three new Kids First Group nurseries, extending its presence further into early childhood education.

The growth of nurseries also reflects how early parents are making education decisions — with some families looking for a pathway that can eventually lead from early years into a particular school.

Schools need teachers as fast as they need classrooms

Behind every new classroom is another challenge for operators: recruiting and retaining enough teachers.

GEMS Education has hired 1,550 new teachers for the 2026-27 academic year, taking its educator community to more than 10,000.

Founder and Executive Chairman Sunny Varkey said the group had concentrated on retaining its strongest performers through targeted rewards.

“We still try and ensure that we're rotating our best and brightest, our highest performers by, again, rewarding them very specifically,” he said. “I think that's the only way.”

The strategy appears to be having an impact, with GEMS reporting an overall attrition rate of about 17 per cent, down from 18-19 per cent last year.

Varkey said some individual schools had recorded turnover of only 1-3 per cent.

“Attrition rates have been at our lowest attrition level in our in our history,” he said. “At a portfolio level for us, I think we're at 17 per cent...off the top of my head, and we were 18 or 19 per cent last year, so we're lower than last year.”

Taaleem is reporting an attrition rate of around 9 per cent, having retained approximately 91 per cent of its staff.

Williamson said the group had started international recruitment early, allowing it to secure teachers before the new academic year, while additional hiring was largely driven by stronger-than-expected enrolment and the creation of extra classes.

What the numbers mean for UAE parents

For families, the most important change this year may not be the number of schools opening, but the range of choices now available.

Dubai's private education sector already offers 17 different curricula, with British, Indian, American and IB schools among the most established options.

The new openings add further choice, but parents weighing a move should look beyond a school's opening-year availability. A campus with spare places in its first year may become significantly more competitive as additional cohorts join.

The same applies to nurseries and early-years provision, where securing a place can be the first step towards a longer-term school pathway.

At Repton Al Barsha, Principal Chandini Misra said the school had started the new year with waiting lists in several year groups, alongside new families joining its established community.

“We are beginning this year in an incredibly strong position, with waiting lists running in several year groups; and welcoming many new families alongside those who have been part of our community for years.”

For Misra, the return to school also carried a particular significance after the disruption of the previous academic year.

“It’s wonderful to welcome our students and families back to Repton Al Barsha. Following the exceptional circumstances of the previous academic year, there is something particularly meaningful about beginning this new chapter together.”