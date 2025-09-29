Public schools in UAE: New timetables, absence; what parents need to know

[Editor’s Note: This article is part of Khaleej Times’ Schools and Parents, a dedicated section designed to support families in the UAE as they explore educational choices. The section offers explainers, guidance from education leaders, expert advice and insights from parents to help readers make informed decisions about schools, curricula and communities.]

All UAE public schools will now follow updated timetables, with the Ministry of Education (MoE) also clarifying attendance guidelines for the new academic year 2024-25.

These adjustments are designed to promote discipline, ease traffic congestion around school zones, and create a more balanced daily routine for students.

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.

Parents are urged to get familiarised with the revised schedule to ensure smoother drop-offs, pick-ups, and weekly routines now that classes are well underway.

A. School hours and timetable updates

Were there rumours about changes to MoE school hours?

Before schools reopened on August 25, some rumours suggested changes in the public school hours. The Ministry then clarified that there are no changes to school timings at any level, including kindergarten, and urged parents to rely only on official channels for information. What is the main reason behind the new school timetable?

The Ministry of Education designed the new schedule to promote discipline, reduce traffic congestion around schools, and create a balanced daily routine for students of different age groups. How will the staggered timings work?

Students will be split into two groups — group one will start at 7.15am and finish around 2pm, while group two will begin at 8am and end between 2.30 and 3.15pm, depending on the Grade. This helps avoid overcrowding and eases drop-off and pick-up traffic. Will kindergarten hours be different from the rest of the school?

Yes. Some kindergartens operate from 7.30am to 11.30am, Monday to Thursday, and from 7.30am to 11am on Fridays. Others follow a slightly different schedule, running from 8am to 12pm, Monday to Thursday.

Every school must submit its operating hours to the MoE at the time of inception, and those timings are then approved for the school. However, the ministry stipulates that kindergarten classes can operate for a maximum of four hours per day.

How many classes will a child have per week under the new timetable?

Kindergarten: 24 weekly period

Lower primary (Cycle 1): 32 weekly period

Upper primary and secondary (Cycles 2 and 3): 36 weekly periods

Each class will last 40-45 minutes.

How will these changes affect school buses and transportation?

Bus schedules have been coordinated so that buses serving multiple schools will arrive by 7.45am. The staggered timetable is expected to ease traffic and parking issues, making drop-offs and pickups more convenient. What about Friday timings?

In line with national working hours, Friday school hours will be shorter. For example, kindergarten will end at 11am, while other Grades will finish earlier than usual depending on their group. Will daily prayers be part of the timetable?

Yes. Public schools will now dedicate time every day for students to perform the congregational noon (Dhuhr) prayer. This initiative is aimed at strengthening Islamic values and identity among students. How will schools manage the prayer time during the day?

Schools will provide designated spaces for prayer, and students themselves will help organise the area. Time will be set aside within the school day, and teachers will ensure a smooth transition so learning is not disrupted.

II. Attendance and absences

What is the maximum number of unexcused absences a student can have in a single year?

A student may have up to five unexcused absences per term, or 15 in a full academic year. If a student exceeds this limit, they may be required to repeat the year. Exceptions apply for students of determination or children with chronic illnesses. How does the Ministry handle absences that fall on Fridays or around public holidays?

Absences on Fridays or on the days immediately before or after public holidays are counted as two days. What measures do schools take to support students at risk of frequent absences?

Schools must create support plans that include:

Psychological and educational support sessions

Regular communication with parents

Programmes that encourage consistent attendance

III. *Comparison with international standards

Feature UAE Public Schools Typical International Schools Notes Start time 7.15-8am 8-9am UAE schools start early End time 2-3.15pm 2.30-3.30pm Staggered UAE school day eases traffic Kindergarten hours 7.30am–11.30am 8am-5pm (varies, full day-care to shorter hours) Shorter in the UAE Class duration 40-45 min 40-60 min Gloablly standard; UK often 50min, US 45-60min Weekly periods 24-36 depending on age 25-35 depending on age UAE aligns with global norms Friday schedule Shorter day Usually full week Mon–Fri Unique to UAE Religious/prayer time Integrated daily Usually none in secular schools optional in faith-based schools UAE timetable includes Dhuhr prayer

IV. What are the key takeaways for parents?

Attendance limits: Five unexcused absences per term, 15 per year. Exceeding may require repeating the year.

Support for absences: Schools provide psychological, educational, and parental support.

Staggered start: Helps reduce traffic, avoid overcrowding, and makes drop-off easier.

Kindergarten schedule: Shorter, play-based hours suitable for younger children.

Weekly classes: 24-36 periods, each 40-45 minutes depending on grade.

Friday schedule: Shortened in line with national weekend hours.

Daily prayers: Integrated into the school day with minimal disruption to learning.



*Disclaimer: School schedules (in table) may vary by emirate, grade, and individual school policies. The timings presented here reflect general trends in UAE public schools and typical practices in countries such as the UK, US, and other Western nations. However, schools hours may vary.