UAE’s new age cut-off could change when your kids start school

[Editor’s Note: This article is part of Khaleej Times’ Schools and Parents, a dedicated section designed to support families in the UAE as they explore educational choices. The section offers explainers, guidance from education leaders, expert advice and insights from parents to help readers make informed decisions about schools, curricula and communities.]

For parents preparing children for the UAE’s new academic year, one question may loom larger than uniforms and school runs: Is my child ready to start school?

That question is taking on added significance as the UAE’s updated admission-age rules come into effect for new entrants in the 2026-27 academic year. Children entering Pre-Kindergarten, KG1, KG2 and Grade 1 at schools starting in August will be assessed against a December 31 cut-off, while schools following an April academic year will continue to use March 31.

But readiness is about more than a child’s date of birth. The new policy considers cognitive, social, emotional, language and motor development, with age being just one factor.

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For families, that can make the decision feel deeply personal. Some parents may welcome the extra time for a young child to grow in confidence and independence, while others may find themselves weighing up a birthday, developmental readiness and whether a school place is available.

Later start means more time to prepare for some

Syrian expat Mariam Haddad is among those who sees an additional year as potentially beneficial for her young son who was born in December. She plans to use his nursery experience to build his confidence before he enters “big school”, while also working on an everyday skill that can make the transition easier.

“Although eligible, I will be sending my son to big school next year. He is going to nursery this year, and I feel that the preschool exposure will help him become school-ready by next year. I am also toilet-training him at the moment, which I think is important before a child starts school.”

Haddad believes the additional time in an early-years setting could give children a stronger foundation before they enter a more structured school environment.

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“I feel parents who wait another year may find that their children are better prepared for school. There may be some age discrepancy in the beginning, but I think these differences eventually iron themselves out as children get older.”

But for UAE national Rawdha Al Qaydi, the change has highlighted another challenge: having the right age does not necessarily mean having a place.

Her son, who was born in September, was eligible to enter school this year, but she said she could not secure a seat when she tried to enrol him. The timing of the policy announcement, she added, meant some families were competing for places that had already been taken.

“My son, who was born in September, is eligible to enter this year. I tried to enrol him, but the school said there were no empty slots and that I would have to return next year. As the announcement was made in the middle of the year, some students managed to secure places while others could not.”

Al Qaydi said the result will leave her son entering school alongside a younger cousin, despite the children being a year apart.

“My son will now enter school with my sister’s son, next year, who is a year younger. My son will be five and hers will be four, but they will be in the same class. In Abu Dhabi, we have a different rule, with residential zoning applying to public schools, where admission and registration are determined by geographical zones.”

Meanwhile, the Ministry of Education has clarified that the new policy applies to new admissions for 2026-27 and does not change the status of children already enrolled. It also provides transitional arrangements for some children who fell outside the previous eligibility window.

Age is only one part of being school-ready

For schools, however, the question is not simply whether a child has reached the required birthday.

Richard John Drew, Principal of Jumeira Baccalaureate, said early-years education can help children build the social and communication skills they need, but even a few months can make a difference at this stage of development.

“A high-quality early years’ environment can be highly beneficial, helping children develop confidence, language, curiosity and social skills through purposeful play. However, a difference of even a few months can be significant at this age, particularly in areas such as emotional regulation, independence and communication.”

He said schools consider a child’s broader development rather than focusing only on academic ability, with the right year group providing an important foundation for future learning.

“For children eligible under the transitional arrangements, this is an important long-term decision. Parents should look beyond whether their child is academically capable and consider whether they are developmentally ready for the expectations of that year group.”

At Nord Anglia International School Abu Dhabi, Head of EYFS Gemma Brown said parents can look at how children communicate, interact and manage basic routines when considering readiness.

“Parents can think about whether their child is able to communicate their needs, ask questions, and begin to interact with other children in a group setting. Can they separate from their parent or carer with the understanding that they will return at the end of the day?”

Brown said independence in everyday tasks is another useful indicator, while stressing that readiness will look different from one child to another.

“A lot depends on the individual child, as well as the type of school and curriculum they are entering. For younger children in particular, an environment that is play-based, language-rich, and responsive to children’s interests can be very supportive.”

For parents who remain unsure, Brown recommends using transition opportunities to observe how their child behaves away from the familiar home environment.

“If a parent is unsure whether their child is ready to start school, I would always encourage them to speak to an Early Years professional and, where possible, attend a school stay-and-play or transition session.”

What medics say about school readiness

Medical experts also caution parents against treating age as a complete measure of readiness.

Dr Wasan Sulaiman, Consultant, Family Medicine, Sheikh Sultan bin Zayed Hospital, said children of the same chronological age can be at very different stages emotionally and socially.

“School requires much more than academic skills. A child needs to cope with separation from parents, follow routines and instructions, wait for their turn, interact with other children, communicate their needs and manage frustration. Children who are more developmentally mature may find these demands easier to manage.”

She reiterated that parents should watch for signs such as the ability to follow simple routines, communicate basic needs, take turns, focus on age-appropriate activities and develop independence with eating, toileting and dressing.

Importantly, she said, parents should not expect complete independence or the total absence of separation anxiety. Development happens progressively, and the school environment itself can play a major role in helping a child acquire new skills.

“Starting school at a younger age also does not automatically mean a child will have problems. Children develop at different rates. Additionally, the quality and supportiveness of the school environment are extremely important.”