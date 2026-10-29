UAE flu season: What parents need to know about free vaccines for school children

[Editor’s Note: This article is part of Khaleej Times’ Schools and Parents, a dedicated section designed to support families in the UAE as they explore educational choices. The section offers explainers, guidance from education leaders, expert advice and insights from parents to help readers make informed decisions about schools, curricula and communities.]

For UAE families, flu season often brings the worry of children catching influenza at school and spreading it at home. For the 2026-27 season, schoolchildren are among the UAE’s priority groups for free flu vaccination, with access varying by emirate.

While Sharjah and the Northern Emirates are running school-based drives, Dubai parents may need to explore other options.

In Abu Dhabi, children aged five to 18 are eligible for free vaccination. Understanding the available options, consent requirements and medical advice can help parents plan ahead.

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Where can UAE students get free flu vaccines?

In Sharjah, Ajman, Umm Al Quwain, Ras Al Khaimah and Fujairah, eligible students can receive seasonal influenza vaccinations free through school health services supported by Emirates Health Services (EHS). Parents should check with their schools for vaccination dates, eligibility and consent forms.

At Ambassador School Sharjah, the vaccination drive will cover both students and teachers, according to principal Arogya Reddy, who said the school had received confirmation from the relevant health authority.

The school is also making arrangements for children who are absent on the scheduled day, giving families another opportunity to have their children vaccinated.

“The same initiative was carried out at our school last year,” Reddy said, describing it as “an excellent initiative by the government”.

Sharjah Indian School has also communicated its vaccination schedule to families. Principal Pramod Mahajan said the school was organising the drives in stages to accommodate different age groups.

“The school has shared the complete vaccination calendar with students, and parental consent is required before the vaccine is administered,” he said.

Mahajan added that families make different decisions about vaccination, which schools must respect when planning the programme.

“While some parents provide their consent, others choose to decline, and we need to take these factors into account before proceeding with the vaccination.”

In Abu Dhabi, children aged five to 18 are included among the priority groups eligible for free flu vaccination during the 2026-27 season. Parents should contact their child's school or healthcare provider to confirm whether vaccinations are being organised on campus or must be obtained through a designated facility.

Dubai follows a different arrangement for the current academic year, with no free school-based influenza vaccination programme for private school students. However, parents can approach healthcare providers for the vaccine. Whether it is covered will depend on factors such as insurance, eligibility and the provider's policy. Families should also check with their child's school nurse or clinic about any vaccination initiatives being offered.

Dr Mirrah Agha-Kandil, Group Medical Director at GEMS Education, said the school group’s approach to seasonal influenza prevention combines vaccination with health awareness campaigns and practical measures to reduce transmission.

“Our school medical teams actively promote seasonal flu awareness through targeted health campaigns, reinforcing the importance of vaccination, good hand hygiene, respiratory etiquette and responsible health practices, including encouraging students and staff to remain at home when unwell,” she said.

She added that GEMS also facilitates access to flu vaccinations through partnerships and family benefit programmes, giving members of its wider school community opportunities to get vaccinated through participating healthcare providers.

“Our approach extends beyond vaccination alone, focusing on fostering a culture of prevention and shared responsibility among students, parents and staff,” she said.

Is the flu vaccine compulsory?

Seasonal influenza vaccination is not compulsory for UAE school students. Parents can decide whether their child should receive it, taking into account medical advice and their child’s individual circumstances.

The UAE's National Seasonal Flu Awareness Campaign runs from September 1, 2026, to March 31, 2027. The Dubai Health Authority (DHA) recommends that the annual flu vaccine ideally be administered in September or October.

However, families who have not yet arranged vaccination can still speak to their healthcare provider during the campaign period about availability and suitability.

Dr Praveen Sreekanthalal, consultant paediatrics at NMC Specialty Hospital, Abu Dhabi, said parents should not dismiss influenza as simply another common cold.

“While most children recover completely, some develop serious complications requiring hospitalisation,” he said. “Even healthy children can develop pneumonia and dehydration.”

Schoolchildren are particularly exposed to respiratory infections because of their close contact with classmates. They may also carry the virus home to younger siblings, infants and elderly relatives, making prevention important beyond the classroom.

Sreekanthalal said annual influenza vaccination is recommended for children aged six months and above, with particular urgency for those with underlying conditions such as asthma, chronic lung disease, heart disease, kidney disease or weakened immunity.

He also highlights that immunity typically takes about two weeks to build after vaccination.

“Children with underlying conditions such as asthma, chronic lung disease, heart disease, kidney disease or weakened immunity are at greater risk of severe illness, and vaccination should not be delayed,” he said.

Parents should consult a doctor about the appropriate vaccine and timing, particularly if their child has an existing medical condition or has never received a flu vaccine before.

Can children have nasal flu vaccine instead of injection?

For children who are apprehensive about needles, parents can ask their healthcare provider whether a nasal spray vaccine is suitable. The option is available at selected healthcare facilities in the UAE, but it is not appropriate for every child.

“Two main vaccine types are available: the injectable inactivated vaccine and the nasal spray vaccine. The nasal vaccine is suitable for eligible healthy children aged two years and above but is contraindicated in children with immunosuppression and those aged two to four years with asthma or recent wheezing. Older children with asthma should consult their physician,” he added.