UAE's new British, IB, international schools in 2026: A complete guide for parents

[Editor’s Note: This article is part of Khaleej Times’ Schools and Parents, a dedicated section designed to support families in the UAE as they explore educational choices. The section offers explainers, guidance from education leaders, expert advice and insights from parents to help readers make informed decisions about schools, curricula and communities.]

Dubai parents are getting a clearer picture of their education choices ahead of the 2026-27 academic year, with private school fees frozen and families taking a closer look at what Outstanding-rated schools offer — from learning experiences and facilities to student opportunities and asking: are these ratings worth the price tag?

Families in the UAE will have a wider range of schooling options from the 2026-27 academic year, with several new British and International Baccalaureate (IB) schools set to open across rapidly growing residential communities especially in Dubai and Sharjah.

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The latest wave of openings reflects the continued expansion of the UAE’s private education sector, bringing internationally recognised school brands as well as new IB candidate schools closer to where many families now live.

The developments are expected to increase school capacity and help reduce daily commuting times for students. However, the key considerations for parents must include curriculum fit, leadership experience, location, fee structure, student support services and long-term expansion plans.

Why 2026 stands out

One of the most notable trends is the arrival of several prestigious British school names in Dubai at the same time. Harrow International School Dubai, Queen Elizabeth's School Dubai and Rugby School Dubai are all scheduled to welcome students, marking a significant expansion of the premium British curriculum segment.

At the same time, the IB sector is also growing, with four new candidate schools planned in Dubai and Sharjah. These include Ambassador International Academy Mankhool, Ash Mount School, Dubai International Academy (DIA) Town Square and Raffles World Academy Sharjah.

Schools moving closer to residential communities

Unlike previous years, many of the new campuses are opening in neighbourhoods that have seen rapid population growth among young families. Areas such as Town Square, Mudon, Dubai Sports City, Bur Dubai and Aljada are all gaining new schools.

For parents, this could mean shorter school runs and easier access to sought-after curricula without travelling across the city.

New schools opening in Dubai and Sharjah

Harrow International School Dubai

Location: Hessa Street, Dubai

Curriculum: British

Admission years: FS1 to Year 6

Fees: From Dh80,000-Dh100,000+

The Dubai campus will introduce Harrow’s educational philosophy to the UAE market, with a strong focus on community life, extracurricular participation, sports, music and student leadership alongside academics.

The school is positioning itself as a modern British day school inspired by traditional boarding-school values.

Queen Elizabeth’s School Dubai

Location: Dubai Sports City

Curriculum: British

Admission years: Nursery to Year 8

Fees: Dh70,000–Dh102,000

The school aims to combine academic achievement with character development, reading culture and personalised learning. Plans also include smaller class sizes in the early years and a focus on future-ready skills and personal growth.

Rugby School Dubai

Location: Nad Al Sheba

Curriculum: British

Admission years: FS to Year 13

Fees: To be announced

Rugby School Dubai is among the major British school brands entering the UAE market in 2026, further strengthening options for families seeking a British education pathway.

Ambassador International Academy Mankhool

Location: Bur Dubai

Curriculum: IB Candidate School

Admission years: Nursery to Grade 8

Fees: Dh45,000–Dh65,000

The school plans to emphasise wellbeing, reading, physical activity and hands-on learning. Features highlighted by the school include reduced screen exposure, multiple weekly PE sessions and learning spaces designed to encourage engagement and curiosity.

Ash Mount School

Location: Mudon

Curriculum: IB Candidate School

Admission years: Pre-KG to Grade 8

Fees: Dh52,000–Dh85,000

Ash Mount School is expected to focus on inquiry-based learning and creativity. Planned facilities include outdoor learning environments, sports amenities, a Forest School area and a flexible theatre space designed to support collaborative learning experiences.

Dubai International Academy Town Square

Location: Town Square, Dubai

Curriculum: IB Candidate School

Admission years: Pre-KG to Grade 8

Fees: Dh49,000–Dh70,500

Building on the reputation of DIA Emirates Hills and DIA Al Barsha, the new campus is targeting families in Town Square and neighbouring communities. Planned facilities include swimming pools, performing arts spaces, libraries, sports infrastructure and collaborative learning areas. The school is expected to place strong emphasis on community engagement and child-centred learning.

Raffles World Academy Sharjah

Location: Aljada, Sharjah

Curriculum: IB Candidate School

Admission years: Pre-KG to Grade 8

Fees: Dh40,000–Dh64,000

The first Innoventures Education school in Sharjah aims to bring an inquiry-led IB approach to families living in the emirate. School leaders have highlighted a balanced focus on academics, wellbeing, reading, sport, creativity and life skills development.

New school places and curriculum pathways

Beyond the campuses opening for the 2026-27 academic year, families also have access to additional school places and expanded curriculum options introduced in 2025 and earlier this year.

These developments include new campuses from established education groups, phased expansions of existing schools and enhanced IB pathways, giving parents more choice across Dubai’s growing communities.

Dubai British School Mira (UK Curriculum)

The latest addition to the Dubai British School family, DBS Mira expanded Taaleem’s established British curriculum offering, joining campuses in Emirates Hills and Jumeirah Park. Located in a rapidly developing residential area, the school aims to provide families with access to a premium UK education closer to home.

Opened: August 2025

Admission years: FS1–Year 6 (expanding to Year 13)

Fees: Dh51,443-Dh58,836

Victory Heights Primary School – City of Arabia (UK Curriculum)

Following the success of Victory Heights Primary School in Dubai Sports City, the education group launched a second campus in City of Arabia. The new school extends its primary education model to families living in nearby communities and adds further capacity to Dubai’s British curriculum sector.

Opened: August 2025

Admission years: FS1–Year 6

Fees: Dh40,000-Dh57,000

Arcadia Global School (UK Curriculum)

Arcadia Global School continues its phased expansion, adding new year groups as its founding students progress through the school. The campus has gained attention among families seeking a British curriculum option with a community-focused approach and a more accessible fee structure.

Current admission years: FS–Year 9

Expansion planned: Year 10 in 2026

Fees: Dh40,000-Dh61,000

Dwight School Dubai (IB Curriculum)

Dwight School Dubai continues to strengthen its IB offering, providing the full IB continuum from Early Years through the Diploma Programme. From 2025-26, the school expanded its pathways further with the introduction of the IB Career-related Programme, giving students additional options beyond the traditional Diploma route.

Admission years: Pre-KG–Grade 12

Curriculum: IB Primary Years Programme, Middle Years Programme, Diploma Programme and Career-related Programme

Fees: Dh65,117-Dh110,755