UAE back-to-school cost calculator: How much will parents spend on fees, uniforms?

[Editor’s Note: This article is part of Khaleej Times’ Schools and Parents, a dedicated section designed to support families in the UAE as they explore educational choices. The section offers explainers, guidance from education leaders, expert advice and insights from parents to help readers make informed decisions about schools, curricula and communities.]

With schools in the UAE set to reopen during the last week of August, parents are preparing for the flurry of activities related to back to school. After a relaxed July, many families go through a period of change during this month including completing holiday homework to fixing their sleep schedule.

However, the biggest adjustment that most families face is to plan their finances around the begining of the school year. From tuition and uniforms to stationery and extracurriculars, back-to-school is a time that poses significant financial challenges for many parents. However, experts say that with the right planning, the month can be a breeze.

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Here are some rough estimates and actionable tips to help plan the 2026-2027 academic year without breaking the bank:

The big picture: Education planning

School fees and related expenses are one of the largest recurring costs for families in the UAE. While tuition fees form the chunk of the expenditure, the total bill can be anywhere between 10 to 25 per cent higher once all additional fees are included.

One of the most important steps parents need to take is to do education planning, according to Mike Coady, CEO and private wealth partner of Skybound Wealth Management. This will help ensure that they are not scrambling for money at the last minute.

“Parents should create an education cash-flow calendar containing every known payment: registration, tuition, transport, uniforms, books, devices, activities and trips,” he said. “They should subtract any confirmed employer allowance, divide the remaining cost by the number of salaries before payment is due, and transfer that amount automatically into a separate education account on payday.”

School tuition fees

School tuition fees in the UAE can vary widely because of the different categories of schools in the country to cater to the various different nationalities. Here is a broad breakdown of the types of schools in the country and their average annual fees

Budget-friendly schools

Annual Fees: Dh4,100 - Dh30,000

Some UAE-based schools like CBSE-syllabus Crescent English School in Dubai lists its total annual fees at Dh3,628 in Grade 1, while a British curriculum school like Al Sadiq Islamic English School charges between Dh10,000 and Dh16,000 per annum, inclusive of books and uniforms.

Mid-level schools

Annual Fees : Dh35,000 - Dh60,000

Example: Arcadi Global School in Dubai charges from Dh25,865 for FS1 to Dh33,788 for Year 9, while GEMS Founders School in Al Mizhar charges between Dh24,877 for FS1 and Dh37,856 for Year 13. These schools may have additional costs for optional activities and technology.

High-end premium schools

Annual Fees: Dh55,000 - Dh95,000+

Example: The North London Collegiate School in Dubai can charge up to Dh143,681 for Grade 12. Premium IB schools can also exceed Dh110,000 annually.

Mike advised parents to choose the school “based on its long-term cost, not only its first-year fee," as these costs typically increase annually and with higher year groups.

Back-to-school essentials

Many parents face a shock when the school's "extra" fees are added to the bill. For the 2026-2027 academic year, parents can expect to spend an additional Dh2,000 up to Dh10,000 per child just on the back-to-school extras, though this can be higher depending on preferences.

Uniforms

Budget Estimate: Dh600 - Dh2,000 per child.

The breakdown: A complete set of two uniforms can cost roughly around Dh600. However, when parents add PE kits, blazers, and shoes, the total can rise quickly. Some parents told Khaleej Times that they were spending nearly Dh5,000 annually on uniforms alone for some schools

Stationery, books, and technology

Budget Estimate: Dh1,500 - Dh4,000

The breakdown: Textbooks can be substantial, with parents of secondary school children reporting costs of up to Dh1,200 for a set of textbooks. Stationery and a new backpack can cost between Dh300 and Dh500. Many schools also require students to have devices for school, which can add a substantial amount to the total bill.

Tiffin boxes and water bottles

Budget estimate: Dh150 - Dh500.

The breakdown: A good-quality lunchbox and water bottle can range from Dh50 to over Dh400. Some parents recommend avoiding the "expensive water bottle trend" and opt for local insulated brands.

Extracurricular activities (ECAs)

Budget estimate: Dh1,000 - Dh8,000+ per year.

The breakdown: Many schools offer some free activities, but premium programs for sports, robotics, or performing arts come at a cost. KHDA data shows optional extracurricular activities can range from Dh100 to Dh8,000 per year. When budgeting for ECAs, Mike's expert advice is key here: "Think like an investor, not just a parent: define the future cost, the date and the currency, then fund it automatically."

How to budget for back-to-school

Based on the advice from Mike and the inputs from UAE parents, here is a step-by-step budgeting plan:

1. Create a 'Now, Next, Later' plan :

'Now' (Next 12 months): Hold the funds for the immediate back-to-school period in cash.

'Next' (2-5 years): Use lower-risk savings for costs like a new laptop or a school trip in the coming years.

'Later' (7+ years): Invest in a diversified long-term strategy for university costs

2. Build an education cash-flow calendar : List every known payment for the year: registration fees, tuition, transport, uniforms, books, activities, and trips. Subtract any confirmed employer allowance, divide the remaining cost by the number of salaries before payment is due, and transfer that amount automatically into a separate education account on payday.

3. Don't confuse emergency funds with school fees : One of Mike’s key advice to parents is not to treat their emergency reserve for annual school bill. “

4. Stress test the budget : Use a 10-15 per cent increase as a stress test. If the plan relies on a hoped-for salary increase or bonus, it's not a solid plan.

5. Choose the best payment method :

Annual payment: This is the best value only if parents don't have to empty their emergency fund. A 3 per cent discount on Dh80,000 school fees bill saves around Dh2,400.

Interest-free installments: The next best option for managing cash flow is to opt for an interest-free installment. Mike cautioned parents to check processing fees, the repayment period and late-payment terms.

Cashback credit cards: Mike said that credit cards can be used as an extra bonus, but only if parents can pay the balance in full. "A card reward is not a saving if it creates interest-bearing debt," warned Mike.

6. Shop strategically : Take advantage of summer sales like Dubai Summer Surprises (DSS) or back to school offers to buy supplies and stationery in bulk. Plan ahead to avoid the last-minute panic buying that leads to overspending.

August doesn't have to be a month of financial anxiety. By understanding the true costs, planning ahead, and utilizing smart saving tips like buying second-hand, parents can approach the 2026-2027 academic year with confidence and control over family's budget.

"Education matters, but the plan is not successful if it empties the emergency reserve or abandons retirement saving," Mike concluded. "That only moves the financial pressure into the next generation."