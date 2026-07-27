Have a child under 15? Here’s what to know about UAE’s social media age ban

[Editor’s Note: This article is part of Khaleej Times’ Schools and Parents, a dedicated section designed to support families in the UAE as they explore educational choices. The section offers explainers, guidance from education leaders, expert advice and insights from parents to help readers make informed decisions about schools, curricula and communities.]

For many UAE families, the question is no longer whether children are online but how safely they are navigating the digital world. As the country moves to tighten controls on children’s use of social media, experts are urging parents to look beyond age limits and focus on the habits, risks and online behaviours shaping their children’s wellbeing.

Under new regulations announced by the UAE Cabinet on June 18, 2026, children under 15 will be prohibited from creating or using personal social media accounts. Social media platforms will also be required to introduce stronger age-verification systems and restrict access to certain features for younger users. Platforms have been given a 12-month grace period, until mid-2027, to fully implement the required compliance measures.

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While many platforms already have minimum age requirements, experts say children often enter the digital space much earlier — driven by peer pressure, easy access to smartphones and the growing role social media plays in friendships, learning and everyday communication.

Mental health professionals, educators, cybersecurity specialists and legal experts say the new rules are a significant step towards building safer online environments, but warn that regulation alone cannot replace guidance at home and in schools. They stress that protecting children online will require a shared responsibility between parents, schools, regulators and technology companies.

Social media’s growing impact on children

Mental health specialists say concerns around children’s social media use have intensified in recent years as evidence linking excessive screen time to emotional and developmental challenges continues to grow.

Dr Ruqaya Awawdeh, Specialist Psychiatrist at Sultan Bin Zayed Hospital in Sharjah, said parents should frame any restrictions around protection rather than punishment.

“I always recommend open communication with the child, explaining that the goal of delaying social media use is to protect their mental health and support their development, not to deprive or punish them.”

She added that children should be offered engaging alternatives. “This should be compensated for with enjoyable alternatives, such as sports, hobbies, reading, and real-life social interactions, as these experiences build a child’s character and foster a sense of belonging more effectively than the virtual world.”

According to Dr Awawdeh, research increasingly points to a range of risks associated with excessive social media use among children and adolescents, including “anxiety, depression, disrupted sleep, low self-esteem, cyberbullying and declining academic performance”.

She noted that children who spend excessive time online may also experience reduced physical activity, fewer opportunities for direct social interaction and, in younger children, possible delays in language development and social skills due to a lack of real-world engagement.

The psychiatrist also highlighted emerging research linking excessive screen use with increased symptoms associated with attention deficit hyperactivity disorder (ADHD). “However, this does not mean that screens directly cause ADHD. The disorder has well-known genetic and neurological factors, but excessive use may exacerbate symptoms or make them more pronounced, especially when combined with sleep disturbances and constant exposure to fast-paced, highly stimulating content.”

Schools and parents must work together

For some parents, concerns around online safety become real only when they discover the hidden digital lives their children may be creating behind their screens.

“I discovered that my son had created alternate anonymous accounts apart from his genuine account. He was posting edit videos and talking to people without revealing his identity, and it opened a can of worms. He was interacting with people who were older than him, and there were some conversations around dating. They assumed he was their age. I happened to discover it randomly — it was his ALT account. He seemed to have a completely different personality on that account. I am very happy about this social media ban for children under 15," said one parent.

Educators highlight schools are increasingly dealing with the consequences of children accessing social media at younger ages.

Akram Tarik, Principal and CEO of GEMS Founders School – Al Mizhar and Founders Brand Ambassador, said many children are joining platforms long before they reach the minimum age specified by social media companies.

“In my experience, children are being exposed to social media at an increasingly young age, often well before the minimum age set by the platforms themselves. Schools work incredibly hard to educate children and families about the risks and age restrictions, but this remains challenging,” he said.

Tarik explained that earlier access to smartphones, peer influence and the normalisation of social media in family life have contributed significantly to this trend.

He warned that access does not necessarily mean readiness.

“One key consideration is the potential gap between a child’s access to social media and their emotional readiness to manage it. Schools have robust policies and educational programmes in place to promote safe and responsible use,” he said.

While schools continue to invest in digital citizenship and online safety programmes, challenges persist. Tarik pointed to cyberbullying, social comparison, pressure for online validation, exposure to unsuitable content, disrupted sleep and the difficulty many young people face in disconnecting from online platforms.

He added that online conflicts frequently spill beyond school hours into children's home lives, making parental involvement essential.

“Schools play an important role through digital citizenship education and safeguarding, but they cannot address these challenges alone. Parents, educators, regulators and technology companies must work together to protect childhood and help young people develop a healthy, balanced relationship with the online world.”

Breaking down the law

One of the biggest questions for parents is how platforms will enforce the new restrictions.

Ashish Mehta, founder and Managing Partner of Ashish Mehta & Associates, said the UAE's Resolution adopts a technology-neutral approach, meaning social media companies are legally required to implement effective age verification systems rather than relying on users simply entering their age.

“Article 4(2) of the Resolution No. (106) of 2026 identifies acceptable methods of age verification, including verification through a government digital identity, scanning an official identity document accompanied by biometric matching, AI-based age estimation technologies, approved age verification service providers, or any other mechanism approved by the Child Digital Safety Council.”

Mehta explained that platforms must also be capable of integrating with approved national age verification systems when requested.

He noted that while VPNs are not generally banned in the UAE, their misuse may invite penalties. The UAE's Telecommunications and Digital Government Regulatory Authority (TDRA) classifies content prohibited under UAE law as restricted content.

“Given that individuals under the age of 15 are categorically prohibited from accessing social media platforms under the regulation, the use of VPN to bypass this local prohibition and access social media platform may attract penalties,” he said.

Balancing child safety and privacy

Cybersecurity experts stress that effective enforcement will require sophisticated technology while also safeguarding users’ privacy.

Darrel Virtusio, Researcher at Acronis TRU, said no single solution can completely eliminate attempts to bypass age restrictions.

“These technologies can make age restrictions much harder to bypass, but none are foolproof on their own. The aim should be meaningful risk reduction rather than assuming that every attempt at circumvention can be prevented.”

He explained that digital identity verification generally provides the strongest assurance because it checks age against official records, while biometric matching and live verification can help confirm that the individual using the account is the legitimate owner of the identity.

AI-based age estimation, meanwhile, assesses whether someone appears to be above or below a specific age threshold without necessarily identifying them. While this can reduce the amount of personal information collected, accuracy can vary, particularly for users close to the minimum age limit.

Virtusio believes the strongest systems will combine multiple approaches, using AI estimation for lower-risk cases and stronger verification methods where uncertainty exists.

At the same time, he cautioned against creating large databases containing sensitive personal information.

“Strong security controls, independent audits, data minimisation and clear deletion policies will be essential. A system that limits children’s access, but creates large databases of sensitive identity or biometric information, would reduce one risk while introducing another,” he added.