Thinking of switching schools in Dubai? Here’s what to know about refunds and transfers

[Editor’s Note: This article is part of Khaleej Times’ Schools and Parents, a dedicated section designed to support families in the UAE as they explore educational choices. The section offers explainers, guidance from education leaders, expert advice and insights from parents to help readers make informed decisions about schools, curricula and communities.]

Thinking of moving your child to a new school mid-year in Dubai? With the right planning, it can be a smooth and rewarding transition.

While the Knowledge and Human Development Authority (KHDA) and Ministry of Education (MoE) have clear rules on transfers and refunds, the key is to ensure your child feels supported through the change.

Handled thoughtfully, a mid-term move can open new opportunities, helping your child adapt, grow and thrive in their new environment.

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.

If you’re considering this step, we’ve put together key questions to guide you through the process.

1. Can my child switch schools in Dubai shortly after the term starts or mid-year?

Your child can transfer to another school in Dubai, even a few weeks into the term or mid-year. However, it’s important to follow the guidelines set by the KHDA, which regulates education in Dubai. They have specific rules for school transfers, especially if your child will be moving to a different curriculum.

Switching to a different curriculum mid-year — say, moving from Asian to British, IB or American — can be tricky because subjects and assessments may not line up perfectly.

2. If I withdraw my child within the first two weeks of the term, how much tuition will I lose?

These fees are typically non-refundable, with refunds provided only in exceptional cases. Both KHDA and the MoE enforce a tiered refund system based on the duration of student attendance within a term:

Withdrawal within the first 2 weeks: Schools may deduct 1 month’s tuition from fees paid.

Withdrawal after more than 2 weeks but within 1 month: 2 months’ tuition may be withheld.

Withdrawal after 1 month’s attendance: Schools are permitted to retain 3 months’ tuition, irrespective of when during the term the request is made.

Notably, the annual tuition fee is just one component of the overall expense, with additional costs often incurred for uniforms, books, transport, and extracurricular activities (ECA).

3. Are transport fees and ECAs refundable if my child stops using the service mid-year?

Bus transportation fees or refunds are generally only applicable in cases where fees for more than one school term have been paid by the parent and services are not required for the succeeding term(s). Bus fees or bus refunds are out of school hands and subject to transportation policy and change.

Extra-curricular activity (ECA) fees may be deducted depending on timing and payout policies.

Additionally, textbook and uniform costs are usually non-refundable, as they are considered consumed upon issue.

4. What happens to my re-registration deposit if we move abroad or to another emirate?

Registration or re-registration deposits are normally non-refundable, unless parents can prove that their children can’t attend the school due to “unforeseen circumstances,”— such as relocation to another emirate or abroad. In such cases, parents may apply to KHDA for a refund review.

Application fees in a new school (typically around Dh500) are sometimes refundable if a place is not offered, but non-refundable if the offer is declined by the parent or student.

5. When does the refund clock start and do I need a KHDA transfer certificate if I’m moving to another Dubai school?

Parents must submit an official withdrawal notice in writing, which serves as the reference point for refund calculation — not the student’s last attendance date.

For intra-Dubai moves, a KHDA-verified Transfer Certificate is mandatory. If placing the child at a school with a different syllabus (eg, moving from British to IB), additional approvals from relevant education councils may be needed.

The issuing school is also obliged to provide a full set of documents —including academic performance reports, attendance records, well-being reports, and safeguarding information — to assist with transition to the new institution.

6. What fees apply at the new school?

If you transfer your child to another Dubai school mid-year, it’s important to keep KHDA’s fee rules in mind:

Tuition fees are calculated starting from the month of admission.

For instance, if a student joins in the third week of January, the school will charge tuition from the start of January.

7. How common are mid-year school transfers in Dubai, and what should parents consider before making the move?

Punit MK Vasu, CEO of The Indian High Group of Schools, said,

“There are students coming in from abroad and from within the UAE. In fact, the larger majority of students are in the former bracket. Dubai is one of the fastest growing cities in the world and perhaps one of the most attractive cities in the world to relocate to. We are seeing a lot of Indian families relocating to Dubai and this contributes to an extensive waiting list. The number of transfers from a Dubai school to another Dubai school in the middle of an academic year is almost negligible."

“It's best not to do it, unless absolutely necessary due to extenuating circumstances," he added. "There is also a massive impact on the happiness quotient and mental well-being of a learner when they relocate and enroll at a new school during the middle of an academic term. Learners relocating definitely need some form of closure too especially as it impacts their social interaction and friendships, which sometimes get left behind rather abruptly.”

Echoing this, Richard Drew, Principal of Jumeira Baccalaureate School, noted that mid-year transfers remain rare.

“We see only a very small number of students transferring in or out during the middle of the academic year. When this does occur, it is usually linked to family relocations out of the UAE, most often to countries in the southern hemisphere where the academic year begins in January. Naturally, families returning home at that point in the calendar may look for a smoother transition, and the timing can appear mid-year from a northern hemisphere perspective."

"For families who do move within the UAE, transfers are relatively rare. In those cases, it is most often a matter of logistics, for example, a change in residence or work location that makes the school journey impractical. Very few families transfer for any other reason.”

8. What can I do if I feel the school deducted more than they should?

The Ministry of Education and KHDA require schools to communicate fee rules transparently and provide written notification at registration.

Should disagreements arise, parents are encouraged to first deal with the school directly and retain written communication, then escalate to KHDA if unresolved.

Reported cases of enforcement are rare, but parents should be alert to ensure compliance and avoid unexpected deductions.

9. Ultimately, what practical steps should parents take to ensure a hassle-free mid-year school transfer?

Submit a formal written notice of withdrawal — this date starts the clock for refunds.

Ask explicitly about fees and deposit deductions before agreeing to a new school placement.

Obtain a Transfer Certificate via the school; request any additional academic and safeguarding documentation.

Keep all communication in writing, and involve KHDA if terms appear to violate the standard framework.