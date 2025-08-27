After-school activities: How you and your kids can navigate the UAE co-curricular craze

[Editor’s Note: This article is part of Khaleej Times’ Schools and Parents, a dedicated section designed to support families in the UAE as they explore educational choices. The section offers explainers, guidance from education leaders, expert advice and insights from parents to help readers make informed decisions about schools, curricula and communities.]

In the UAE, after-school activities have evolved into far more than a pastime — they’re now seen as essential for a child’s personal growth and even future college prospects.

From robotics and music to sports and debate, schools offer an impressive range of clubs, with many parents juggling busy schedules, budgets, and aspirations to help their children thrive.

While schools often provide at least one free activity per term, many popular Co-Curricular Activities (CCAs) — such as specialist sports coaching, performing arts or coding — come with a price tag, ranging from around Dh100 per month for smaller online sessions to over Dh250 per class for premium programmes.

This makes balancing enrichment opportunities with family budgets a key part of the after-school shuffle.

Many schools run more than 150 club — some led by teachers as part of extended learning, others by external specialists. CCAs in Dubai often combine free and paid options, covering everything from choirs and coding to football, swimming, and performing arts.

1. Let passion lead, not pressure

Educators emphasise that CCAs and ECAs (extracurricular activities) should nurture genuine interests — not function as babysitting.

Wayne Howsen, Principal, The Aquila School, said, “These are not an alternative to childcare. So, children should only sign up for something they have a genuine interest in. ECAs have the ability to support the development of many life skills including team work, problem solving and with some of our options even multilingualism, as we do offer language ECAs.

"‘Let the child choose’. The motivation to join a specific ECA should come from the child, and this is something we really encourage," said Howsen.

2. Know your free vs paid CCAs

Most UAE schools offer at least one free CCA per term for primary classes, with additional free activities often available on a first-come-first-served basis. Paid CCAs are also offered, especially when schools partner with external providers for specialist coaching.

Key points parents need to know:

At least one guaranteed free CCA per term (for younger classes).

Extra free activities can be added, but spaces are limited.

Paid CCAs run throughout the week, often booked directly with providers.

Waitlists are common — students get notified when a spot opens.

3. Be ready for high demand and limited spots

Competition for popular CCAs is intense. Parents often log in as soon as booking links go live.

Nadia Arfaz explained, “Some CCAs are booked within two to three minutes of the sign-up link going live. My daughter waited 1.5 years and went into the next year by the time she got into the ‘cooking without fire class’. Schools should add more slots for such activities instead of offering less popular ones.”

4. Avoid the over-scheduling trap

While there’s pressure to secure coveted activities, educators urge balance to avoid burnout.

Matthew Pearce, Principal at Royal Grammar School Guildford Dubai, said, “A common mistake I’ve seen some families make both here in Dubai and also in the UK is focusing only on the most popular clubs, or over-scheduling their children in pursuit of opportunity. This can lead to disappointment if a space is unavailable, or stress when evenings become too crowded. My advice is to balance choice — encourage your child to pursue one activity they love, one that challenges them, and one that keeps them active.”

5. Consider mixing in-school and external classes

Parents often combine school-based programmes with outside lessons to reduce travel and ensure variety.

Fatma Hakim shared: “We appreciate that our son’s school provides a coding club and basketball team. It cuts down travel and ensures he participates in activities he loves.”

6. Get your money’s worth

For many parents, the decision to support extracurricular activities often comes down to balancing cost and value.

Chayanika Baruah said, “We found it worthwhile to encourage our daughter to pursue Bharatnatyam, a classical Indian dance form offered free by the school, as it matches her long-term passion for dance. She also pursues other dance forms.”

7. Plan, plan, plan

With traffic and long commutes, scheduling activities can feel like a chessboard.

Talid Ahmed, father of two, said, “Our week looks like a puzzle. Monday is swimming near school, Wednesday is piano close to home, and Friday is karate after lunch. Planning is key.”

Some families even rely on digital planners and online lessons to save time. Suhas Nandi explained, “Since my son is enrolled in quite a few activities already like tennis, swimming and chess, he takes Arabic lessons online. It’s flexible and keeps him engaged.”

8. Think quality, not quantity

The craze for activities has prompted some parents to carefully vet instructors, facilities, and class quality. Many prioritise programmes that not only teach skills but also build character and confidence.

“It’s better for my child to excel in one or two activities rather than spread himself thin across multiple clubs,” explained American expat Natalia Miranda.

9. Beyond grades: Colleges value CAS and leadership

Extracurriculars aren’t just about fun — they play a significant role in future admissions.

Cristina De Sousa, a Portuguese parent, said, “My daughter Daria who is in senior secondary plans to pursue medical studies after school. Needless to say, colleges not only look at your grades from 9th to 12th grade, but they also evaluate your overall engagement, referred to as CAS — Creativity, Activity, and Service — which highlights your involvement outside the classroom.”

According to a National Association for College Admission Counseling (NACAC) survey from a recent admission cycle, almost 50 per cent of US colleges reported that extracurricular activities were a ‘very important’ or an ‘important’ factor in their admissions decisions.

Ayesha Siddique, Team Lead, Hale Education, noted, “While students are keen to include a diverse range of extracurriculars in their academic portfolio, it is important to showcase depth over breadth. Activities which demonstrate leadership, emphasise teamwork and highlight impact over a consistent period of years will relay a strong growth narrative.”

Peter Davos, CEO and Founder, Hale Education, added, “Furthermore, among applicants with similar grades and test scores, it is often the breadth, consistency, and achievement in extracurricular activities that make a difference in the admission process.”