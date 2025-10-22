How parent communication with schools can reduce exam stress

[Editor’s Note: This article is part of Khaleej Times’ Schools and Parents, a dedicated section designed to support families in the UAE as they explore educational choices. The section offers explainers, guidance from education leaders, expert advice and insights from parents to help readers make informed decisions about schools, curricula and communities.]

As exam season nears, marking the start of intensive preparations for the December end-of-semester exams at several schools, institutions across the UAE are placing greater emphasis on guiding parents to play a balanced, informed role in their children's academic journey.

This renewed focus on family–school collaboration also comes amid wider updates to assessment systems. The Abu Dhabi Department of Education and Knowledge (ADEK) recently clarified that schools must bear all costs for mandatory external assessments, preventing them from charging parents additional testing fees — a move seen as part of efforts to standardise and strengthen the assessment process.

While some schools with lower fee structures and larger student populations have expressed concern over the issue but beyond the policy changes, education leaders and experts across the country are encouraging parents to shift their attention from exam pressure to active participation and constructive support during the exam period.

‘Continuous, collaborative effort’

Abhilasha Singh, Principal of Shining Star International School, Abu Dhabi, said, “Data analysis helps us identify gaps in the curriculum and spot students who may be ‘at risk’. We conduct both internal and individual assessments, as these directly impact our standardised benchmark results. Such students receive personalised attention through individualised learning plans and remedial sessions. We also engage parents, helping them understand the importance of International Benchmark Tests (IBTs) and School-Based Assessments (SBAs).

The Principal pointed out as students approach assessment dates schools keep reminding parents why IBTs matter.

“We hold regular awareness sessions — both in-person and online — to walk them through the process. It’s a continuous, collaborative effort, where our parent council also plays an active role in supporting us.”

A partnership of trust and transparency

That sense of shared responsibility is echoed at GEMS Wellington Academy – Silicon Oasis, where open communication and structured planning are central to exam readiness.

Vice Principal Rebecca Lewis said success in international and advanced-level examinations depends heavily on the partnership between students, parents, and the school. “We ensure parents are well informed and involved at every stage through a comprehensive programme of communication and personalised guidance.”

At the school’s Options and Pathways Evenings, families learn how subject choices — whether GCSE, IB, or BTEC (academic and vocational school-leaving exams) — affect university opportunities. Lewis added that two full-time career counsellors work closely with families to help them navigate these pathways. “Students benefit from structured study leave that allows them to manage their time effectively, along with targeted revision sessions led by subject specialists,” she said. “Equally important is our strong pastoral care framework, which supports students’ mental and emotional health. Counselling services are available to help students manage exam stress, and wellbeing guidance is extended to parents to help them support their children at home.”

“Our dedicated careers counsellors provide expert advice on university admissions, equivalency requirements, and career options across different pathways. This level of transparency and support helps parents see how each exam and qualification fits into a bigger picture, empowering them to be active, confident partners in their child’s education,” she added.

Engaging families every step of the way

At Woodlem American School in Ajman, Principal Marah Kaddoura also emphasized on how the exam preparation involves keeping families informed and engaged at every step. “We use the parents’ portal to share exam schedules, study resources, registration deadlines, and fee notifications,” she explained. “Regular parent-teacher conferences are held to discuss students’ academic progress and exam readiness, while career advisors provide personalized guidance to students and their families, especially for international exams and advanced-level tests with varying university requirements.

“Prior to registration, we require signed parental consent to ensure families are fully informed and in agreement,” Kaddoura said, adding that the school offers subject-specific revision classes as well. “Continuous updates and open communication help parents stay engaged and actively involved in their child’s academic journey.”

Balancing guidance with empathy

Beyond school initiatives, experts highlighted parents’ emotional approach can make or break how students experience exams.

Girish Hemnani, Life Coach and Energy Healer based in Dubai, said, “Parents should be actively involved but not controlling in decisions regarding their children’s participation in advanced-level or international exams. Their role should be to collaborate, not dictate. While these exams can open doors to global opportunities, they can also bring significant academic pressure.”

He underlined that parental involvement should center around helping the child reflect on their motivation, strengths, and long-term goals — not just performance metrics or social comparison.

“The goal isn’t just to prepare children for exams, it’s to prepare them for life. When parents choose connection over control and co-create clarity instead of chaos, they raise not just toppers but thoughtful, self-aware, and resilient human beings.”

Parents weigh in

Parents, too, are recognising the need for balance.

“I used to worry about every grade,” said Tessy Mathew, mother of a Grade 10 student in Abu Dhabi. “But once I started focusing on my child’s mental wellbeing instead of just scores, the whole process became smoother for both of us. I thank the school for changing my approach through a few open day sessions for parents."

Other parents are also finding that a supportive school environment and a focus on wellbeing make the exam journey less stressful and more collaborative.

Daniel Reyes, whose daughter is preparing for her IGCSEs, added, “The school’s regular updates and counselling sessions really help. We feel more involved and less anxious about the process. Having an older son also showed us that exams are a shared journey that succeed through careful planning, open communication, and empathy.”