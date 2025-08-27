  • search in Khaleej Times
Dubai: How to pick the best after-school clubs and beat popular-slot rush

Published: Wed 27 Aug 2025, 2:00 PM

Updated: Wed 27 Aug 2025, 3:11 PM

[Editor’s Note: This article is part of Khaleej Times’ Schools and Parents, a dedicated section designed to support families in the UAE as they explore educational choices. The section offers explainers, guidance from education leaders, expert advice and insights from parents to help readers make informed decisions about schools, curricula and communities.]

Dubai parents are racing to secure spots in the most in-demand after-school clubs — from football and swimming to robotics and debate — but often educators warn excessive enthusiasm often leads to missteps.

Experts stress that choices for co-curricular activities should be driven by a child’s own interests, not by what their peers are doing.

A balanced approach is key: focus on joy, growth, and movement; rotate activities across terms; and make space for rest and homework alongside the chase for coveted slots.

High demand activities 

  • Primary (Prep): football, swimming, instrumental tuition, performing arts, robotics/chess 

  • Secondary (Senior): football and netball squads, performance swim, music ensembles, debate, robotics 

Mistakes parents make 

  • Chasing the “busiest” club rather than the best fit for a child’s stage and interests.

  • Over-scheduling (too many ECAs, too little rest/homework/family time)

  • Dropping breadth too early (specialising before trying alternatives)

  • Booking purely by friendship groups, which can limit growth and confidence

Advice (including popular-slot stress) 

  • Start with purpose: Pick one 'joy' activity (passion), one 'growth' activity (new skill), and one 'move' activity (physical).

  • Use waiting lists and rotations: We operate wait-lists and often add extra sessions where demand is high; if a slot is full, join the list and choose a good alternative this term — revisit next term.

  • Think seasons: Let children sample different activities across terms before committing long-term.

  • Balance the week: Cap total ECAs on school nights; protect homework/evening off.

  • Talk to coaches/teachers: They can advise on readiness and pathways.

  • Consider advanced professional training: Structured coaching and safeguarding standards support clear development routes without sacrificing wellbeing.