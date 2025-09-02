Five important Dubai school rules that parents need to know this year

[Editor’s Note: This article is part of Khaleej Times’ Schools and Parents, a dedicated section designed to support families in the UAE as they explore educational choices. The section offers explainers, guidance from education leaders, expert advice and insights from parents to help readers make informed decisions about schools, curricula and communities.]

As Dubai schools swing back into action, with international curricula starting a fresh academic year and Indian schools beginning a new term, parents are reminded that beyond classroom learning, there are important school rules that they must bear in mind.

These policies around school uniforms, attendance, safety, digital device use, and even student photographs play an equally important role in shaping a smooth school experience for children.

While many of these rules are outlined in handbooks and Parent-School Contracts, families often overlook the finer details that can lead to last-minute stress, warnings, or even disciplinary measures.

Here are five important school rules that every parent in the emirate, should know this year:

1. Dress code compliance

Uniform policies in Dubai schools remain one of the most strictly enforced rules. However, the level of implementation varies depending on the curriculum.

Indian schools : Generally, very strict on uniforms, shoes, and tidiness

British and American schools: Maintain strict standards for uniforms, shoes, and overall grooming

IB schools: More relaxed but still require adherence to set uniform guidelines

Most schools reiterate that winter jackets must comply with school policy, black shoes with black socks are mandatory on regular days, and white sports shoes are reserved only for Physical Education (PE) or dance classes. Jewellery should be limited to cultural or religious items, while nail polish and untied long hair are prohibited for girls.

Key uniform guidelines followed by most schools

In majority of schools only black school shoes are allowed; no coloured soles or logos.

Sports shoes , even if fully black, are generally not allowed, except on PE days, and some schools may prohibit them entirely.

White sports shoes only are permitted on PE days, paired with clean socks.

Students risk being barred from lessons if they do not comply.

Haircuts must be simple and neat: spikes, gels, and coloured highlights are banned. Boys’ hair must be short, while girls with long hair must keep it braided.

Muslim girls are required to wear school-issued hijabs in some cases, while in others they may purchase them externally, provided they are in the school’s specified colours and neatly tied.

Hats or caps are banned unless on field trips.

The Ministry of Education (MoE) has also recently updated guidelines around makeup use, noting that students should avoid anything beyond basic lip balm. Schools are stepping up enforcement after noticing students wearing heavy makeup in the mornings.

Tip for parents: Always check the school’s website or handbook for specific uniform details. Shoes, hairstyles, and accessories are the most common areas of non-compliance.

2. Attendance and punctuality policies

Attendance and punctuality remain a top priority for the Knowledge and Human Development Authority (KHDA) which is Dubai’s education regulator for private schools. These standards are clearly outlined in the Parent-School Contract, and repeated violations can result in warnings, non-promotion, or withdrawal of a student’s place.

KHDA attendance expectations are as follows:

Outstanding : 98% and above

Very Good : 96% and above

Good : 94% and above

Acceptable : 92% and above

Weak : Below 92%

Very Weak: Below 90%

However, schools set their own policies to enforce these standards.

Absence rules for private schools

Only authorised absences -- such as illness (with a doctor’s note) or family bereavement -- are accepted.

Unauthorized absences for holidays, shopping, or non-essential reasons can put promotion at risk.

Students absent 20 consecutive days or 25 non-consecutive days may lose their place unless justified with documentation.

Parents must notify the school on the first day of absence via phone, email, or app.

New Ministry of Education school rule (2025–2026)

One unexcused absence triggers a warning.

At 15 days, the student and guardian are referred to authorities and child protection agencies.

Exceeding 15 unexcused days by year-end may require repeating the year.

Parents can appeal within five working days of notification.

Punctuality rules for KHDA schools

Late arrivals are recorded daily .

Repeat lateness can lead to detention, parent meetings, or warnings .

Chronic lateness may even jeopardise re-enrollment.

Latecomers must report to the reception desk for a pass before entering class.

Tip for parents: Factor in Dubai’s traffic, especially at peak hours. Schools expect punctuality regardless of road congestion.

3. Driving around school areas

School drop-offs and pick-ups are stressful, but safety rules are non-negotiable. The golden rule: children always come first.

Key driving rules in school zones

When a school bus stop sign is extended , vehicles must stop at least 5 metres away on both sides. Violations trigger Dh1,000 fines and 10 black points .

Do not park in spaces reserved for People of Determination .

Use only designated drop-off and pick-up zones .

Never stop across the road from a school—it forces children to cross unsafely.

Keep emergency lanes clear .

School zone speed limits are 30–40 km/h .

Always follow crossing guards’ signals .

Avoid distractions such as mobile phones when driving near schools.

Tip for parents: Plan routes and leave earlier to avoid risky last-minute driving around school zones.

4. Policies on digital devices

With iPads, smart watches, and smartphones increasingly common, Dubai schools are tightening technology policies to reduce misuse.

Primary levels : Many schools are banning smart watches and smartphones outright.

iPads : Use is restricted to lessons. Messaging, gaming, or videos during waiting time or breaks is prohibited.

AirTags : Some schools allow parents to use AirTags for tracking children walking home alone.

No iMessaging : Schools want communication routed through official staff or apps.

Acceptable use policy: Parents are often asked to digitally sign agreements to enforce app restrictions during the day.

Headteachers emphasise that children must learn to balance the benefits of technology with discipline. Schools warn parents: “There was life before instant messaging.”

Tip for parents: Reinforce the school’s digital rules at home. Consistency helps children understand boundaries.

5. Pictures of children on school websites

Schools regularly capture photos and videos of students during lessons, concerts, competitions, and camps. These may appear on websites, social media channels, newsletters, or promotional materials.

Parents who do not wish their child’s photos to be published must inform the school in writing .

Consent is usually covered under the Parent-School Contract or through annual opt-out forms.

Tip for parents: If privacy is a concern, check and clarify photo permissions with the school at the start of the year.

Disclaimer: These are broad Dubai-wide rules. Schools may have additional or more specific instructions regarding uniforms, punctuality, technology use and related matters.