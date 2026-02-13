E-scooters banned in UAE schools? What parents, students must know

[Editor’s Note: This article is part of Khaleej Times’ Schools and Parents, a dedicated section designed to support families in the UAE as they explore educational choices. The section offers explainers, guidance from education leaders, expert advice and insights from parents to help readers make informed decisions about schools, curricula and communities.]

For many children, the thrill of zipping to school on an electric scooter or e-bike is hard to resist. But across the UAE, schools and parents are increasingly recognising that this excitement can come with serious safety risks.

What started as a fun and convenient way to commute has increasingly become a source of concern, as accidents and near-misses involving young riders grab headlines. From sudden lane switching on busy roads to students riding without helmets, the dangers are real — and sometimes tragic.

Across Dubai and other Emirates, incidents involving e-scooters and e-bikes have prompted schools to tighten safety rules.

In this Q&A, we speak to schools, traffic experts, and authorities to help parents navigate the new rules, understand the risks, and explore safer alternatives for student commutes.

1. Are e-scooters allowed in UAE schools?

Many schools have implemented strict bans on motorised personal transport devices. Dubai International Academy – Emirates Hills, for example, now prohibits students from bringing electric scooters, electric bicycles, and electric motorbikes onto school premises.

“Across the UAE, there has been a notable increase in serious accidents involving electric scooters, electric bikes, and similar motorised vehicles. While many young people use these responsibly, the speed of these devices, limited protective measures, and the challenges of sharing roads and pathways with other traffic present an increased level of risk for students of school age," read a DIA circular to parents.

Families were informed that only non-motorised transport, such as bicycles and standard scooters, are permitted on campuses from now. Students using these are strongly encouraged to wear helmets and dismount upon arrival at school.

2. What happens if a student violates these rules?

Penalties vary by school, but consequences are designed to reinforce safety and responsibility:

Scooters or bikes of students can be confiscated temporarily or permanently.

Repeat violations may lead to a ban from riding to school.

Parents are contacted immediately to arrange safe collection of the vehicle.

Electric scooter riders who violate safety rules can face fines ranging from Dh200 to Dh500 by the authorities.

3. What are the most common violations observed?

Schools and residents have reported several unsafe practices among young riders: