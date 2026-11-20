[Editor’s Note: This article is part of Khaleej Times’ Schools and Parents, a dedicated section designed to support families in the UAE as they explore educational choices. The section offers explainers, guidance from education leaders, expert advice and insights from parents to help readers make informed decisions about schools, curricula and communities.]

Dubai's private schools and other educational institutions are being required to draw a firmer line between teachers’ professional and personal communication, with new rules barring staff from using their private mobile phones, WhatsApp accounts and social media profiles to contact students.

Under a new safeguarding framework issued by the Knowledge and Human Development Authority (KHDA), teachers must use school-authorised devices and institutionally approved digital platforms for all communication and teaching-related interactions with learners.

The requirements, announced on November 13, form part of KHDA's Policy Framework for Safeguarding and Learner Protection in Dubai’s Private Educational Institutions. They seek to strengthen professional boundaries, improve oversight of interactions and reduce the risk of inappropriate contact between adults and students.

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The rules also place wider responsibilities on schools to monitor staff conduct, establish safe working practices and ensure that safeguarding concerns can be identified and reported through clear institutional procedures.

What does KHDA's new policy mean for teachers?

The framework makes professional boundaries around digital communication an explicit safeguarding requirement.

Under its section on Professional Conduct and Safe Working Practice, KHDA directs educational institutions to:

“Prohibit personal or secretive relationships with learners, use of private contact details, and use of personal devices or social media for communication with learners.”

“Require communication and teaching to take place only through institutionally approved devices and platforms.”

“Monitor staff suitability throughout employment and take appropriate action where concerns arise.”

This means teachers cannot independently contact students through their personal WhatsApp accounts, private mobile numbers or social media profiles. Even routine academic conversations must remain within communication systems authorised by their institutions.

The emphasis is on ensuring that interactions are visible, appropriately supervised and accountable, rather than taking place through private channels that schools may not be able to monitor.

Educational institutions must also ensure staff understand the distinction between professional communication and personal interactions with learners.

Claire Scowen, Vice President, Risk – Global Lead of Safeguarding and Child Protection at GEMS Education, said maintaining these boundaries was already central to the group's approach to student protection.

She said the group had established policies governing staff conduct and appropriate communication, including the use of school-based channels.

“Maintaining clear professional boundaries between staff and students has always been fundamental to our safeguarding approach. Our established safeguarding policies and safer working practices set clear expectations around professional conduct and appropriate communication, including the use of appropriate, school-based channels rather than personal messaging accounts for communication between staff and students.

“We continue to enforce these expectations with our schools, ensuring that staff understand both the requirements and the safeguarding rationale behind them.”

Can schools still use WhatsApp to communicate with parents?

The new requirements do not mean schools must abandon every familiar digital communication platform. The distinction is between institutionally managed communication and private exchanges between individual teachers and students.

Punit MK Vasu, CEO of the Indian High Group of Schools (IHS), said the school recognises that many families continue to prefer WhatsApp for convenient access to school information.

He said school-managed groups remain useful for sharing announcements, provided communication is structured and subject to institutional oversight.

“We also recognise the importance of aligning our communication practices with the preferences of our families. For many parents, WhatsApp remains a convenient and accessible platform for staying informed. Accordingly, school-managed WhatsApp groups continue to play an important role in sharing updates and announcements, while maintaining appropriate professional boundaries and oversight.”

Vasu said the school's groups are administered centrally, rather than being used as private communication spaces between teachers and individual students.

“We use WhatsApp in a structured and transparent manner through school-managed, admin-controlled class groups, ensuring that communication remains between the school and parents rather than through private teacher-student interactions.

“The participation of school leaders and educators in these groups strongly reinforces oversight, transparency and accountability.”

For direct academic interaction, the school uses Microsoft Teams accounts authorised by the institution. Parents can also approach designated school help desks, while official email correspondence is restricted to school-registered accounts.

Vasu said the school also expects families to respect teachers’ personal time and maintain appropriate communication boundaries.

He added that community-wide announcements and emergency notifications are shared through school-controlled forums, with groups requiring formal approval from an authorised school leader who must also be a member.

What other professional boundaries must school staff follow?

The safeguarding framework goes beyond restrictions on personal phones and online communication. It also sets expectations for how teachers, support staff and other adults interact with learners on school premises.

Institutions are required to ensure that employees:

Avoid unauthorised gifts and preferential treatment towards individual learners.

Follow institutional rules governing photography, social media and digital content involving students.

Conduct interactions in visible and open environments wherever possible.

Follow documented supervision arrangements when one-to-one or closed-door meetings are necessary.

Noufal Ahmed, founder and managing director of Woodlem Education, said the group was reinforcing the use of official communication channels across its schools.

“Teachers do not use their personal mobile numbers, private WhatsApp accounts or personal social media accounts to communicate professionally with students or parents. We are reinforcing these expectations across our schools to ensure transparency, accountability and respect for the privacy of students and staff.”

He said providing teachers with institutional resources was important to ensuring the rules could be followed in practice.

“Our guidelines make it clear that teachers must use official school-provided numbers and approved communication channels when contacting students or parents.

“To support this practice, we provide teachers with official school SIM cards and contact numbers. This enables accessible and effective communication with families while protecting teachers’ personal contact details and maintaining appropriate professional boundaries.”

Ahmed added that teachers are also equipped with laptops and tablets to carry out their academic and administrative responsibilities, giving them access to school-approved platforms without having to rely on personal devices.

Which educational institutions are covered, and when do the rules take effect?

The policy is not restricted to private schools. It applies to KHDA-permitted private educational institutions across Dubai, covering:

Nurseries and early childhood centres.

Private schools.

Universities and higher education institutions.

Vocational and training institutes.

Its requirements extend to both physical campuses and virtual learning environments. Coaches, volunteers, contractors and other adults working with learners must also acknowledge their institution's Code of Conduct as part of their induction.

The framework also covers learners aged 18 and above, with safeguarding procedures adapted to account for adult consent and confidentiality.

While many schools already had individual safeguarding policies, KHDA's framework establishes a common set of mandatory expectations across the private education sector.

It addresses the prevention and identification of harm, procedures for reporting concerns, handling allegations and institutional accountability. It also recognises emerging risks associated with cyberbullying, online grooming, digital coercion and the misuse of artificial intelligence.

Institutions are required to appoint a safeguarding governor at board level, alongside a designated safeguarding lead or child protection coordinator to oversee implementation.

The framework provides for a phased implementation period of up to 12 months, giving institutions time to review existing policies, train employees and strengthen their safeguarding arrangements.