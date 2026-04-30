What parents need to know: Dubai schools restart outdoor activities

[Editor’s Note: This article is part of Khaleej Times’ Schools and Parents, a dedicated section designed to support families in the UAE as they explore educational choices. The section offers explainers, guidance from education leaders, expert advice and insights from parents to help readers make informed decisions about schools, curricula and communities.]

After weeks of restricted routines, Dubai school playgrounds are filling up again, marking a return to outdoor learning and activities. The move brings back Physical Education (PE), assemblies, sports, and co-curricular programmes that had been paused for nearly seven weeks due to regional tensions.

While classrooms welcomed students earlier in April, the restoration of outdoor activities this week is a key step in returning to a more balanced school day. For parents, questions now centre on how the changes will be implemented, what safety measures remain in place, and how daily routines may be affected.

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Reasons for the return of outdoor activity in Dubai schools

After weeks of restricted routines, school playgrounds across Dubai are coming back to life. For many families, this shift means more than children stepping outside. It signals a return to routine, balance, and a fuller school experience. Reintroducing outdoor activities marks an important transition from a controlled, mostly indoor environment to one that supports physical movement, social interaction, and emotional wellbeing, all limited in recent weeks.

Who approved the return of outdoor activities?

The phased restart follows approvals from the Knowledge and Human Development Authority (KHDA) and the Ministry of Education (MOE). These authorities worked with schools to ensure safety frameworks are in place before allowing students back outdoors. The approvals reflect a broader assessment that conditions are stable enough to resume these parts of school life safely.

When did outdoor activities officially restart?

Most Dubai schools began reintroducing outdoor activities this week after regulatory clearance over the weekend. While many schools moved quickly, the rollout is phased. Some students may already be fully back outdoors, while others will see a gradual return depending on their school’s schedule and preparedness.

What prompted the suspension of outdoor activities earlier?

Outdoor activities were paused for nearly seven weeks due to regional tensions and safety concerns. During that time, schools prioritised indoor learning where movement and access could be more easily controlled. While in-person classes resumed earlier in April, outdoor components were delayed until additional safety assurances were in place.

What types of outdoor activities are now resuming?

Schools are restoring a wide range of outdoor programmes that form part of the everyday school experience. These include Physical Education (PE) classes, sports like football, basketball, and athletics, as well as assemblies and outdoor breaks. Co-curricular and extra-curricular activities, often called CCAs and ECAs, are also returning. However, some activities may not look exactly the same as before, as adjustments remain.

Are all outdoor activities fully back to normal?

Not entirely. While schools work towards a full return, some activities may continue in modified formats. For example, certain sports fixtures might be limited or group sizes adjusted. Schools balance the desire to restore normalcy with the need to stay prepared for any changes.

How are schools ensuring student safety outdoors?

Safety remains a top priority as outdoor activities resume. Schools implement multiple precautions, including activity-specific risk assessments and constant supervision by trained staff. Emergency preparedness is central, with regular drills to ensure staff and students know response procedures. These systems ensure outdoor environments are as controlled and secure as indoor settings.

What is a “reverse evacuation” and why is it important?

A reverse evacuation is a safety protocol that moves students quickly and safely from outdoor spaces into designated indoor safe zones if needed. This could be triggered by an alert or unexpected situation. The process is swift and orderly, minimising disruption while prioritising safety. Schools practise these procedures so students see them as normal safety readiness, not something to fear.

Will outdoor activities be affected by rising temperatures?

As temperatures rise in the UAE, schools are expected to adjust timings, often shifting activities to earlier in the morning or shortening their duration. This ensures students benefit from outdoor time without exposure to excessive heat.

How will children’s daily school routine change now?

For most families, the school day is beginning to resemble pre-restriction routines. Children can expect outdoor PE sessions, regular outdoor breaks, and assemblies to return. After-school programmes like sports clubs, music lessons, and other CCAs are gradually restarting, often from midweek depending on each school’s readiness.

How can parents help their children adjust to being outdoors again?

A simple conversation at home can help children adjust. Discussing safety procedures, such as safe zones and evacuation drills, calmly and reassuringly can help children feel confident rather than anxious. Encouraging them to ease back into physical activity, especially if less active recently, supports a smoother transition.

Will all UAE schools follow the same timeline?

Not exactly. Dubai schools regulated by the KHDA are broadly following the April 27 and April 29 timelines. However, schools in other emirates — including those overseen by the Abu Dhabi Department of Education and Knowledge, the Sharjah Private Education Authority, and the Ministry of Education — may operate within similar windows, though with slight variations. This means parents across the UAE should verify details directly with their respective schools.

What is the timeline for the phased return to normal school routines?

The return is structured in stages to ensure a smooth transition. In-person classes resumed across UAE schools on April 20. This was followed by the restart of outdoor PE, breaks, and assemblies in Dubai schools on April 27. By April 29, co-curricular activities resumed both on campus and off-site. This phased approach lets schools gradually rebuild a full school experience while maintaining flexibility.

What is the bigger takeaway for parents?

The return of outdoor activities shows schools are moving back towards a balanced and holistic learning environment. While some adjustments remain, the overall direction is clear: a steady restoration of routines supporting academic learning, physical health, social development, and emotional wellbeing. For parents, staying informed, prepared, and engaged with school updates will be key to navigating this transition smoothly.