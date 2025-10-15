Picking a Dubai school for your kids: Why ratings alone don’t tell the whole story

[Editor’s Note: This article is part of Khaleej Times’ Schools and Parents, a dedicated section designed to support families in the UAE as they explore educational choices. The section offers explainers, guidance from education leaders, expert advice and insights from parents to help readers make informed decisions about schools, curricula and communities.]

For many parents, school inspection ratings seem like the ultimate measure of quality.

But in Dubai — home to more than 200 private schools offering a mix of curricula — ratings such as ‘Acceptable’, ‘Good’, ‘Very Good’, ‘Outstanding’, don’t always reflect the full learning experience. A school’s ethos, wellbeing focus, and teaching approach often make a far greater difference than its ranking.

Luydmyla Klykova, Principal of Hampton Heights International School, Dubai, highlighted that while inspection ratings provide structure, they cannot fully capture a school’s soul.

“Inspection ratings provide a valuable overview, but they can’t fully capture the heart of a school — its relationships, values, and daily atmosphere. In our school, for example, what defines us most is the sense of belonging, the warmth in classrooms, and the genuine care teachers show for each child’s progress and wellbeing. Ratings measure outcomes, but not always the joy of learning, the curiosity fostered through creative teaching, or the respect and empathy that shape young characters.”

Similarly, other school heads underline that inspection reports offer a useful snapshot, but not the lived experience.

David Wade, Principal/CEO of GEMS FirstPoint School, The Villa, said, “Inspection ratings are very useful, but they don’t always reveal the lived culture of a school. In our school, we prioritise relationships, emotional safety, and belonging. From an inspection report, you won’t see how a teacher takes time to check-in on a student who’s had a tough morning, or how students support each other in classrooms and corridors.”

So, what should parents really be considering?

1. Start with the school’s ethos

A school’s vision and philosophy shape everything — from classroom practices to student interactions. Some schools prize academic excellence; others prioritise innovation, sustainability, or global citizenship.

Attend open days, talk to the principal, and ask how the school’s mission is lived out daily.

As Akram Tarik, Principal/CEO of GEMS Founders School, Al Mizhar, points out, school culture is often what truly defines the experience.

“KHDA inspection ratings are invaluable in providing a clear, evidence-based overview of a school’s performance. They benchmark quality, consistency, and accountability, which are all essential to a high-performing education system. However, what they cannot always fully capture is the heartbeat of a school, the daily culture, relationships, and shared values that shape a child’s lived experience.”

Rebecca Coulter, Principal, Dubai British School Jumeirah Park, echoes this sentiment:

“While ratings provide a useful snapshot, they can never capture the essence of a value-driven, inclusive, and diverse community. Parents should look for a school that champions the child over the academics; one where success is measured not only by grades, but by confidence, character, and wellbeing.”

2. Quality of teaching matters more than facilities

Modern buildings and high fees don’t guarantee great teaching. Look for schools that invest in continuous teacher training, encourage creativity, and maintain small class sizes. Ask how teachers assess progress beyond grades — through projects, reflections, or skill-based evaluations.

Some institutions may not have achieved an ‘outstanding’ rating but they can still offer a distinctive approach that prioritises personalised, inquiry-based learning, gadget-free experiential pedagogy, and a nurturing community environment, which may be a priority for many families.

3. Wellbeing and pastoral care: the hidden strength

A nurturing environment directly impacts learning outcomes. The school addresses stress, bullying, and emotional wellbeing, with counsellors available, teachers trained in pastoral care, and students feeling safe and supported.

“My daughter’s grades improved only after she felt emotionally settled at her school,” said Palestinian parent, Fadia Alam.

“My six-year-old struggled to focus, and his previous school gave us a hard time — it was quite distressing. We even consulted a child psychologist, who dismissed the school’s concerns. After changing schools, he settled in well, and we haven’t had any complaints since,” said another parent, Aigerim Sadykova.

As Wade puts it, these emotional and human elements are where true growth begins.

“Student voice is critical in shaping learning, kindness in peer interactions, and staff consistency in pastoral care. These are not easily quantified in inspection metrics, yet they are the fertile soil in which real student growth and wellbeing take root.”

4. Beyond books: clubs, sports and arts

A fulfilling school experience includes opportunities outside the classroom — from robotics and sports to music and community service.

Ask how schools balance academics with co-curricular life, and whether participation is encouraged across all year groups.

“My son studies at DIA EH, which places a strong emphasis on co-curricular activities, especially sports. The school regularly participates in national and international competitions and performs exceptionally well. We truly appreciate this focus, as my son is also passionate about such activities,” said parent Arijit Nandi.

5. Diversity and inclusion: A true measure of character

Dubai’s schools are cultural melting pots. The best ones celebrate diversity and foster inclusion — supporting learners with different needs, abilities, and backgrounds.

One such example is Meeta Chopra and her son, Pulkit, who has cerebral palsy and has since become an entrepreneur. Meeta believes that raising a child with special needs takes more than a village — it takes an entire city.

Reflecting on their journey when her son was in school, she earlier said, “If all stakeholders come together, a child can navigate any challenge. For us, it started with Mr Guzder, Principal GEMS New Millennium School, when he accepted my son, Pulkit, into school. Every teacher, every classmate stood by him. They waited patiently for him to answer (during class discussions), giving him the time and space to grow. Everyone nurtured him.”

Coulter emphasised how belonging is central to a child’s confidence and success.

“A school visit reveals far more than any report ever could. Look beyond the facilities and focus on how it feels — the warmth of the welcome, the smiles in the corridors, and the genuine connection between students and staff. Everyone should appear engaged, happy, and proud to belong. You’ll know you’ve found the right fit when it feels like a place where your child will be comfortable — because from comfort comes belonging, from belonging comes confidence, and from confidence comes results.”

6. Future-ready education

The world your child will enter is changing fast. Look for schools that weave AI, coding, entrepreneurship, and sustainability into learning. Partnerships with industries and global universities are a good sign of a school’s forward focus.

Tarik pointed out that schools must balance “data and humanity".

“The future of education lies in the balance between data and humanity, innovation and relationships. KHDA ratings give parents confidence that a school meets rigorous standards of quality and accountability, but a further test of excellence is how a school adapts to prepare students for a world yet to be defined.”

Coulter adds that innovation should serve students, not the other way around.

“Data and ratings have their place, but education is ultimately about people, not numbers. Parents should ask how innovation serves students — not just what new technology a school uses, but how it enhances learning, wellbeing, and character development.”

7. Interpreting international exam scores

Global exam results offer objective benchmarks of academic quality. They reflect teaching standards, curriculum strength, and student outcomes — helping parents make informed choices about where their child will thrive; though they should not be the sole measure of a school’s effectiveness.

8. Guidance beyond graduation

University and career counselling can shape a student’s next chapter. Check whether schools have dedicated counsellors who help students identify their strengths, explore university options, and build strong portfolios — not just chase top marks.

9. The parent-school partnership

Healthy communication between parents and teachers strengthens the learning journey. Schools that encourage open dialogue through workshops, forums and feedback channels often build happier, more connected communities.

As Wade puts it, engagement matters:

“Also, check how parents are engaged — is communication collaborative? These insights often tell you whether the school will be a strong fit for your family, not just a strong score.”

10. Finding the right fit

The best school isn’t necessarily the top-ranked one — it’s the one that fits your child’s personality, pace, and potential.

Klykova sums it up: “We always encourage parents to look beyond inspection results and focus on how the school feels. During a visit, notice the atmosphere in classrooms — children who are engaged, confident, and smiling; teachers who know their students personally; and leaders who are visible and approachable.”