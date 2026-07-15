Dubai school fees for 2026-27 at Outstanding schools range from Dh29,488 to Dh111,799

[Editor’s Note: This article is part of Khaleej Times’ Schools and Parents, a dedicated section designed to support families in the UAE as they explore educational choices. The section offers explainers, guidance from education leaders, expert advice and insights from parents to help readers make informed decisions about schools, curricula and communities.]

Dubai parents are getting a clearer picture of their education choices ahead of the 2026-27 academic year, with private school fees frozen and families taking a closer look at what Outstanding-rated schools offer — from learning experiences and facilities to student opportunities and asking: are these ratings worth the price tag?

The spotlight is on Dubai’s 23 Outstanding-rated private schools, where annual tuition fees range from Dh29,488 for preschool at Lycée Français International Georges Pompidou to Dh111,799 for Year 13 at Dubai British School Jumeirah Park.

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While the emirate’s highest-rated schools continue to attract strong demand, the wide variation in fees gives families a range of options as they look for schools that match their children’s needs, aspirations and budgets.

For the 2025-26 academic year, the Knowledge and Human Development Authority (KHDA) retained schools’ existing ratings after pausing standard full inspections for the majority of private schools. The authority also confirmed that tuition fees for Dubai private schools will remain unchanged for 2026-27 under directives from Dubai Crown Prince Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, offering families greater clarity as they plan for the new academic year.

Fee structure by curriculum

Curriculum Number of schools Annual fee range* British 15 Dh43,084 – Dh111,799 IB 5 Dh44,616 – Dh89,889 American 1 Dh66,185 – Dh93,300 Indian 1 Dh38,246 – Dh73,876 French 1 Dh29,488 – Dh62,363

Most affordable Outstanding schools

School Fees Lycée Français International Georges Pompidou Dh29,488–Dh62,363 GEMS Modern Academy Dh38,246–Dh73,876 Victory Heights Primary School Dh40,138–Dh54,733 Dubai English Speaking School Dh43,084–Dh53,320 Horizons English School Dh43,849–Dh58,825

More expensive Outstanding schools

School Highest annual fee Dubai British School Jumeirah Park Dh111,799 Dubai College Dh110,305 Kings' School Al Barsha Dh105,873 Nord Anglia International School Dubai Dh105,288 Jumeirah English Speaking School, Arabian Ranches Dh104,544

At a glance: Fees at all 23 Outstanding schools

School Curriculum Annual fees Dubai International Academy, Emirates Hills IB Dh44,979–Dh79,696 Deira International School IB/British Dh44,616–Dh89,889 Jumeirah English Speaking School, Jumeirah British Dh54,129–Dh65,097 Kings' School Al Barsha British Dh57,999–Dh105,873 Repton School British Dh57,178–Dh102,753 Jumeirah English Speaking School, Arabian Ranches British/IB Dh54,129–Dh104,544 Kings’ School Dubai British Dh47,179–Dh71,801 Dubai English Speaking College British Dh84,326–Dh90,633 Dubai English Speaking School British Dh43,084–Dh53,320 Dubai College British Dh97,415–Dh110,305 GEMS Jumeirah Primary School British Dh44,200–Dh55,714 GEMS Wellington International School British/IB Dh47,527–Dh103,399 Horizons English School British Dh43,849–Dh58,825 Jumeirah College British Dh78,496–Dh98,681 Nord Anglia International School Dubai British/IB Dh69,625–Dh105,288 Safa Community School British/IB Dh54,437–Dh89,440 Victory Heights Primary School British Dh40,138–Dh54,733 Dubai British School Emirates Hills British Dh53,027–Dh79,541 Dubai British School Jumeirah Park British Dh65,719–Dh111,799 GEMS Dubai American Academy American Dh66,185–Dh93,300 GEMS Modern Academy Indian/IB Dh38,246–Dh73,876 Lycée Français International Georges Pompidou French Dh29,488–Dh62,363

*Fees may vary by grade and school.