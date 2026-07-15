Dubai school fees for 2026-27 at Outstanding schools range from Dh29,488 to Dh111,799
With private school fee hikes frozen and KHDA inspections paused for most schools in 2025-26, parents are assessing what top-rated schools offer and what they cost
- PUBLISHED: Wed 15 Jul 2026, 4:33 PM UPDATED: Wed 15 Jul 2026, 4:45 PM
[Editor’s Note: This article is part of Khaleej Times’ Schools and Parents, a dedicated section designed to support families in the UAE as they explore educational choices. The section offers explainers, guidance from education leaders, expert advice and insights from parents to help readers make informed decisions about schools, curricula and communities.]
Dubai parents are getting a clearer picture of their education choices ahead of the 2026-27 academic year, with private school fees frozen and families taking a closer look at what Outstanding-rated schools offer — from learning experiences and facilities to student opportunities and asking: are these ratings worth the price tag?
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The spotlight is on Dubai’s 23 Outstanding-rated private schools, where annual tuition fees range from Dh29,488 for preschool at Lycée Français International Georges Pompidou to Dh111,799 for Year 13 at Dubai British School Jumeirah Park.
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While the emirate’s highest-rated schools continue to attract strong demand, the wide variation in fees gives families a range of options as they look for schools that match their children’s needs, aspirations and budgets.
For the 2025-26 academic year, the Knowledge and Human Development Authority (KHDA) retained schools’ existing ratings after pausing standard full inspections for the majority of private schools. The authority also confirmed that tuition fees for Dubai private schools will remain unchanged for 2026-27 under directives from Dubai Crown Prince Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, offering families greater clarity as they plan for the new academic year.
Fee structure by curriculum
|Curriculum
|Number of schools
|Annual fee range*
|British
|15
|Dh43,084 – Dh111,799
|IB
|5
|Dh44,616 – Dh89,889
|American
|1
|Dh66,185 – Dh93,300
|Indian
|1
|Dh38,246 – Dh73,876
|French
|1
|Dh29,488 – Dh62,363
Most affordable Outstanding schools
|School
|Fees
|Lycée Français International Georges Pompidou
|Dh29,488–Dh62,363
|GEMS Modern Academy
|Dh38,246–Dh73,876
|Victory Heights Primary School
|Dh40,138–Dh54,733
|Dubai English Speaking School
|Dh43,084–Dh53,320
|Horizons English School
|Dh43,849–Dh58,825
More expensive Outstanding schools
|School
|Highest annual fee
|Dubai British School Jumeirah Park
|Dh111,799
|Dubai College
|Dh110,305
|Kings' School Al Barsha
|Dh105,873
|Nord Anglia International School Dubai
|Dh105,288
|Jumeirah English Speaking School, Arabian Ranches
|Dh104,544
At a glance: Fees at all 23 Outstanding schools
|School
|Curriculum
|Annual fees
|Dubai International Academy, Emirates Hills
|IB
|Dh44,979–Dh79,696
|Deira International School
|IB/British
|Dh44,616–Dh89,889
|Jumeirah English Speaking School, Jumeirah
|British
|Dh54,129–Dh65,097
|Kings' School Al Barsha
|British
|Dh57,999–Dh105,873
|Repton School
|British
|Dh57,178–Dh102,753
|Jumeirah English Speaking School, Arabian Ranches
|British/IB
|Dh54,129–Dh104,544
|Kings’ School Dubai
|British
|Dh47,179–Dh71,801
|Dubai English Speaking College
|British
|Dh84,326–Dh90,633
|Dubai English Speaking School
|British
|Dh43,084–Dh53,320
|Dubai College
|British
|Dh97,415–Dh110,305
|GEMS Jumeirah Primary School
|British
|Dh44,200–Dh55,714
|GEMS Wellington International School
|British/IB
|Dh47,527–Dh103,399
|Horizons English School
|British
|Dh43,849–Dh58,825
|Jumeirah College
|British
|Dh78,496–Dh98,681
|Nord Anglia International School Dubai
|British/IB
|Dh69,625–Dh105,288
|Safa Community School
|British/IB
|Dh54,437–Dh89,440
|Victory Heights Primary School
|British
|Dh40,138–Dh54,733
|Dubai British School Emirates Hills
|British
|Dh53,027–Dh79,541
|Dubai British School Jumeirah Park
|British
|Dh65,719–Dh111,799
|GEMS Dubai American Academy
|American
|Dh66,185–Dh93,300
|GEMS Modern Academy
|Indian/IB
|Dh38,246–Dh73,876
|Lycée Français International Georges Pompidou
|French
|Dh29,488–Dh62,363
*Fees may vary by grade and school.