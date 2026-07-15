Dubai school fees for 2026-27 at Outstanding schools range from Dh29,488 to Dh111,799

With private school fee hikes frozen and KHDA inspections paused for most schools in 2025-26, parents are assessing what top-rated schools offer and what they cost

  • PUBLISHED: Wed 15 Jul 2026, 4:33 PM UPDATED: Wed 15 Jul 2026, 4:45 PM
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[Editor’s Note: This article is part of Khaleej Times’ Schools and Parents, a dedicated section designed to support families in the UAE as they explore educational choices. The section offers explainers, guidance from education leaders, expert advice and insights from parents to help readers make informed decisions about schools, curricula and communities.]

Dubai parents are getting a clearer picture of their education choices ahead of the 2026-27 academic year, with private school fees frozen and families taking a closer look at what Outstanding-rated schools offer — from learning experiences and facilities to student opportunities and asking: are these ratings worth the price tag?

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The spotlight is on Dubai’s 23 Outstanding-rated private schools, where annual tuition fees range from Dh29,488 for preschool at Lycée Français International Georges Pompidou to Dh111,799 for Year 13 at Dubai British School Jumeirah Park.

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While the emirate’s highest-rated schools continue to attract strong demand, the wide variation in fees gives families a range of options as they look for schools that match their children’s needs, aspirations and budgets.

For the 2025-26 academic year, the Knowledge and Human Development Authority (KHDA) retained schools’ existing ratings after pausing standard full inspections for the majority of private schools. The authority also confirmed that tuition fees for Dubai private schools will remain unchanged for 2026-27 under directives from Dubai Crown Prince Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, offering families greater clarity as they plan for the new academic year.

Fee structure by curriculum

CurriculumNumber of schoolsAnnual fee range*
British15Dh43,084 – Dh111,799
IB5Dh44,616 – Dh89,889
American1Dh66,185 – Dh93,300
Indian1Dh38,246 – Dh73,876
French1Dh29,488 – Dh62,363

Most affordable Outstanding schools

SchoolFees
Lycée Français International Georges PompidouDh29,488–Dh62,363
GEMS Modern AcademyDh38,246–Dh73,876
Victory Heights Primary SchoolDh40,138–Dh54,733
Dubai English Speaking SchoolDh43,084–Dh53,320
Horizons English SchoolDh43,849–Dh58,825

More expensive Outstanding schools

SchoolHighest annual fee
Dubai British School Jumeirah ParkDh111,799
Dubai CollegeDh110,305
Kings' School Al BarshaDh105,873
Nord Anglia International School DubaiDh105,288
Jumeirah English Speaking School, Arabian RanchesDh104,544

At a glance: Fees at all 23 Outstanding schools 

SchoolCurriculumAnnual fees
Dubai International Academy, Emirates HillsIBDh44,979–Dh79,696
Deira International SchoolIB/BritishDh44,616–Dh89,889
Jumeirah English Speaking School, JumeirahBritishDh54,129–Dh65,097
Kings' School Al BarshaBritishDh57,999–Dh105,873
Repton SchoolBritishDh57,178–Dh102,753
Jumeirah English Speaking School, Arabian RanchesBritish/IBDh54,129–Dh104,544
Kings’ School DubaiBritishDh47,179–Dh71,801
Dubai English Speaking CollegeBritishDh84,326–Dh90,633
Dubai English Speaking SchoolBritishDh43,084–Dh53,320
Dubai CollegeBritishDh97,415–Dh110,305
GEMS Jumeirah Primary SchoolBritishDh44,200–Dh55,714
GEMS Wellington International SchoolBritish/IBDh47,527–Dh103,399
Horizons English SchoolBritishDh43,849–Dh58,825
Jumeirah CollegeBritishDh78,496–Dh98,681
Nord Anglia International School DubaiBritish/IBDh69,625–Dh105,288
Safa Community SchoolBritish/IBDh54,437–Dh89,440
Victory Heights Primary SchoolBritishDh40,138–Dh54,733
Dubai British School Emirates HillsBritishDh53,027–Dh79,541
Dubai British School Jumeirah ParkBritishDh65,719–Dh111,799
GEMS Dubai American AcademyAmericanDh66,185–Dh93,300
GEMS Modern AcademyIndian/IBDh38,246–Dh73,876
Lycée Français International Georges PompidouFrenchDh29,488–Dh62,363

*Fees may vary by grade and school.

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