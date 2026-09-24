What Dubai parents need to know about school attendance rules

[Editor’s Note: This article is part of Khaleej Times’ Schools and Parents, a dedicated section designed to support families in the UAE as they explore educational choices. The section offers explainers, guidance from education leaders, expert advice and insights from parents to help readers make informed decisions about schools, curricula and communities.]

For Dubai parents, there is no blanket number of school days a child can miss before attendance becomes a concern. The Knowledge and Human Development Authority (KHDA) requires private schools to monitor student attendance and punctuality, but schools have their own policies on authorised and unauthorised absence, medical documentation, late arrivals, and extended leave.

So, what happens when absences start to add up? Does KHDA set a fixed limit, and could frequent absence affect a child’s progression?

Here's what parents need to know.

Q: Does KHDA set a minimum attendance percentage for students?

A: Attendance percentages are used within Dubai's school system, with the following benchmarks traditionally applied:

98% or above — Outstanding

96% or above — Very Good

94% or above — Good

92% or above — Acceptable

Below 92% — Weak

Below 90% — Very Weak

However, these percentages should not be interpreted as a simple "allowed absence" calculator for parents.

The important distinction is between the attendance standards used to assess schools and the individual school's rules on how absences are recorded, authorised and followed up.

KHDA has also stressed that attendance is not simply a number to be tracked, but a key part of ensuring students remain engaged in classroom learning.

The authority said, "No catch-up plan survives poor attendance. Students who are not in the classroom cannot be taught. We confirmed an average attendance rate of 90 per cent in early data on students' return to classroom learning. Schools should prioritise working closely with the remaining 10 per cent."

Q: So, is there a universal number of days a child is allowed to miss?

A: No. There is no single absence allowance that applies identically across all Dubai private schools.

Schools can have different procedures for illness, medical appointments, religious observance, family emergencies and exceptional circumstances. They can also have their own requirements for medical certificates and other supporting documents.

Q: What should parents do when their child cannot attend?

A: The common message from Dubai schools is to inform as soon as possible and explain why the child is absent.

At Swiss International Scientific School Dubai, the process can become more formal when an absence continues.

Saskia Theres, Designated Safeguarding Lead, said the school requires medical documentation when illness keeps a child away for more than one consecutive day.

“Where a student is absent through illness for more than one consecutive day, a medical certificate covering the full period of absence is required and should be submitted on the student's return to school. Parents are informed of these requirements by email whenever a student is recorded as absent.”

The school also asks parents to complete an absence form and provide the reason for the absence, allowing it to keep track of the circumstances surrounding a child's absence.

Q: What happens if parents do not respond to the school?

A: Persistent unexplained absence can move beyond an attendance issue and become a safeguarding concern.

Theres said that if a student has been away for more than two consecutive days and the school has not received a response from the family, the case is referred to the safeguarding team.

“The Safeguarding Team will then attempt direct contact with the family. If contact cannot be established after the third day, the matter is escalated to the relevant external authorities in line with the school’s Children Missing in Education procedures.”

She added that repeated or persistent absence is also reviewed by pastoral and safeguarding teams.

This means schools may look not only at the number of days missed, but also at whether there is a “pattern “and whether the child's welfare could be affected.

Q: Can a child lose their place or fail to progress because of poor attendance?

A: Persistent and unauthorised absence can have more serious consequences, depending on the school's policy.

Some Dubai private-school policies refer to 20 consecutive days or 25 non-consecutive days of absence in an academic year as a point at which more serious action may be considered. This can include a formal review of a student's progression or, in some circumstances, withdrawal of a place.

But parents should not interpret this as a KHDA-wide entitlement to 25 days off school.

The way such thresholds are applied can differ between schools, including whether they trigger a review, a meeting with parents or consideration of progression.

Q: What counts as an authorised absence?

A: Schools can recognise a range of circumstances, but the exact rules vary.

At DBS Mira, Principal Amy Falhi said the school considers individual family circumstances rather than applying a blanket approach.

“Absences may be authorised for reasons including illness, medical appointments, religious observance, family emergencies and other valid or exceptional circumstances. We always aim to consider each child and family's circumstances individually, rather than taking a one-size-fits-all approach.”

Parents are nevertheless expected to communicate with the school promptly.

Falhi said this allows the school to understand why a child is away, maintain safeguarding records and provide support where needed.

Q: What if my child is sick for several days?

A: The documentation required can depend on the school's policy.

At DBS Mira, parents are asked to provide written evidence for medical appointments. For longer periods of illness, the school requires additional documentation.

Falhi said, "For medical appointments, parents should provide appropriate written documentation or evidence. Where a child is absent through illness for more than three days, we ask for a medical certificate to be submitted to the school clinic before the child returns.”

She added that children with an illness lasting more than five days, or a contagious illness, are required to visit the school clinic when they return before going back to class.

Q: Does attendance matter only because of academic performance?

A: Schools say the impact can extend beyond missed lessons.

Falhi said regular attendance helps children maintain their routines, friendships and sense of belonging, alongside supporting academic progress.

“Our overarching message to families is that every school day matters. Regular attendance supports not only academic progress, but also children’s friendships, routines, sense of belonging and wider wellbeing.”

At the same time, she stressed that schools recognise genuine circumstances and want parents to communicate openly when a child cannot attend.

Q: What should parents do if their child's attendance is falling?

A: Do not wait until the attendance figure becomes a serious concern.

Parents should check their school's current attendance policy, understand what documentation is required for different types of absence and notify the school promptly whenever their child cannot attend.

If absences are becoming frequent because of a medical, family or other ongoing issue, parents should speak to the school early. A school may be able to put appropriate academic, pastoral or safeguarding support in place.