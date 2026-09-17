How Dubai private schools broke into top 10 of OECD-run global ranking

[Editor’s Note: This article is part of Khaleej Times’ Schools and Parents, a dedicated section designed to support families in the UAE as they explore educational choices. The section offers explainers, guidance from education leaders, expert advice and insights from parents to help readers make informed decisions about schools, curricula and communities.]

Dubai’s private schools have emerged among the world’s top 10 performers in science, mathematics and reading in the latest Programme for International Student Assessment (PISA), with schools pointing to stronger teaching, closer use of assessment data and a greater focus on applying knowledge to real-world problems.

Dubai recorded scores of 506 in science, 496 in mathematics and 484 in reading in PISA 2025, the global assessment conducted by the Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD). For the emirate, these were 48, 43 and 51 points respectively above the UAE averages.

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Dubai students also scored above OECD averages by 24 points in science, 33 points in mathematics and 23 points in reading.

The UAE, meanwhile, emerged as the top-performing Arab country among participating nations in all three subjects. Its students improved their scores by 26 points in science, 21 points in mathematics and 15 points in reading compared with PISA 2022.

Around 34,639 students from 1,070 schools across the UAE participated in PISA 2025.

So, what is behind the gains — and what do the results tell parents about how students are learning in Dubai?

What exactly does PISA measure — and why does it matter to parents?

Unlike an examination that primarily tests what students have been taught to recall, PISA looks at how 15-year-olds apply their knowledge and skills to problems they may encounter in real life.

That means students are assessed on their ability to interpret information, reason, analyse evidence, solve problems and apply what they know in unfamiliar situations.

The latest results therefore offer an indication of how effectively students are transferring classroom learning into practical contexts.

How much stronger was Dubai’s performance compared with the UAE?

Dubai’s private-school students scored substantially above the national UAE averages in all three areas.

Subject Dubai private schools UAE average OECD average Science 506 458 482 Mathematics 496 453 463 Reading 484 433 461

The gap was particularly pronounced in reading, where Dubai’s score was 51 points above the UAE average.

Dubai also exceeded the OECD average in all three subjects.

What do schools say is driving the improvement?

Schools point to several factors rather than one single intervention: teaching quality, professional development, assessment data and a stronger focus on student outcomes.

Poonam Bhojani, CEO of Innoventures Education, said the results reflected a sustained emphasis on quality and student outcomes.

“Relentless focus on quality and student outcomes pays rich dividends. We are truly proud of the outstanding PISA 2025 results achieved collectively by our schools,” she said.

The group’s IB continuum schools — DIA Emirates Hills, DIA Al Barsha and Raffles World Academy — recorded average scores of 573 in mathematics, 593 in science and 583 in reading.

“These results exceeded the Dubai private IB schools’ averages of 542, 557 and 538 respectively, as well as the overall Dubai private schools’ averages of 511, 522 and 501.”

DIA Emirates Hills recorded 620 in mathematics, 624 in science and 610 in reading.

Bhojani added, “These results exceeded the overall Dubai private schools’ averages by 109 points in Mathematics, 102 points in Science and 109 points in Reading.”

Is classroom learning becoming more focused on problem-solving?

The PISA findings point towards the growing importance of higher-order thinking — students being asked to analyse information, make connections, explain their reasoning and apply knowledge to unfamiliar situations.

In reading, this can mean moving beyond basic comprehension to interpreting and evaluating information and engaging critically with different sources.

In mathematics and science, students are increasingly expected to investigate problems, test ideas, use evidence and explain their conclusions.

This approach is particularly relevant to PISA because the assessment is designed to measure the application of knowledge rather than recall alone.

What role does assessment data play?

At Taaleem, school leaders said regular assessment is used to identify learning gaps early and tailor support for individual students.

Nicki Williams, Director of Education at Taaleem, said the majority of its schools exceeded Dubai’s private-school averages.

“These outcomes reflect a sustained, organisation-wide focus on improving the quality and consistency of teaching, supported by strong leadership, continuing professional development and the purposeful use of assessment data,” she said.

“Our schools use regular assessment to understand how well students are progressing, identify gaps at an early stage and provide the appropriate support or additional challenge.”

Williams said the data was being used to influence classroom teaching rather than simply record results.

“Assessment data is not used simply to report results; it is used to improve teaching and inform the support provided to students,” she said.

Teachers and school leaders analyse performance at school, subject, class and individual-student level. This can help identify misconceptions, adapt lesson planning and target additional support.

What did GEMS students score?

GEMS Education also reported strong results, with its students recording an average of 533 in mathematics, 545 in science and 527 in reading.

Lisa Crausby, Chief Education Officer at GEMS Education, said PISA provides useful insight into whether students can take what they learn beyond the classroom.

“PISA is valuable because it looks at how students apply what they know to real-world problems. These results give us confidence that the combination of strong teaching, subject knowledge and high expectations is making a difference,” she said.

“Our focus now is on using these findings to strengthen teaching further, share effective practice across our schools and ensure that more students can achieve at this level.”

Are students also being taught how to navigate AI and digital information?

The PISA results suggest that UAE students are being exposed to digital literacy and AI-related skills at relatively high levels.

Some 81.7 per cent of UAE students said they had learned in class how to evaluate information generated by AI, compared with 62.6 per cent across the OECD.

Meanwhile, 96.3 per cent of UAE students attend schools with subject-specific guidelines governing digital device use, compared with 71.2 per cent across the OECD.

The figures come as schools increasingly focus not simply on using technology, but on helping students assess information, question its reliability and use digital tools responsibly.

Have Dubai schools improved since the previous PISA cycle?

Yes. Dubai’s private schools improved across all three PISA domains compared with 2022.

Emirati students in Dubai also recorded gains, averaging 31 points higher in mathematics, 30 points higher in science and 18 points higher in reading.

The wider UAE performance improved as well, with the country among only eight of 91 participating countries and economies to record gains across all three subjects compared with PISA 2022.

What does student independence have to do with PISA performance?

At Nord Anglia International School Dubai, Maggie Perkins, Deputy Head Secondary and Science Teacher, highlighted the importance of students becoming more aware of how they learn.

“We have also really leaned into metacognition and helping students to take greater ownership of their learning. Our aim is for students to become more reflective and independent and to understand not just what they are learning, but how they learn best,” she said.

The approach connects with the school’s character traits of being a “Thinker and a Goal Setter”.

Perkins said the school was pleased with its students’ performance relative to the Dubai private-school average.

“We are obviously thrilled to see our students performing well above the average for Dubai private schools. For us, the results are a really positive indication that the work we are doing is having an impact and that we are moving students in the right direction.”

What should parents take away from the PISA results?

For parents, the results suggest that some of the skills being prioritised in classrooms go beyond preparing students for examinations.

The emphasis is increasingly on whether children can apply knowledge, interpret information, solve unfamiliar problems, explain their reasoning, and use technology responsibly.

The UAE’s gains also stand out against a broader international backdrop. The OECD reported that average performance across its member countries reached its lowest-ever levels in mathematics and reading in PISA 2025.

More than 760,000 students from 91 countries and economies participated in the assessment.