Dubai private-school enrolment crosses 406,000: Will more affordable places open?

Dubai’s private-school enrolment has crossed 406,000 students, intensifying the push to create more affordable school places as families continue to move to the emirate.

The expansion is being driven not only by the need for more seats, but by growing demand for quality education at different price points, with operators reporting particularly strong interest in the mid-market segment.

For families, the issue is not just the number of seats. Where those schools are located, what they charge, which curricula they offer and how far children have to travel will all shape whether the new capacity is genuinely accessible.

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So, what does ‘affordable’ mean for Dubai parents?

There is no single school fee level that works for every family. What is affordable depends on household income, the number of children in school, transport costs and how much families are prepared to spend on education. The KHDA says affordability is being considered as part of Dubai’s Education 33 Strategy, alongside demand for particular curricula and the needs of individual communities.

At the recent KHDA Media Majlis, Aisha Miran, Director General of KHDA, said the authority is working on an Education Master Plan to better match future school provision with what families need. “Affordability is taken into consideration, along with ensuring that schools serve the communities in which they are located, helping families avoid long daily commutes.”

“Every initiative we launch, policy we develop and partnership we build contributes to an education ecosystem that responds to the needs of learners, develops their skills, strengthens their identity and expands opportunities, while supporting Dubai’s global competitiveness,” added Miran.

For parents, that means the future school map is not simply about building more schools. It is also about putting them in communities where families need places and ensuring different fee points are available.

How many new school places are being added?

For the 2026-27 academic year, Dubai has added:

Seven private schools, providing nearly 17,000 student places

17 early childhood centres, adding more than 1,700 places

Two international higher education institutions

Across the past two academic years, 51 new private educational institutions have opened in Dubai. The expansion is expected to continue, with around 18,000 affordable education seats planned over the next two academic years.

For parents, this should gradually mean more choice — but the location, curriculum and fee level of those schools will remain important considerations.

Will new places be in communities where families need them?

That is increasingly becoming a key part of Dubai’s education planning.

As new residential communities grow, parents are looking for schools closer to home rather than spending significant amounts of time driving children across the city.

Taaleem CEO Alan Williamson said the challenge was not simply to create enough places, but to offer families “real choice” across curricula, fee levels and locations.

“Affordability is clearly important, but parents rarely look at price in isolation,” Williamson said. “They are asking what they are getting for their investment: the quality of teaching, academic outcomes, pastoral care, facilities, opportunities and the overall experience their child will receive.”

That distinction matters for parents comparing schools. A lower annual fee may not necessarily mean lower overall costs if a school involves lengthy daily travel, transport fees or other expenses.

Are there already affordable school models in Dubai?

Yes. Some operators are also expanding at the more accessible end of the market.

GEMS Education is also seeing strong demand for schools in the mid-market segment, with Group CEO Dino Varkey saying the operator has seen about 4,500 new joiners at its mid-market schools this year, compared with around 4,300 last year.

“What parents are looking for is not simply the lowest fee, but the best possible education within their budget. Academic standards, the quality of teaching, wellbeing, curriculum and location all matter.

“We are seeing particularly strong demand in the mid-market segment. Our mid-market schools have welcomed approximately 4,500 new joiners this year, compared with around 4,300 last year. Our mid-market-plus schools have also seen sustained growth, from approximately 2,250 joiners two years ago to more than 2,690 this year.”

Varkey said the group is continuing to invest in new capacity, with a significant share targeted at more affordable segments.

“For the 2026–27 academic year, GEMS has added approximately 5,000 new student places across Dubai. Over the next three years, we plan to add around 20,000 places across Dubai and Abu Dhabi, representing approximately Dh 2 billion in investment.

“Significantly, around 75 per cent of this planned new capacity will be in the affordable and mid-market segments.”

Williamson pointed to Taaleem’s Dubai Schools in Al Barsha, Al Khawaneej and Nad Al Sheba as examples of schools offering international education at accessible fee levels.

He said the Dubai Government’s Dh530 million commitment to expand the Dubai Schools project, with an ambition to provide 15,000 places by 2033, underlines the importance of accessible education as Dubai grows.

Taaleem also operates schools at different price points. Williamson said fees at Dubai British School Jumeira start from Dh43,500, while DBS Mira starts from Dh51,477.

DBS Mira, he said, has grown much faster than initially expected — opening in 2025 with more than 700 pupils compared with an original business plan estimate of around 400, and reaching more than 1,200 pupils in its second year.

For parents, the growth highlights another important factor: demand for schools close to where families live.

Williamson said DBS Mira was created to serve Mira, Town Square and surrounding communities and had become “a genuine community school”.

What about families looking for different curricula?

Affordable places will not necessarily mean the same curriculum for everyone.

Dubai’s private-school sector includes British, American, IB, Indian and other curricula, and parents often have to balance curriculum preference against fees and location.

Williamson said demand was “certainly not confined to British education”, pointing to strong interest in Taaleem’s IB schools.

The operator has also added more than 500 places at Greenfield International School to meet demand.

Poonam Bhojani, CEO of Innoventures Education, said growing enrolment showed Dubai’s continuing appeal to families, but also stressed the importance of offering different fee points and learning pathways.

“As demand increases, parents want quality education at fees they can sustain over the long term,” she said.

At Innoventures Education, their two new schools, Dubai International Academy -Town Square and Raffles World Academy-Sharjah, “broaden choice for families, with a strong focus on academic quality, wellbeing and holistic development,” Bhojani added.

Does affordable mean parents have to compromise on quality?

Education operators say it should not.

Noufal Ahamed, Founder and Managing Director of Woodlem Education, said affordability had been central to the group's approach.

“We believe families should have access to quality education, strong academic outcomes and holistic development without affordability becoming a barrier,” he said.

He emphasised that expanding capacity needs to happen alongside investment in teachers, infrastructure and leadership.

“We believe affordable education is not about compromising on quality; it is about making quality education accessible to more families,” Ahamed said.

What should parents look for when choosing an affordable school?

For families considering a move or planning ahead for the next academic year, the headline fee should not be the only number they compare.

Parents should ask: