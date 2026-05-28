Dubai private school fees are frozen — but parents still have things to review

[Editor’s Note: This article is part of Khaleej Times’ Schools and Parents, a dedicated section designed to support families in the UAE as they explore educational choices. The section offers explainers, guidance from education leaders, expert advice and insights from parents to help readers make informed decisions about schools, curricula and communities.]

Dubai families will not see an increase in private school tuition fees for the 2026–27 academic year, offering relief amid ongoing cost-of-living pressures.

This recent regulatory decision announced by the Knowledge and Human Development Authority (KHDA) reflects Dubai’s continued focus on supporting families and ensuring stability in the education sector.

While the freeze eases immediate financial pressure, parents are still being advised to carefully review re-enrolment terms, additional school charges, and available payment options ahead of the new academic year that begins for international schools in September.

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How are Dubai school fees usually determined — and what has changed for 2026–27?

Under the KHDA School Fees Framework, private schools typically base tuition adjustments on the Education Cost Index (ECI) and their most recent inspection ratings.

In normal circumstances:

Schools maintaining their rating may apply increases aligned with the ECI

Higher inspection ratings can allow for larger fee increases

Lower ratings restrict schools from raising fees

However, for the 2026–27 academic year, KHDA has frozen private school tuition fees, meaning no increases will be applied across Dubai schools.

What about KHDA school inspections?

Dubai schools did not undergo full Dubai Schools Inspection Bureau (DSIB) inspections during the 2024–25 and 2025–26 academic years, except for some newer schools completing their third year of operation. Instead, KHDA conducted targeted quality assurance visits focused on school improvement priorities.

It remains unclear whether full DSIB inspections will resume during the 2026–27 academic year. Inspection outcomes are typically linked to school fee eligibility under the KHDA School Fees Framework.

What support measures has Dubai announced for schools and nurseries?

The fee freeze comes alongside a wider Dh1.5 billion economic incentives package aimed at easing pressure on families, schools, and early childhood centres.

Key measures include:

Deferral or instalment options for licence renewal fees

Postponement of fines for KHDA-licensed institutions

Waivers on selected licence renewal and municipality-related charges for nurseries

Partial rent relief and extended rent-free periods for some operators

Freeze on planned rent increases at renewal

Deferred rent payments and suspension of some contractual penalties

Officials said the package is designed to support sector stability while reducing operational strain.

What should parents still check despite the fee freeze?

Even without tuition increases, schools may still revise other costs or administrative requirements.

Parents should review:

Re-enrolment deadlines: Schools may require confirmation or deposits to secure seats

Registration and re-registration fees: Separate from tuition and still applicable under KHDA rules

Additional costs: Transport, uniforms, extracurricular activities, devices, and trips may still vary

Are UAE schools offering more flexible payment options?

Schools across the UAE are increasingly offering instalment-based payment structures, including partnerships with fintech platforms such as Tabby, Postpay and Zip.

Abhilasha Singh, Principal, Shining Star International School, said flexible payment systems can ease pressure on families.

“Families can manage payments through platforms like Tabby or any other similar options…with monthly plans, making it easier to pay school fees,” she said. “For parents, this can be a helpful buffer.”

However, she noted that widespread adoption of instalment-based payment systems could pose operational challenges for schools.

“Schools are self-sustaining systems. The fee inflow is what we reinvest into salaries, learning resources and infrastructure upkeep. If a significant portion of payments is deferred or split, it becomes difficult to maintain the same steady financial cycle needed for operations and development,” she added.

Deepika Thapar Singh, CEO-Principal, Credence High School, said flexible fee structures are already part of many schools’ systems.

“We have always believed that financial accessibility should never come in the way of a child’s education, which is why we already offer flexible fee payment option. Parents can choose monthly, per semester, or annual payments depending on their needs,” she said. “Instalment systems, when structured properly, reduce financial anxiety for families.”

She added that any wider adoption must balance flexibility with transparency and operational stability.

What are schools saying about the fee freeze?

School leaders have welcomed the announcement, saying it reinforces stability in the education sector.

Alan Williamson, CEO of Taaleem, said the decision reflects strong alignment between policymakers and educators.

“At a time when many families are navigating wider regional uncertainty and increased financial pressures, this is a thoughtful and supportive measure that places the wellbeing of families and students at its heart. Stability and reassurance matter greatly to parents, particularly during periods of economic uncertainty,” he said.

Asmal Ahmed, CEO of Woodlem Education, said his schools will continue existing discounted fee structures.

“All our Dubai schools are already operating on a discounted fee structure on KHDA-approved fees, and this will continue unchanged,” he said.

What are parents saying?

Parents say the freeze offers relief, as many continue to face tight household budgets.

Swati Nair, an Indian national and mother of two, said reduced income has made financial planning difficult.

“With my husband’s working hours cut and my own part-time work paused, managing school expenses alongside rent and utilities has been challenging,” she said. “This news brings some respite.”

Milanie Santos, a Filipino mother of three, said her family had already considered changing schools due to cost pressures.

“We’ve had to reduce spending significantly and prioritise essentials,” she said. “Any easing of pressure really helps families like ours.”

What advice are institutions giving to parents?

As concerns about education costs continue to grow among families, school leaders are increasingly emphasizing the importance of long-term financial preparedness. Against this backdrop, institutions are also encouraging parents to take a more proactive approach to budgeting and planning for their children’s schooling.

Abhilasha Singh, Principal, Shining Star International School, said, “Financial planning becomes very important to avoid any disruption in a child’s education. That is why we also run financial literacy programmes for parents from time to time.”

With the growing use of buy-now-pay-later options and instalment-based payment systems, experts also caution that while these services are often interest-free, late payments can attract fees, and they still function as a form of credit, requiring disciplined repayment.

How are tuition refunds calculated if a child withdraws mid-term?

Refunds are typically calculated based on withdrawal timing:

Before the academic year starts: Full refund minus registration fees (if applicable)

Within two weeks: One month’s fee deducted

Between two weeks and one month: Two months’ fees deducted

After one month: Full term fees may apply

Parents are advised to check withdrawal timelines carefully to avoid unexpected costs.