[Editor’s Note: This article is part of Khaleej Times’ Schools and Parents, a dedicated section designed to support families in the UAE as they explore educational choices. The section offers explainers, guidance from education leaders, expert advice and insights from parents to help readers make informed decisions about schools, curricula and communities.]

For parents in Dubai, choosing the right school for their child can feel overwhelming with so many options available. That’s where the Knowledge and Human Development Authority’s (KHDA) ratings prove to be useful, helping families navigate the choices with clear, reliable school ratings.

According to the 2023-24 KHDA report, 23 schools in the emirate have earned the highly sought-after 'outstanding' rating, while another 48 are rated 'very good'. These evaluations don’t just focus on academics — they also consider student wellbeing, inclusion, and how schools measure up against international benchmarks. External assessments in key subjects add another layer to give a complete picture of each school’s performance.

Every year, KHDA inspects schools across multiple areas, including teaching quality, learning environment, student achievements, and subject-specific results. The official rankings — Outstanding, Very Good, Good, Acceptable, and Weak — make it easier for parents to understand where a school stands and what it offers.

With these insights, parents can make informed choices, finding schools that not only excel academically but also support the growth, happiness, and wellbeing of their children.

Notably, private schools in Dubai will not undergo full KHDA inspections in the 2024–25 academic year, except for new schools completing their third year. Normal inspections and ratings are expected to resume in 2025–26.

Curriculum Schools Avg Fee Range (AED) Approx. Avg Fee (AED) IB Schools Dubai International Academy, Deira International School, GEMS Wellington International School, Nord Anglia International School Dubai, Dubai English Speaking College (Y7–Y13) 44,979 – 105,288 ~75,000 British/UK Schools Jumeirah English Speaking School (Jumeirah & Arabian Ranches), Kings’ School (Al Barsha & Umm Suqeim), Repton School, Dubai English Speaking School (Umm Hurair), Horizons English School, Jumeirah College, Safa Community School, Victory Heights Primary School, Dubai British School (Emirates Hills & Jumeirah Park), GEMS Wellington International School 43,084 – 105,288 ~70,000 American Schools GEMS Dubai American Academy 66,185 – 93,300 ~79,700 Indian Schools GEMS Modern Academy 38,246 – 73,876 ~56,000 French Schools Lycee Francais International Georges Pompidou 31,276 – 50,700 ~41,000

Here is a list of outstanding schools and the associated fees:

IB Curriculum Schools

Dubai International Academy, Emirates Hills

Fees: From Dh44,979 in KG1 to Dh79,696 in Grade 12

Average: Dh62,300

Deira International School, Dubai Festival City

Fees: From Dh44,616 in FS1 to Dh89,889 in Year 13

Average: Dh67,200

Note: Offers dual pathway of British/IB

Jumeirah English Speaking School, Jumeirah

Fees: From Dh54,129 in FS1 to Dh65,097 in Year 6

Average: Dh59,600

Note: Primary-only school (FS1 to Year 6)

British / UK Curriculum Schools

Kings’ School, Al Barsha

Fees: From Dh57,999 in FS1 to Dh105,873 in Year 13

Average: Dh81,900

Repton School, Nad Al Sheba

Fees: From Dh57,178 in FS1 to Dh102,753 in Year 13

Average: Dh80,000

Jumeirah English Speaking School, Arabian Ranches

Fees: From Dh54,129 in FS1 to Dh104,544 in Year 13

Average: Dh79,300

Kings’ School Dubai, Umm Suqeim

Fees: From Dh47,179 in FS1 to Dh71,801 in Year 6

Average: Dh59,500

Dubai English Speaking College, Academic City

Fees: Dh84,326 for Years 7–11 and Dh90,633 in Sixth Form

Average: Dh87,500

Dubai English Speaking School, Umm Hurair

Fees: From Dh43,084 in FS1 to Dh53,320 in Year 6

Average: Dh48,200

Note: Primary-only (FS1–Year 6)

Dubai College, Al Sufouh

Fees: From Dh97,415 in Year 7 to Dh110,305 in Year 13

Average: Dh103,900

GEMS Jumeirah Primary School, Al Safa

Fees: Dh44,200 in FS1 and Dh55,714 up to Year 6

Average: Dh50,000

Note: Primary-only, Outstanding since 2010

GEMS Wellington International School

Fees: From Dh47,527 in FS1 to Dh103,399 in Year 13

Average: Dh75,400

Note: Offers British curriculum up to Year 11 and IB Diploma in Years 12–13

Horizons English School, Al Wasl

Fees: From Dh43,849 in FS1 to Dh58,825 in Year 6

Average: Dh51,300

Jumeirah College, Al Safa

Fees: From Dh78,496 in Year 7 to Dh98,681 in Year 13

Average: Dh88,600

Nord Anglia International School Dubai, Al Barsha

Fees: From Dh69,625 in FS1 to Dh105,288 in Year 13

Average: Dh87,500

Note: British curriculum with IB Diploma in upper years

Safa Community School, Al Barsha

Fees: From Dh54,437 in FS1 to Dh89,440 in Year 13

Average: Dh71,900

Note: British curriculum with IB Diploma in upper years

Victory Heights Primary School, Dubai Sports City

Fees: From Dh40,138 in FS1 to Dh54,733 in Year 6

Average: Dh49,000

Dubai British School, Emirates Hills

Fees: From Dh53,027 in FS1 to Dh79,541 in Year 13

Average: Dh66,300

Dubai British School, Jumeirah Park

Fees: From Dh65,719 in FS1 to Dh111, 799 in Year 13

Average: Dh88,759

American Curriculum School

GEMS Dubai American Academy, Al Barsha

Fees: Dh66,185 in KG1–2 and Dh93,300 for Grades 1–12

Average: Dh79,700

Indian Curriculum School

GEMS Modern Academy, Nad Al Sheba

Fees: Dh38,246 in KG1 to Dh56,706 in Grade 12 (Indian curriculum)

Dh73,876 in Grade 12 (IB stream)

Average: Dh47,500 (Indian) / Dh73,900 (IB)

Note: Only Indian school on the list; offers dual pathway (ICSE and IB)

French Curriculum School

Lycée Français International, Oud Metha

Fees: From Dh29,488 in preschool to Dh62,363 in Grade 12

Average: Dh41,000

Lycee Francais International Georges Pompidou School Oud Metha

Fees: From Dh31,276 in pre primary to KG-2