Early childhood education in Dubai: What parents should know and ask

[Editor’s Note: This article is part of Khaleej Times’ Schools and Parents, a dedicated section designed to support families in the UAE as they explore educational choices. The section offers explainers, guidance from education leaders, expert advice and insights from parents to help readers make informed decisions about schools, curricula and communities.]

Dubai’s early childhood education (ECE) landscape is booming. With more families choosing to raise children here, the city’s nurseries and preschools are expanding rapidly to meet demand.

For parents, this means more choice than ever — but also the need to understand what makes a centre truly effective, from its curriculum and teachers to the overall learning environment.

In the 2024–25 school year, Dubai’s private Early Childhood Centres (ECCs) saw 29,634 children enrolled across 312 centres — up from 274 last year, with 38 new centres opening.

Dr Amna Almaazmi, CEO of Growth and Human Development at KHDA, said, “High-quality early childhood education plays a vital role in preparing children for school and for life. The steady enrolment growth alongside the accelerated growth of centres shows that capacity pressures have eased after peaking in the 2023-24 academic year, ensuring greater choice and access for families.”

Meanwhile, experts point out that the early years — from pregnancy to age eight — are when a child’s brain develops fastest, with 90 per cent of brain development completed by age five. These formative years lay the foundation for a child’s confidence, social skills, and lifelong learning.

1. Why focus on early childhood?

The early years lay the foundation for a child’s learning, emotional health, and future success.

Research highlights that:



Just 30 minutes of meaningful interaction each day can significantly boost academic performance and emotional wellbeing.



Proper nutrition during the first 1,000 days is essential for healthy brain and body development.



Play fosters creativity, confidence, and problem-solving skills.

Cara Small, Raffles Early Childhood Centre Lakes Manager, said, “I think a lot of parents are realising just how important those early years are. It’s not just about keeping children busy — it’s about helping them build confidence, independence and social skills from a really young age. There’s also so much more awareness now about the benefits of quality early education, and with Dubai growing so quickly, families really want to give their children the best possible start.”

However, enrolling children in school at an early age comes with certain challenges as well.

Accessibility and cost: Quality early childhood programmes can be expensive or hard to access for some families, creating inequality.

Pressure on parents: Heightened awareness of early development can lead to parental stress or guilt about “not doing enough".

Over-structuring early years: Too much focus on formal learning too soon can reduce time for free play, exploration, and rest — all vital to healthy growth.

2. At what ages are children enrolled in Dubai ECCs?

Birth to 3 years: 16,868 children

3 to 6 years: 12,766 children

Why it matters: Early Childhood Centres (ECCs) cater to children from infancy to kindergarten, nurturing growth during critical stages of cognitive, social, and emotional development.

Shifa Yusuffali, Founder and CEO, IdeaCrate Edutainment Company, said, “We’ve integrated continuous assessment tools aligned with EYFS and Montessori frameworks to track development in language, cognition, and socio-emotional growth. These insights help teachers personalise learning journeys so that every child progresses at their own pace."

"Dubai’s KHDA has set a strong foundation by linking quality standards to children’s developmental outcomes, from language and curiosity to emotional wellbeing. Policies supporting Arabic language, teacher development, and child wellbeing are raising benchmarks across the sector," she added.

3. What nationalities are represented in the emirate?

There are 163 nationalities represented, with the top 10 (including India, UAE, Pakistan, UK, Egypt) making up 66 per cent of enrolment.

Why it matters: This multicultural environment fosters language exposure, cultural awareness, and inclusion.

4. How many teachers and assistants work in ECCs?

Dubai ECCs employ 2,588 teachers and 2,630 teaching assistants. The top 10 teacher nationalities — India, UK, Pakistan, Philippines, Egypt, Sri Lanka, South Africa, Lebanon, Syria, Algeria — account for 70 per cent of all staff.

Why it matters: The international teaching staff brings pedagogical diversity.

Dr Vandana Gandhi, CEO and Founder of British Orchard Nursery and Teacher Training Centre, UAE UK, said, “Early Childhood Centres are scaling responsibly to meet the growing demand without compromising quality. This involves maintaining low teacher-to-child ratios, investing in continuous professional development, and ensuring adherence to the rigorous standards set by UAE’s regulatory authorities.”

5. What kinds of curricula are offered?

Dubai ECCs use 17 different curricula with the UK’s Early Years Foundation Stage being the most widely offered.

Other widely adopted programmes include International Preschool, Montessori, Maple Bear, Creative, various US state curricula (Washington, Colorado, Connecticut), the French Kindergarten Program, as well as Waldorf, Finnish, Russian, and select Chinese or Nordic approaches.

Why it matters: With so many options, parents should consider how a curriculum aligns with their child’s learning style, values, and future schooling.

6. How often do children typically attend ECCs?

Ages 3–4 years: 79 per cent attend five days a week

Ages 5–6 years: 86 per cent attend at least four days a week

Under 1 year: 97 per cent attend at least three days a week

Why it matters: Most children are full-week participants, emphasising the importance of consistent engagement and quality programming.

7. What languages are used in instruction?

English and Arabic are the most commonly used languages. Additional languages include Mandarin, Russian, Spanish, Swedish, Hindi, and Urdu.

Why it matters: Multilingual instruction supports cognitive development but also requires centres to provide strong language support for non-native speakers.

8. What questions should parents ask when choosing an ECC?

Which curriculum does the centre follow, and how does it align with future schooling?

What are the qualifications and continuity of teaching staff?

How is language support provided for children learning in a non-native language?

How does the centre promote diversity and inclusion?

What are attendance requirements and flexibility options?

How competitive is admission, and how can parents secure a spot?

9. What’s changing — and what should parents watch for?

Growth trend: Enrollment rose eight per cent for 2024–25.

More centres: 38 new ECCs opened.

Increasing diversity: More nationalities, curricula, and language modalities.

Full-week attendance: Trend shifting toward five-day engagement.

Watch for: Quality assurance remains key. Parents should check regulatory accreditation, inspection reports, staff turnover, and how centres manage growth without sacrificing care and learning quality.