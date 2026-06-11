Top factors to consider when choosing a secondary school in Dubai

[Editor’s Note: This article is part of Khaleej Times’ Schools and Parents, a dedicated section designed to support families in the UAE as they explore educational choices. The section offers explainers, guidance from education leaders, expert advice and insights from parents to help readers make informed decisions about schools, curricula and communities.]

As students approach the end of Term 3 and the school admissions season accelerates across the UAE, many parents are facing one of the most consequential decisions of their child's educational journey.

Choosing a secondary school is not just about academics. Parents and educators say it can shape a child’s confidence, well-being, and even long-term aspirations.

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In Dubai’s diverse educational space, families can choose from British, American, IB and other international curricula. While ratings from the Knowledge and Human Development Authority (KHDA), exam results, and facilities remain influential, school leaders and parents caution that these indicators alone rarely tell the full story.

Khaleej Times spoke to UAE-based parents and education leaders about what matters when making the transition from primary to secondary school.

“Look beyond ratings”: What parents are prioritising

For many families, the decision begins with structure, but quickly becomes more personal.

Moldovan expat parent Svetlana Rusu, whose son will enter secondary school in September, says the deciding factors go far beyond inspection ratings.

She said, “I pay close attention to the quality of the facilities and the overall administration. While KHDA ratings are useful, they are not my main deciding factor. What mattered more was visiting the school, seeing how staff interacted with my child and us, and whether they could clearly explain their teaching approach.”

She adds that everyday realities inside the school matter most.

Rusu explains that the student-teacher ratio is another important factor because it affects the level of individual attention a child receives. “I am looking for a school in the premium category, where teaching is more personal, and students are genuinely known and supported.”

For Zoya Chhapra, curriculum alignment and staff stability were decisive. The Indian expat said, “When moving a child from primary to secondary school, the curriculum is a major consideration. It should align with your child’s interests and future academic pathways.

“My daughter was keen to pursue more Science and Mathematics, which was not a strong focus in her primary school, so we moved her to a different curriculum.”

She also highlights consistency in teaching: “If a school has frequent staff turnover, it can affect consistency, discipline and the overall strength of academic departments.”

Beyond the brochure: What signals a strong school culture

While parents often start with rankings and infrastructure, school leaders say the most reliable indicators are far less visible.

Jan Steel, Principal/CEO, GEMS Royal Dubai School, believes culture reveals itself in everyday interactions.

She said, “Firstly, look at how students interact with adults when nobody is watching. Do they greet staff confidently? Do staff know students by name? Are relationships warm, respectful, and genuine?”

“Second, look at the students themselves. Are they engaged in their learning? Do they move around the school with confidence and purpose? Are they proud of their school?”

“Third, ask students questions. Ask them what they enjoy most about school, who they would speak to if they needed help, and whether they feel listened to.”

Curriculum, outcomes and belonging: The bigger decision framework

For Brian Cleary, Head of Secondary, Swiss International Scientific School Dubai (SISD), curriculum alignment remains the foundation — but not the only consideration.

He said parents should consider the curriculum offered and whether it aligns with their child’s strengths, interests, and future aspirations.

“In our school, for example, students benefit from the IB PYP, MYP, DP, and CP, which provide both academic rigour and flexibility as they prepare for future pathways.”

He also points to outcomes beyond school. “Families should carefully review not only where graduates attend university, but also whether those destinations align with students’ ambitions and interests.”

Another important signal is retention.

“Strong retention rates often reflect positive relationships, consistency in teaching and learning, and a school culture where students feel engaged and supported throughout their educational journey.”

The common mistake: Choosing the “best” instead of the “right” school

Despite the abundance of data available, school leaders warn that many families still rely too heavily on surface impressions.

Tariq Bell, Head of Secondary, Sunmarke School at Fortes Education, says the emotional environment matters more than aesthetics.

He said, “Choosing a secondary school is one of the most important decisions a family will make. For me, it’s not just about finding the school with the most impressive brochure, the newest building, or the strongest headline results.”

“The right school is the one where your child feels known, supported, challenged and inspired to grow.”

He encourages parents to consider curriculum breadth, student progress, relationships, and preparation for life beyond school.

“The most important question is not always, ‘Is this the best school?’ It’s often, ‘Is this the right school for my child?’ A child who feels safe, valued and appropriately challenged is far more likely to thrive.”

Inside the classroom: What good learning actually looks like

Simon Jodrell, Principal, Jebel Ali School, says school visits should focus on what students are actually doing, not what brochures promise.

He said:

“Inspection outcomes and accreditations provide useful external validation, but I would encourage parents to look beyond the headline judgement.”

“Most importantly, ask questions about the student experience. Are students known and valued as individuals? How does the school support wellbeing alongside academic achievement?”

Who really knows a school best? The students

For Lisa Johnson, Principal at the American Academy for Girls, the most honest perspective often comes from those living it every day.

She said: “Students are often the best ambassadors for a school. Do they speak confidently with adults? Do they seem happy and engaged?”

“We intentionally have our students conduct campus tours without staff accompanying them. This gives prospective parents and students the opportunity to ask real questions and receive candid answers.”

“Students know the culture better than anyone, and a school where students are genuinely proud to share their experiences is one of the strongest indicators of quality.”