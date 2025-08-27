Help your children explore activities—without pressure: A checklist

[Editor’s Note: This article is part of Khaleej Times’ Schools and Parents, a dedicated section designed to support families in the UAE as they explore educational choices. The section offers explainers, guidance from education leaders, expert advice and insights from parents to help readers make informed decisions about schools, curricula and communities.]

Helping children explore extracurricular activities can be exciting, but it can also feel overwhelming for both parents and kids. With so many options and expectations, it’s easy for fun to turn into pressure.

This checklist offers practical ways to support your child’s interests while keeping the focus on enjoyment, learning, and personal growth rather than just results.

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.

Offer choice, not ultimatums: Shortlist 2–3 options; let your child pick one to try this term.

Trial first: Use taster sessions/short blocks before buying full kit or making big commitments. (Enrich ME and school clubs frequently offer tasters.)

Focus on feelings and effort: Ask “What did you enjoy/learn?” not “Did you win?”

Normalise “parking” an activity: It’s fine to pause and come back later.

Model curiosity: Parents trying something new (a run, a craft, a language) makes exploration feel safe.

Keep logistics light: Choose options that fit your family routine to avoid stress becoming the story.

Celebrate small milestones: New skills, friendships, and confidence gains matter as much as medals.

-By Matthew Pearce, Principal at Royal Grammar School Guildford Dubai