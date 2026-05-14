CBSE class 12 results 2026: What UAE students should do next

[Editor’s Note: This article is part of Khaleej Times’ Schools and Parents, a dedicated section designed to support families in the UAE as they explore educational choices. The section offers explainers, guidance from education leaders, expert advice and insights from parents to help readers make informed decisions about schools, curricula and communities.]

The 2026 Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) Class 12 results have brought relief, uncertainty and reflection for thousands of Indian expatriate families across the UAE.

Declared on Wednesday, the results came after examinations for Gulf-region students were partially cancelled amid regional tensions, with remaining papers assessed through an alternative evaluation model based on internal and pre-board performance.

For many students, this marks the end of a disrupted academic year shaped by changing assessment patterns, exam uncertainty and concerns over university admissions.

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While some have expressed satisfaction with their scores, others are reflecting on how they might have performed under a regular exam cycle.

As schools and universities across the UAE step in with admissions guidance, open days and alternative pathways, educators are urging calm decision-making as varsities continue to accept applications and offer flexible entry routes.

Here is a guide on what students and parents should do next after the CBSE Class 12 results.

What should students do immediately after receiving their results?

Education experts say students should first carefully review their marksheets, eligibility requirements and university deadlines before making any rushed decisions.

Outgoing Grade 12 student Hana Mohammed Shaji, who scored 91 per cent in the Science stream and secured admission to Manipal Academy of Higher Education – Dubai campus for Computer Science Engineering, said the year had been academically challenging.

“Physics and Chemistry exams were conducted in the UAE but after that the regional tensions began and I couldn’t take the remaining four exams. Besides, from 2026 onwards papers have become more application based compared to previous years, due to greater focus on competency-based questions. That, was an additional challenge,” she said.

With students assessed partly through mock and internal exam performance, Hana added that schools are “usually stricter during pre-board and model exam evaluations.”

Students are also being advised to evaluate their interests and strengths instead of focusing only on marks. Outgoing Grade 12 student Afrah Shahed, who scored 96.4 per cent, said she was thankful for the outcome despite the difficult year.

“We prepared so hard for one entire year just for the exams to be cancelled eventually,” she said.

Afrah now plans to pursue health-related courses in the UAE and is considering programmes such as Biomedical Science or Physiotherapy. “Unfortunately, our NEET exams (entrance exams for Indian medical colleges) also got cancelled.”

Should students apply for re-evaluation or improvement exams?

School leaders highlight that students unhappy with their scores should first seek guidance from counsellors and teachers before deciding on re-evaluation or supplementary exams.

Prarthana Kale, Principal, the Indian Academy Dubai said schools are actively helping families understand CBSE procedures and future options.

“Our Wellness Weavers team, comprising senior leaders, class teachers and career counsellors, plays a key role in supporting students and families during this period. The team guides students on result interpretation, university applications, course selection, documentation, recommendation letters, and CBSE procedures such as verification, re-evaluation and improvement options,” she said.

She stressed that “one examination result does not define a student’s potential or future success”.

Bhanu Sharma, Principal, Woodlem Park Ajman, said schools are helping students assess whether re-evaluation is the right step.

“We support students through one-on-one counselling, result review sessions, and guidance on re-evaluation or improvement exams. We also provide emotional support to help students handle stress during this time,” she said.

What university options are available if scores are lower than expected?

Universities across the UAE emphasise that students still have multiple opportunities even if they miss cut-offs for competitive programmes.

Gary A Fernandes, Associate Regional Director, Prospect Experience and Global Admissions Hub, Heriot-Watt University Dubai said universities are increasingly offering flexible progression routes.

“For students whose results may not immediately align with their preferred programme, we also offer a range of progression opportunities, including Foundation programmes and advanced-entry routes,” he said.

He added that students improving their scores through supplementary exams or re-evaluation should reconnect with admissions teams for reassessment.

Fernandes underlined that for high-performing CBSE students in selected programmes, they also offer “Year 2 advanced entry opportunities, allowing students to reduce the overall time required to complete their honours degree while progressing towards a globally recognised UK qualification.”

The university will also host an open day for students and parents on May 16 to discuss admissions, pathways and academic options.

Similarly, Shreebha Pillai, Head of Admissions and Promotions, Symbiosis Dubai, said universities are accommodating students awaiting revised results.

“For such cases, we do offer flexibility through conditional admissions, subject to meeting the university’s eligibility criteria. Students awaiting revised results can stay connected with the Admissions team,” she said.

She added that career guidance programmes are helping students identify suitable degree pathways based on their interests and long-term goals.

How can parents best support children during this period?

Educators say parents should avoid comparing scores and instead focus on informed planning, emotional support and open communication.

Prarthana Kale said parents often feel anxious about admissions timelines, scholarships and visa requirements, making school guidance essential.

“At this stage, schools must provide calm, structured and personalised guidance so that every learner and family can make informed decisions about university pathways, re-evaluation options and future career choices,” she said.

Bhanu Sharma added that schools are conducting webinars, and meetings to explain university pathways and reassure families.

“Our role extends beyond academics — we act as navigators at a critical life juncture,” she said.

What opportunities should students explore now?

Apart from university applications, experts stress that students should attend open days, career counselling sessions and workshops to better understand future academic and industry opportunities.

Seán Bambrick, Student Recruitment, Global Partnerships and Outreach Manager, Middlesex University Dubai, said students should use this period to ask deeper questions about careers and university life.

“We are welcoming students to our Open Day on Saturday, May 16, from 2pm to 7pm, where they can speak directly with academics, admissions counsellors, alumni and current students,” he said.

He pointed out that the university is also offering portfolio workshops for creative students interested in subjects such as film, fashion and graphic design.

“For students interested in areas like graphic design, film, or fashion, we have specific online Portfolio Workshops that are designed to help them build confidence in their creative work and better understand what universities are looking for.”