Back to school in UAE: 10 traffic rules to know as fines reach up to Dh3,000

As students return to classrooms across the UAE, roads around schools are expected to become busier during morning drop-off and afternoon pick-up hours.

With parents rushing to drop off their children, school buses arriving and leaving, and pupils crossing roads and entering school gates, even a small traffic violation can create congestion and increase safety risks. Drivers are therefore urged to plan their journeys, leave home early and follow traffic rules around school zones.

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Here are 10 common mistakes motorists should avoid.

1. Failing to stop for a school bus

When a school bus stops and extends its 'Stop' arm to allow pupils to get on or off, drivers approaching the bus must stop and wait until the bus has finished the process and it is safe to continue.

Some motorists may see the bus ahead and assume they have enough space to pass, particularly if they are in a hurry. However, children may be getting off the bus and crossing the road, making it difficult for drivers to predict their movements.

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Drivers should slow down as soon as they see a school bus stopping and remain stationary while the Stop arm is extended. Giving pupils a few extra seconds to get on or off the bus can help prevent accidents and keep the area around the bus clear.

Failing to stop for a school bus can result in a Dh1,000 fine and 10 black points.

2. Speeding around schools

Speeding around schools can leave drivers with less time to react when children suddenly cross the road, a school bus stops or a vehicle slows down to drop off a pupil.

Many school areas have lower speed limits, and motorists should follow the signs rather than assuming the same speed limit applies throughout the road. A driver in a rush to drop off a child may continue at their usual speed without noticing they have entered a lower-speed zone.

Even when the road appears clear, children can suddenly cross or move between vehicles, so drivers should slow down and stay alert.

Speeding fines depend on how much the driver exceeds the posted limit, starting at Dh300 and reaching up to Dh3,000 for serious violations.

3. Using a mobile phone or being distracted while driving

It can be tempting to quickly check a message, answer a call or look at the navigation while driving to school, especially when parents are already rushing to get children to class on time. But taking your attention off the road for even a few seconds can mean missing what is happening directly ahead.

School areas require extra attention; a driver looking at their phone may not notice a pupil stepping onto a crossing or a vehicle stopping suddenly in front of them.

Drivers should keep their phones away and stay focused on the road throughout the journey, particularly when approaching schools.

Using a mobile phone while driving can result in a Dh800 fine and four black points.

4. Not giving way to pupils and pedestrians at designated crossings

Pedestrian crossings around schools can become particularly busy during drop-off and pick-up times, with groups of pupils and parents often crossing at the same time.

Drivers should slow down when approaching a designated crossing and give pedestrians enough time to cross safely. Trying to pass through before a child reaches the other side leaves little time to react if they suddenly stop, change direction, or another child follows behind them.

For parents, it may only take a few extra seconds to cross the road, but for drivers, giving them that time can prevent a potentially serious situation.

Failing to give way to pedestrians can result in a Dh500 fine and six black points.

5. Stopping on a pedestrian crossing

Stopping on a pedestrian crossing may seem like a quick way to drop off a child when the road outside the school is busy, but it can create problems for everyone using the crossing.

When a vehicle stops on the crossing, pupils may have to walk around it or between other cars to reach the pavement. This can also make it harder for other drivers to see children who are crossing.

During school hours, several pupils and parents may use pedestrian crossings at the same time, so keeping them clear is particularly important.

6. Stopping in the middle of the road

Stopping in the middle of the road to drop off or collect a child is a common problem around schools, particularly during the busy morning and afternoon periods.

When a parent stops in a traffic lane instead of using the designated area, other drivers may have to slow down, change lanes, or drive around the vehicle. At the same time, children may walk between cars to reach the school entrance or a school bus, making the area harder to manage safely.

Parents may only intend to stop for a minute, but with several cars doing the same thing, the road can quickly become congested and unpredictable. It can also make it harder for school buses to pull in, pick up pupils and leave safely.

7. Not wearing seat belts

Some parents may think there is no need to worry about seat belts when the school is only a few minutes away, especially if they are already running late and just want to get the children to school. But a short journey does not mean there is no risk.

A sudden stop, a vehicle changing lanes, or an unexpected situation on the road can happen at any time. Children should therefore be properly secured throughout the journey, whether they are sitting in the front or back of the vehicle.

All passengers must wear seat belts, and failing to do so can result in a Dh400 fine and four black points.

8. Child-restraint and front-seat violations

Many parents may underestimate the importance of properly securing children, especially during short school runs. But even a few minutes on the road can involve unexpected risks.

Children under 10, or shorter than 145cm, should not sit in the front seat and young children must use suitable child-restraint seats.

Parents should check that children are seated correctly and properly secured before setting off. Violating child-restraint rules can result in a Dh400 fine and four black points.

9. Parking behind another vehicle and blocking it

Finding a parking space outside a busy school can be difficult, but stopping behind another vehicle and blocking it can create problems for other parents and drivers.

A parent may leave the car for a few minutes to take a child into school, only to return and find that they have blocked another vehicle from leaving. This can cause unnecessary delays and add to congestion around the school.

10. Improper parking

Improper parking can make already busy school roads even more congested and can also block access for pupils, parents and emergency vehicles.

Stopping near a school entrance, blocking an exit, parking across a pedestrian route or leaving a vehicle in an area that needs to remain clear can create problems for everyone using the school.