4.30am prep, quiet worries: Lunch box holds emotions, not just food, Abu Dhabi moms say

The school lunch box looks simple enough — a container, some food, a five-minute job. But for many mothers, it's one of the most quietly demanding parts of the daily routine.

Khaleej Times spoke to four Abu Dhabi mums about what packing a lunch box actually looks like behind the scenes.

The guilt of not doing enough

For Noura Al Muqbali, a mother of three, the lunch box is a daily balancing act. She tries to keep meals healthy, sometimes cooking the night before, but working until the afternoon means that isn't always possible.

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"Sometimes I just don't have enough time to prepare it the way I want to," she says. Her daughters also have specific food preferences, and one has a food allergy. The result, she admits, is a persistent sense of guilt.

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4.30am start

Haya Mohammed has just one child, a son in primary school, yet she's up at 4.30am preparing his lunch box before getting herself ready for work.

"I have a daily food plan and I try to make it healthy," she says. But her son prefers heavier, more filling food, or simply eats from his friends' lunch boxes instead. Managing his appetite is her biggest daily challenge.

Her wish: "A service like the healthy meal plans they make for adult diets, but for children — clean, portioned, tasty, and affordably priced."

Planning ahead doesn't solve everything

Sara Faleh, a stay-at-home mother of four, preps lunch boxes over the weekend to keep mornings simple. But with four children at different ages, her real challenge is variety.

"Thinking of something new every day, keeping up with weekly variety, making sure the ingredients are available, and now with rising grocery prices, it's a constant worry," she says. "It seems like this will remain a challenge until they finish school."

Worrying about the container

For Lola Azar, the problem is timing. She preps the lunch box at 6.30am, but her children don't eat it until noon, and she's never found one that keeps food fresh that long.

There's a second worry too, the containers themselves. "I'm afraid of using containers with harmful, toxic materials, especially with repeated use," she says. She's tried most options on the market, but none have put her mind at ease.

Four mothers, four routines. But a common thread runs through all their stories — the lunch box is never just about food. It's about time, money, safety, and the quiet worry of wanting to get it right, every single day.