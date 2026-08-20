5 budget-friendly school essentials under Dh50 on Amazon UAE

Back-to-school season has a way of turning into an expensive scramble, with carts filling up fast on things you didn't even know you needed. The good news is that getting your child ready for the new term doesn't have to mean overspending. A few well-chosen basics go a long way, and they're often the items that get used every single day, long after the excitement of new stationery has worn off.

That's exactly what this list is about. We've pulled together everyday essentials that cover the real must-haves, from keeping stationery organised and lunch packed to setting your child up for maths, art and homework time. Every item on this list is available on Amazon UAE and comes in at Dh50 or under, so you can tick off the basics without the guilt of an overloaded cart.

1 A three-compartment pencil case for better organisation For students who prefer to separate their stationery instead of keeping everything in one pouch, the Cicimelon Three-Compartment Pencil Case can make daily school organisation much easier. Dedicated zip sections help keep pens and pencils apart from erasers, sticky notes, highlighters, rulers and small study accessories. Best for: Grade 3–university Dh21.80 Amazon

2 An insulated water bottle for busy school days The S2C 1L Motivational Water Bottle is a practical pick for older children and teenagers. Its BPA-free, leakproof design includes time markers to encourage regular drinking throughout the day, while the generous one-litre capacity makes it well suited to long school days, sports sessions and gym classes. Best for: Upper primary school, secondary school and active students Dh25.99 Amazon

3 A leakproof lunch box for packed lunches A compartmentalised bento-style lunch box can make weekday lunches easier to pack. Separate sections help keep snacks, fruit and main meals apart, while a secure lid helps prevent spills in a busy school bag. The Sistema Bento Lunch 1.65L offers generous space, and its reusable, all-in-one format makes it a practical choice for students who bring packed lunches to school, clubs or campus. Best for: Primary school to university Dh 55 28.60 Amazon

4 A stationery starter kit that covers the basics For students who primarily need writing supplies, the Classmate Octane Neon Gel Pens provide an easy, budget-friendly foundation. This pack of 10 is designed for smooth everyday writing, making it a useful backup set for school, homework and revision. Best for: Grade 4–university Dh27 Amazon