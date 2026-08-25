Got unpaid traffic fines? 10 things Dubai motorists should know before schools reopen

With schools reopening on August 31 and traffic expected to pick up across Dubai, police are urging motorists to clear outstanding traffic fines, renew vehicle registrations and drive cautiously around school zones.

Dubai Police said nearly 500 vehicles were seized in the first half of 2026 over accumulated traffic fines, with some motorists facing penalties worth tens of thousands of dirhams. Unpaid fines can lead to vehicle impoundment, legal action, higher financial liabilities and the suspension of vehicle-related transactions.

The warning comes alongside the Accident-Free Day campaign, which coincides with the first day of the new school year. Eligible motorists also have the opportunity to have a few black points removed from their driving licence.

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Additionally, as families get children ready for school, Dubai Police is urging parents to prepare them mentally and physically for the new routine. Drivers are being reminded to check their fines, keep registrations up to date and follow traffic rules as school traffic returns.

Here’s what motorists need to know.

1. Are UAE traffic fines being waived on August 31?

No. The Accident-Free Day campaign does not cancel financial traffic fines. Instead, motorists who take the pledge and meet the campaign requirements can have four black points removed from their driving licence record. The initiative coincides with the first day of the new school year and aims to encourage safer driving, particularly around busy school zones.

2. Can Dubai Police impound my car over unpaid fines?

Yes. Dubai Police said 497 vehicles were seized in the first half of 2026 after inspections found accumulated traffic fines. Some vehicles had fines worth tens of thousands of dirhams.

3. What if my vehicle registration has expired?

Driving an unregistered vehicle can lead to enforcement action. Dubai Police warned that vehicles with expired registrations may not have undergone the required technical inspection, potentially putting the driver and other road users at risk.

4. Can unpaid fines lead to legal action?

Yes. Dubai Police warned that allowing fines to accumulate can result in vehicle impoundment, legal action, increased financial liabilities and suspension of vehicle-related transactions.

5. Will Dubai Police contact me before taking action?

The force says its Traffic Department contacts vehicle owners through phone calls, SMS and email to encourage them to settle outstanding fines and renew registrations before enforcement action.

6. How can I check if I have outstanding fines?

Motorists can check their traffic records through Dubai Police’s app and website, as well as self-service kiosks and Smart Police Stations.

7. What if I cannot pay the full amount at once?

Dubai Police says motorists can use instalment options to pay outstanding fines, including through the Dubai Police app, Tabby and interest-free instalment arrangements with authorised entities.

8. How can I make sure I receive traffic-fine alerts?

Keep your contact details updated with the RTA so you receive notifications about fines and other vehicle-related matters.

9. What is Dubai Police’s message to motorists?

The key message is: Don’t wait for fines to pile up. Check your record regularly, settle outstanding penalties and keep your vehicle registration current.

10. As schools reopen and traffic increases, what is Dubai Police urging parents and drivers to do?

Dubai Police is urging families to prepare for the new academic year both on the road and at home. Drivers are advised to settle outstanding fines, keep vehicle registrations up to date and follow traffic rules, while parents are encouraged to gradually reset children’s sleep schedules, talk to them about what to expect at school and address any concerns so they return feeling confident and reassured.