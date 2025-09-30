UAE launches government scholarships in AI, economy to help train future leaders

A new initiative designed to prepare future-ready government leaders in partnership with some of the world’s top academic institutions was launched.

The 'Mohammed bin Rashid Government Fellowships' initiative fellowships are not merely educational opportunities, they are strategic investments in the human capital that will shape the UAE’s future.

“This is the path toward the better future we strive for, one that secures lasting prosperity for our country and its people," Mohammed bin Abdullah Al Gergawi, Minister of Cabinet Affairs noted.

The initiative begins with two specialised master’s programmes: Economic Strategies and International Policy, and Artificial Intelligence for the Government Sector.

These will be offered in collaboration with globally renowned universities known for academic excellence and public sector innovation, selected on the basis of the 2026 global university rankings and their record in executive education.

As part of the first phase, outstanding Emirati professionals from government entities across the country will be nominated to join the programme. Participants will be evenly divided between the two academic tracks.

Partner institutions include:

• Mohamed bin Zayed University of Artificial Intelligence (50 fellows)

• University of Oxford (25 fellows)

• Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT) (25 fellows)

• New York University (40 fellows)

• Georgetown University (60 fellows)

Graduates will be equipped with advanced expertise in economic policy, international strategy, and applied AI for the public sector — enabling them to design forward-thinking policies, manage digital transformation, and accelerate the UAE’s competitiveness on the global stage.

Participants will be equally divided between the two academic focus areas: 100 fellows in economic strategy and international policy, and 100 in artificial intelligence for the public sector.

Al Gergawi reaffirmed that the UAE’s position as a global leader in government transformation and sustainable development requires continued investment in its people, particularly in future-critical sectors such as international policy, economic strategy, and artificial intelligence. These disciplines form the foundation for accelerating national progress, modernizing public sector operations, and enhancing the UAE’s global competitiveness.