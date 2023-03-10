Ramadan 2023 in UAE: Scholars urge worshippers to practice these deeds ahead of holy month

It is necessary to indulge in kind acts and good deeds from now on to be spiritually ready

by SM Ayaz Zakir Published: Fri 10 Mar 2023, 6:20 PM Last updated: Fri 10 Mar 2023, 6:24 PM

The holy month of Ramadan is just around the corner and it is important to prepare and be ready for the month of Allah’s blessings, religious heads say.

It is necessary to indulge in kind acts and good deeds from now on to be spiritually ready for the holy month, Islamic scholars say.

It is said that the companions of the Prophet Muhammed (PBUH) started the preparations for Ramadan nearly six months in advance. So to make the best of this Ramadan, one should start the preparations now.

“As you prepare for everything, like examinations, interviews, etc. Similarly, one must prepare for the holy month. Fasting is more than just abstaining from food, but from indecent speech and lustful desires,” said Dr Ismail Mufti Menk, a renowned Islamic preacher.

“One should realise that we must be involved in cleansing acts — cleansing of mouth and the tongue, making beautiful intentions of change, taking the acts of worship seriously — fasting, prayers, remembrance of Allah, recitation of the Quran, improvement of character and conduct, increase in charities and voluntary good deeds,” said Dr Menk

Scholars further mention that a set of things must be practised to make it perfect during the holy month of Ramadan. “One must engage in extra acts of worship so that they can earn the pleasure of Allah,” mentioned Dr Menk.

Apart from spiritual deeds, Dr Menk said: “We must make amends for the relations that have gone sour, especially within the families,” added Dr Menk.

Muslims worldwide believe Ramadan is the ideal time to cultivate and adhere to healthy habits and form excellent religious routines. “Some of the good practices are enjoying each meal by offering grace to Allah, being polite with others, taking time to offer prayers to the creator, performing charity, and more,” said S Sheikh Abdul Hameed Zafar, imam of a mosque in International City.

“One must keep a strong intention to fast throughout Ramadan. One must also avoid and restrict being involved in any bad practices. The way we avoid water and food is the same way we must avoid deeds that are not good,” added Sheikh Zafar.

Scholars have urged the residents to avoid excessive shopping before Ramadan as many items are left over until the end of the holy month. “Also, one must shop for healthy food and not the ones which make the worshipper lethargic and tired,” said Sheikh Zafar.

The scholars have urged to complete all the pending and important work that consumes time and energy before Ramadan “as you can utilise every bit of the blessed month in worship,” said Sheikh Zafar