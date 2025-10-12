No more passport stamps? UAE residents to face smoother Schengen border entry

As airports across the European Union roll out the biometric recognition system at border checkpoints, travellers to Schengen countries can expect shorter queues and a quicker entry and exit.

Starting October 12, the new system will replace manual passport stamping, a move welcomed by many travellers who found the old process slow and inconvenient. Still, some travellers express nostalgia for the traditional stamps, which offered a tangible souvenir of their journeys.

The digital entry-exit system applies to non-EU travellers visiting the Schengen area for short stays (up to 90 days in any 180‑day period). It will be gradually rolled out across all Schengen border points, with full implementation expected by April 2026.

How does manual stamping work?

During manual passport stamping, the immigration officer checks your visa, asks a question or two about the purpose of the stay, and then stamps your passport.

"It usually takes a minute or two, although longer queues could extend the wait time," said Padmapriya Raman, an 18-year-old Indian expat from Sharjah, who travelled to Europe for a two-week summer break earlier this year. The young expat travelled to nine EU nations: France, Belgium, Germany, the Netherlands, Switzerland, Austria, Italy, Liechtenstein, and Vatican City.

She said while the new system would save on time, the manual stamping has a nostalgic edge to it. "What I might miss about manual passport stamping is the physical record — the stamps are like travel souvenirs that mark where and when you’ve been. It’s something small but meaningful, especially for people who enjoy looking back at their travel history."

Reducing dependence on physical documents

Tariq Anwar, a UAE resident who frequently travels to the EU for short-term business stays and is often frustrated by the "huge lines" and "few operating counters," expressed relief at the news of the biometric system.

With the manual system being extremely dependent on physical documents, "which can be lost, stolen or damaged", the new digital system will help travellers, Anwar pointed out.

He added that it will save the hassle of renewing the passport once the pages are full of stamps, with renewal often being a "difficult time with travel not allowed".

How will the biometric system work?

When travelling to the Schengen region for the first time after October 12, non-nationals will be required to record their biometric data in the EES system.

Border officials will collect facial images, fingerprint scans, and passport details. This means visitors may face a delay at the airport upon their first arrival after October 12, according to Safeer Mahamood, general manager at Smart Travel Group.

This is particularly true for the busier airports like Charles de Gaulle Airport in Paris, Frankfurt International Airport, Amsterdam Schiphol Airport, among others, he added.

Once the passengers arrive at the immigration gate, the process of biometric data collection may take around 10 to 15 minutes, Safeer said. However, combined with waiting time, tourists may spend between 45 minutes and an hour in recording their personal details for the first time, the agent added.

Meanwhile, some nationalities already undergo biometric processing during the visa application process through travel agents, according to Praveen Choudhary, Managing Director at Al Saffron Travel & Tourism LLC. He added that these travellers may only need to verify their existing biometric data rather than provide it again; however, this is subject to EU regulations.

Short-term hassle for long-term benefit

While the digital process will take slightly longer at first-time entry, due to the biometric capture process, for subsequent visits, the system is expected to speed up immigration with faster automated checks, said Bharat Aidasani, managing partner at Pluto Travels.

The travel agent emphasised the need for "clear communication campaigns from airlines, travel agencies, and border authorities."

Additionally, well-trained airport staff and automated self-service kiosks will help reduce bottlenecks," he added.

Janisha Dhanjal, a 22-year-old Indian expat in UAE, who recently travelled to Hungary, Poland and Norway on a Schengen visa, welcomed the move.

It will "help keep track of a person's travel, make [the process] more convenient, and might shorten the waiting period since it's all digital," she said.

According to Bharat, "While there may be some initial hesitation or confusion, once travellers understand the benefits — increased efficiency and security — smoother entry may enhance return travel".

For repeat travellers, "the system could reduce wait times by up to 30 to 40 per cent, especially at airports equipped with e-gates and fast-track lanes," he added.

Safeer echoed this statement, adding that in the long run, the transition to digital records could boost tourism in the region. He said immigration clearance time could dip to below 20 minutes, depending on the flights traffic at the arrival airport.

Praveen said that in the next four to six years, this system will reap its benefits as an extremely easy way to cross borders. The agent added that with travel rapidly evolving, there may come a time, when facial recognition is enough for visa approval, with no immigration queues.

UAE statement, airline advisories

Ahead of the major change, Emirates Airlines sent out a travel update, stating that the date would be securely stored in the EES database, and asking travellers to extra time for border checks, especially on the first trip after the system goes live.

Air Arabia also issued a similar update, alerting passengers that the "system replaces passport stamping and includes additional checks such as facial image and fingerprint capture."

UAE's Ministry of Foreign Affairs (Mofa) issued a reminder of the new Schengen entry-exit system, in a notice to Emirati travellers.

Mofa stated: "Please note that upon your first entry into any EU country, your passport details and biometric data (photo and fingerprints) will be stored for three years and will only need to be updated if the data changes or an error is found." It also said holders of diplomatic passports are exempt from this system.