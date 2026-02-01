UAE warns of scammers impersonating Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation

UAE's Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation warned the public of scammers impersonating the authority. These individuals send emails claiming to be from Mohre, inviting the recipients to click on fraudulent links or download suspicious files.

Authorities warned that Mohre will never ask for password, OTP, bank card or account details.

How to protect yourself from fake emails