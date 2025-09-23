UAE welcomes Saudi visitors at Abu Dhabi airport in special National Day celebration

In a lively celebration of Saudi National Day, Yas Island Abu Dhabi and Zayed International Airport teamed up to give Saudi travellers a truly memorable welcome.

The arrivals lounge came alive as beloved Warner Bros. World characters, Tom and Jerry, greeted passengers arriving on the first inbound Saudi flight to Abu Dhabi.

The iconic duo roamed the airport, hugging wide-eyed children and sparking laughter among adults, who eagerly snapped photos as their favourite characters came to life.

In a playful moment captured on video, a child was gently tugged by Tom and Jerry, each trying to win his attention and see which side he would go to, delighting onlookers with the friendly competition.

Check out the video below:

Female passengers also received special gifts neatly wrapped in boxes, adding to the festive atmosphere.

Smiles were everywhere as travellers received gift bags filled with keepsakes from Ferrari World, Yas Waterworld, Warner Bros. World and Seaworld Yas Island, Abu Dhabi.

Jaw-dropping celebrations

With Saudi is gearing up for a breathtaking celebration, UAE leaders congratulated the Kingdom's leadership.

The General Entertainment Authority (GEA), chaired by Turki Al Sheikh, is behind the spectacular celebration which features jaw-dropping aerial stunts, naval displays, and glittering fireworks, which will treat both residents and visitors.

Under the slogan 'Our pride is in our nature', cities will come alive with aerobatic aircraft painting the skies in vibrant colours, while the seas will host naval demonstrations featuring frigates and patrol boats.

Adding to the spectacle, a grand land parade will showcase military vehicles, equipment, and a marching band, combining pageantry with patriotic pride.