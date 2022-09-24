Saudi National Day: UAE President documents the two countries' historic relations through photos

Happier kids, better work-life balance: How Dubai life changed for residents who moved to the suburbs
Four expats — who gave up the convenience of city life — talk about what makes the long, daily drives worth it
In a series of pictures, President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan showcased the historic relationship between the UAE and the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia on Friday.
The UAE President took to Twitter to congratulate the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques, King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud of Saudi Arabia, and Prince Mohammed bin Salman bin Abdul Aziz, Crown Prince, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Defence of Saudi Arabia on the occasion of the Kingdom's 92nd National Day.
In the photos, generations of UAE rulers can be seen exchanging friendly smiles and conversations with Saudi kings.
Sheikh Mohamed also included a recent photo of himself and King Salman of Saudi Arabia holding hands.
He said in his tweet that he prays for the continued progress and prosperity of the Kingdom.
