Saudi National Day: UAE President documents the two countries' historic relations through photos

The pictures, posted on Twitter by Sheikh Mohamed, show royals from both nations interacting with each other

Photos: Twitter

By Web Desk Published: Sat 24 Sep 2022, 12:12 PM Last updated: Sat 24 Sep 2022, 1:47 PM

In a series of pictures, President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan showcased the historic relationship between the UAE and the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia on Friday.

The UAE President took to Twitter to congratulate the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques, King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud of Saudi Arabia, and Prince Mohammed bin Salman bin Abdul Aziz, Crown Prince, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Defence of Saudi Arabia on the occasion of the Kingdom's 92nd National Day.

In the photos, generations of UAE rulers can be seen exchanging friendly smiles and conversations with Saudi kings.

Sheikh Mohamed also included a recent photo of himself and King Salman of Saudi Arabia holding hands.

He said in his tweet that he prays for the continued progress and prosperity of the Kingdom.

