Saudi citizen honored after rescuing drowning man in Dubai Creek

A Saudi man has been honored by Dubai Police after risking his own safety to rescue a man who was drowning in Dubai Creek.

Abdulrazzaq bin Zaal bin Jabr Al Ruwaili was presented with a certificate of thanks and appreciation by Brigadier Dr Hassan Suhail Al Suwaidi, Director of Ports Police Station, in recognition of his quick response and courage during the incident.

Al Ruwaili’s actions were praised as an example of community responsibility and the importance of stepping in to help others in an emergency.

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Brig Dr Al Suwaidi said the incident highlighted the role members of the public can play in supporting safety and protecting lives.

He encouraged residents and visitors to keep supporting one another and helping people in need, while stressing the importance of acting responsibly in emergencies.

The recognition also reflects Dubai Police’s efforts to strengthen its partnership with the community and acknowledge individuals whose actions contribute to public safety.

Al Ruwaili thanked Dubai Police for the recognition, saying he considered his actions a humanitarian and community duty.

He also praised the force for its efforts to maintain safety and security and serve community members.

The recognition highlights the role of ordinary members of the public in responding to emergencies and supporting the wider community.