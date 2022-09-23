Saudi expat wins big at Emirates Draw Mega7
To mark the occasion of the 92nd Saudi Arabia National Day, Emirates Draw shares an endearing story of a Saudi Arabian expat, Karma Zahran, who regularly participated in the weekly draw in hopes of winning and living the Dubai dream.
Zahran has been residing in the UAE for the last 10 years. She is an interior design professional specialising in creating unique restaurant concepts and designs across the GCC and Europe. The 35-year-old heard about Emirates Draw from her uncle, who has been a weekly participant in the draw since its inception. She thought to herself, why not try her luck? That could mean skipping her lunch for one day each week, which is equivalent to her monthly tickets! Just like that, Zahran would buy tickets each month. However, the much-awaited news did not take that long until a few months back when she was away in Italy with some friends. While enjoying dinner one night, she fondly narrated, "I checked my phone and saw an email about winning, and I couldn't believe my eyes. It was the first time I ever won in a draw. I won the raffle for Dh77,777 with Emirates Draw Mega7. I quickly stood up, and as all the glasses dropped from the table, I yelled I won, I won, I won! It was a fascinating and memorable moment that genuinely transformed my life."
Zahran wanted to create an ideal future for herself and her husband to live the Dubai dream for a better tomorrow. As hard as people work sometimes to live that dream, it is still not enough, and it is fortunate to have her better half supporting her in Dubai, she confirms. The prize money created a sense of financial security that would help in establishing a comfortable environment to start a family. As well as providing their children with the same opportunities their parents gave them. The Dh 100 million grand prize, the largest in the MENA region, remains up for grabs to be claimed by a single person or group of people who match all seven numbers from the right. Participants have another opportunity to try for the life-changing prize during the next draw set to broadcast on September 25 at 9 pm UAE time.
In honour of the National day and our Saudi participants across the world, the leading gaming operator and socially responsible organisation extends its warmest greetings to the Kingdom and its citizens.
How to play Emirates Draw MEGA7?
Entrants can choose to participate in the weekly Emirates Draw MEGA7, held every Sunday, by purchasing a Dh50 pencil(s), part of which goes to support the environment through the planting of coral polyps along the coast of the UAE and as part of Emirates Draw's leading corporate social responsibility programme to support the UAE government’s vision. After registering online at www.emiratesdraw.com or the mobile application, participants can select their seven-digit number or choose the 'Quick Pick' option.
With their purchase, participants enter two separate weekly drawings. The first is a raffle draw where seven lucky participants are guaranteed Dh77,777 each. In addition, all participants enter a second draw with seven prize categories that start at Dh7 and include the grand prize of Dh100 million when all seven numbers are matched.
