Saudi Crown Prince congratulates new UAE leadership on appointment

Prime Minister of Saudi Arabia made a phone call to Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, UAE Vice President

by Wam Published: Sat 1 Apr 2023, 4:57 PM Last updated: Sat 1 Apr 2023, 4:59 PM

Mohammad bin Salman bin Abdulaziz, Crown Prince and Prime Minister of Saudi Arabia, has made a phone call to Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, UAE Vice President, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of the Presidential Court, congratulating him on his appointment as UAE Vice President.

Mohammad bin Salman also made similar calls to Hazza bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Ruler of Abu Dhabi, Tahnoun bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Ruler of Abu Dhabi, and Sheikh Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi, congratulating them on their appointments.

During the calls, the Saudi Crown Prince wished them success in performing their duties and serving their country and people, praying to God Almighty to bless them in bringing further development and prosperity to the UAE.

The UAE leaders expressed their appreciation to Mohammad bin Salman for his sincere feelings towards the UAE leadership and people, and wished continued progress and prosperity for the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.

Both sides underscored the deep-rooted fraternal ties that bring the UAE and Saudi Arabia closer together, and their keenness to further strengthen them to serve the interests of their countries and peoples.

- Wam

ALSO READ: